Jon Michael “Mike” Robinson, age 80 of Germantown, TN passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. His funeral service will be graveside at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 4th at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Paris, TN with Greg Darden officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM Saturday, February 4th at McEvoy Funeral Home, 507 W. Washington Street in Paris, prior to leaving for the graveside service. There will also be a memorial service Saturday, February 11th at 2:00 PM at Faith Presbyterian Church in Germantown, 8816 Poplar Pike, Germantown, TN 38138.

GERMANTOWN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO