WBBJ
Info needed to find missing man in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing man. The sheriff’s office says that 45-year-old Brendon Michael Timby was last seen on January 28 in Jackson, and was reported missing by family. The sheriff’s office says he is 5-feet, 10-inches...
WBBJ
Mr. Isaiah Thomas Mitchell
The visitation for Mr. Isaiah Thomas Mitchell, age 20 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 2:00-4:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.
WBBJ
Margetart Jean McAlister
Funeral service for Margetart Jean McAlister, age 71, will be Friday, February 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM in The Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Big Springs Cemetery in Pinson, TN. Mrs. McAlister died, Monday, January 23, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Visitation will be...
WBBJ
Eddie E. Gladney
Funeral service for Eddie E. Gladney, age 70, will be Friday, February 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM at Clover Creek Baptist Church in Medon, TN. Burial will follow in Clover Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Gladney died, Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his residence. Visitation will be Thursday, February 2,...
WBBJ
GALLERY: Vacant home catches fire in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating another house fire in the Hub City. Firefighters were called to a home on Pleasant Street just before 9 p.m., where a house was on fire. Officials say they were able to put out the fire and no one was inside at the...
WBBJ
2022 Hub City Heroes honored together
JACKSON, Tenn. — Heroes of the Hub City were celebrated on Friday. The 2022 Hub City Heroes were recognized at the City Hall. The heroes selflessly and steadily give their time and talent to improve the lives of others in the community. Recognition as a hero is one small...
WBBJ
Precautionary boil water notice issued in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued in Hardin County. Hardin County Emergency Communications District says the notice is for the area south of Geans Lane on the south side of Savannah. They say this includes:. Walkertown. Nixon. Walnut Grove. Communities connected to Highway...
WBBJ
Virgil Wayne Roland
Virgil Wayne Roland, age 70, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Bobbi Bartlett Roland, departed this life Monday evening, January 30, 2023 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville, Tennessee. Wayne was born September 29, 1952 in Dickson, Tennessee, the son of the late Edward Franklin “Ed” Roland and...
WBBJ
Sharon Yvonne Watkins
Funeral service for Sharon Yvonne Watkins age 61, will be Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM in The Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Denmark C.M.E. Church Cemetery in Denmark, TN. Ms. Watkins died, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Visitation will...
WBBJ
THP: Man killed in crash along I-40 in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A two vehicle collision along the interstate led to the death of a Tennessee man. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, two vehicles — one westbound and the other eastbound — were traveling along Interstate 40 when they collided.
WBBJ
Albert Sommers Kelley, Jr.
Albert Sommers Kelley, Jr., age 82, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Ann Hill Kelley, departed this life Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville. Albert was born October 15, 1940 in Whiteville, Tennessee, the son of Mary Buckner Kelley and the late Albert Sommers...
WBBJ
No one injured after pursuit of stolen ambulance
DRESDEN, Tenn. — Multiple law enforcement agencies joined together in hot pursuit of a unique stolen vehicle. Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, the Dresden Police Department received a call on Lamb Road concerning a man who was having psychiatric issues. Emergency Medical Services arrived at the house to treat...
WBBJ
Jon Michael “Mike” Robinson
Jon Michael “Mike” Robinson, age 80 of Germantown, TN passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. His funeral service will be graveside at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 4th at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Paris, TN with Greg Darden officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM Saturday, February 4th at McEvoy Funeral Home, 507 W. Washington Street in Paris, prior to leaving for the graveside service. There will also be a memorial service Saturday, February 11th at 2:00 PM at Faith Presbyterian Church in Germantown, 8816 Poplar Pike, Germantown, TN 38138.
WBBJ
Founders Day celebrated at Jackson university
JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University celebrated its annual Founders’ Day on Friday. Union was founded February 3, 1823 as Jackson Male Academy. This makes it the college’s 200th birthday. There was a come-and-go birthday celebration in the Carl Grant Events Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WBBJ
Patricia Leckie Hart
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Place of Death: North Arkansas Regional Medical Center. Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 PM, Monday, February 6, 2023. Minister/Celebrant: Jason Hart (son) and John Austin Hart (grandson) Pallbearers: Lavelle Davidson, Cameron Hart, Daniel Hart, John Austin Hart, Micah Hart, Russ Hart, David McAlpin, Mark McAlpin. Place of Burial:...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 2/02/23 – 2/03/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/02/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/03/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Newbern machete suspect located by US Marshals
JACKSON, Tenn. — An attempted murder fugitive has been arrested. According to a news release, US Marshals have captured 29-year-old Luis Frenano Sanchez-Flores. He was wanted out of Newbern for attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated burglary. Sanchez-Flores allegedly broke into a residence off East Drive in Newbern last...
WBBJ
Leonadus Franklin “Lee” Yancey, Jr.
Leonadus Franklin “Lee” Yancey, Jr., age 68, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Les Shockey, departed this life Tuesday evening, January 31, 2023 at his home. Lee was born February 28, 1954 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Leonadus Franklin Yancey, Sr. and Robbie Irene Matheson Yancey. He was a 1972 graduate of Fayette Academy in Somerville and served his country in the United States Navy as a flight technician on the E-2B Hawkeye.
WBBJ
Found • Trenton, TN
Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found. Wilkerson Ln., Trenton, TN. 3 miles from Trenton, towards Milan. Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.) Pet was (check all that apply) Wearing collar or harness. Color/Markings. Dark Chocolate color wearing a blue or green collar. Any additional information you’d like to...
WBBJ
Johnny Glen Miller
Johnny Glen Miller, age 64, resident of Rossville, Tennessee and husband of Virginia Johnson Miller, departed this life Wednesday evening, February 1, 2023 at his home. Johnny was born April 18, 1958 in Lake Worth, Florida, the son of the late Robert Glen Miller and Josephine Freeman Miller. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was employed as a senior solutions architect at FedEx. Mr. Miller was an accomplished guitarist who loved all kinds of music. He was a man of faith and a member of Hickory Withe Baptist Church. Johnny was a huge University of Tennessee Vols fan who would give you the shirt off his back.
