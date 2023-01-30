The unthinkable has happened. The Boston Bruins have lost multiple games in a row. Three of them! Can you believe it? Is this team trying to tank for Connor Bedard?. Oh, wait, hold on. Even with these losses, the team still holds the best record in the league? You’re telling me that even after Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Bruins are still nine points clear of their southern rivals for the Presidents’ Trophy and top spot in the Eastern Conference? Yes, that is exactly what I’m saying. Although the team is mired in its longest losing streak since April of 2022, there is no reason for panic. Here are some of the factors that led to this downturn and why they aren’t actually catastrophic.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO