Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Who stays, who goes among Red Wings’ potential UFAs at trade deadline?
Dylan Larkin is tired of seeing teammates moved at the trade deadline, weary of his team being a late-season seller, and surely fed up with being long out of the playoff chase following the All-Star break. That was clear by Larkin’s comment after a recent game about wanting to make...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Have Hidden Gem Trade Deadline Target from Coyotes
The Detroit Red Wings have taken a step in the right direction this season, as they have a 21-19-8 record at the time of this writing. However, although they have been more competitive this season, they still trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by seven points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. As a result, they are unlikely to browse the trade market for rentals during this campaign. However, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position where he can look to add players with term if he believes it will benefit the team in the long run.
Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho’s epic feat vs. Sabres even Wayne Gretzky never achieved
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the best in the NHL right now. While they will look to add to their roster ahead of the NHL trade deadline, they have a few stars of their own. One of their most clutch stars is Sebastian Aho. Aho has scored a go-ahead goal...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings & Rangers Could Help Each Other at Trade Deadline
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is just a little over a month away, and that means that every team across the league is taking stock of what they have, what they need, and how they can go about positioning themselves for success for the rest of this season and beyond. For some teams, this means making a small change or two to boost their depth with hopes of going on a long playoff run. For others, this means making big moves to add or subtract from their current roster in hopes of adding difference-makers either now or in the future.
Red Wings Looking to Make a Push for the Playoffs in Second Half of the Season
The Detroit Red Wings enter the All-Star break off a loss to the New York Islanders on Friday night by a score of 2-0. The Red Wings after the conclusion of that game enter the break with a record of 21-19-8 for 50 points through 48 games this season. They are currently sixth in the Atlantic Division and are 13th in the Eastern Conference sitting only seven points (eight if Buffalo wins tonight) away from the final playoff spot.
FOX Sports
Hurricanes take on the Sabres on 6-game win streak
Carolina Hurricanes (33-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (26-19-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -158, Sabres +136; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Buffalo Sabres trying to extend a six-game win streak. Buffalo has gone 11-12-2 at home...
NHL
Preds Girls Classic Returns to Ford Ice Centers the Weekend of Feb. 3-5
Second Annual Girls Hockey Tournament Open to the Public at Ford Ice Center Antioch and Bellevue. Nashville, Tenn. (January 31, 2023) - The Nashville Predators will host their second annual Preds Girls Classic hockey tournament at both Ford Ice facilities the weekend of Feb. 3-5. The tournament, which consists of 32 all-girls 12UA - 19UAA teams from around the country, is funded by NHL's Industry Growth Fund. Games will start at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and run through 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Prospect Harvey-Pinard Earning his Role
The Montreal Canadiens are not just suffering losses, they are also suffering man-games lost to injury. They are one of the top teams in the NHL in that category. If the goal of the 2022-23 season was to be as competitive and entertaining as possible, the number of injuries — nine players are on injured lists as of Jan. 31 — make that an almost impossible task.
The Hockey Writers
Flames News & Rumors: Trade Targets, Huberdeau, Markstrom
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, several players have been linked as potential trade targets in recent days as the trade deadline approaches. In other news, Jonathan Huberdeau’s first season in Calgary started off poorly and hasn’t gotten much better since. Meanwhile, Jacob Markstrom, who was also expected to be one of this team’s best players in 2022-23, has struggled in a big way.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Getting Crucial Player Development in Rebuilding Year
When Montreal Canadiens President and CEO Geoff Molson announced the firing of Marc Bergevin in November of 2021, he indicated that the organization needed a fresh start with greater emphasis placed on player development. He acknowledged the team’s growing prospect pool and the need for them to become impact players in the NHL. The days of high draft picks ultimately becoming failed projects are over.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3-Game Losing Streak Isn’t Cause for Panic
The unthinkable has happened. The Boston Bruins have lost multiple games in a row. Three of them! Can you believe it? Is this team trying to tank for Connor Bedard?. Oh, wait, hold on. Even with these losses, the team still holds the best record in the league? You’re telling me that even after Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Bruins are still nine points clear of their southern rivals for the Presidents’ Trophy and top spot in the Eastern Conference? Yes, that is exactly what I’m saying. Although the team is mired in its longest losing streak since April of 2022, there is no reason for panic. Here are some of the factors that led to this downturn and why they aren’t actually catastrophic.
The Hockey Writers
3 Playoff Contenders That Could Trade for Flyers’ Ivan Provorov
The Philadelphia Flyers will look to rebuild over the next few seasons due to the lack of talent on the roster that will not allow them to be in a position to compete for a playoff spot. Ivan Provorov’s long-term future with them has been in question as he has not been the elite number-one defenseman they envisioned after selecting him seventh overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins & Coyotes Could Provide Trade Deadline Blockbuster
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall has some work to do before the March 3 trade deadline. The Penguins are far from a complete team and their many holes are being leaked throughout the first half of the 2022-23 season. Hextall needs to make a significant move to upgrade the roster and one team to watch as a blockbuster trade partner would be the Arizona Coyotes.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Check-In: Boldy, Eriksson Ek, Hartman & Steel
In the final week before the Minnesota Wild began their All-Star Break, they played three games and thankfully the week ended on a high note. They faced the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road and then the Philadelphia Flyers and Buffalo Sabres at home. They started the week off with a tough loss to the Lightning but they found some magic back at home with wins over the Flyers and Sabres.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: 5 Takeaways From Up & Down 5-Game Road Trip
After a blistering start to the 2022-23 season, it was not the way that the Boston Bruins wanted to head into the All-Star Break. The Atlantic Division leaders head into the break with an 11-point lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs, but they will be more remembered for their 2-2-1 up and down close to the break on a five-game road trip.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Were Right to Avoid Bo Horvat
There has been lots of talk about the Detroit Red Wings’ interest in Bo Horvat ever since Rick Dhaliwal listed Detroit as a team to watch in trade talks. Dhaliwal is one of the most well-connected insiders in Vancouver (if not the most connected), so I believed him, though it’s strange to hear industry rumors about the Red Wings because Steve Yzerman runs such a tight ship in Detroit that we rarely hear anything slip out. Fortunately for us, Vancouver has been experiencing some tumultuous waters lately, to continue the ship analogy, and it appears Detroit’s interest in Horvat leaked from the Vancouver end.
Comments / 0