Read full article on original website
Related
kiow.com
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Postseason brackets released
Forest City will host Iowa Fall-Alden, While Clear Lake will host Saydel. The winners will meet on February 15th in Clear Lake. GHV will get a first-round home game in Class 3A. All local teams are in the same Class 2A Region 3. All our local Class 1A teams will...
cbs2iowa.com
McDermott drains Drake at the buzzer for the second time this season
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Sophomore guard Maya McDermott drilled a high arcing floater right before the final horn to give UNI a 49-47 win over Drake on Wednesday night. The shot was reminiscent of McDermott's buzzer-beater against Drake last month in Des Moines, when a floater at the horn gave UNI a one-point win over their rivals.
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
tourcounsel.com
Crossroads Mall | Shopping mall in Waterloo, Iowa
Crossroads Mall is a shopping mall located in Waterloo, Iowa, United States. It was built in 1970 as one of the first malls in Iowa. The mall's sole anchor store is At Home. It has four vacant anchors formerly occupied by Sears, Dillard's, Gordmans, and Younkers. It is owned by Namdar Realty Group. It is located in the heart of a retail hub that includes a 12 screen theater, Best Buy, Super Target (opened 2000), Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Bed Bath & Beyond and many other national tenants.
KIMT
Late January arctic blast brings dangerous wind chills
After a weekend filled with the familiar sunshiny-freeze the Midwest winter often brings, it was no surprise that the beginning of the week would also come with a fair share of dangerous temps. Tuesday morning's cold was reminiscent of what we faced during this time back in 2019. The numbers...
kwayradio.com
Probation for Breaking Into Neighbor’s Place
A Waterloo man has been sentenced to probation after breaking into his neighbor’s apartment in July, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The victim had recently moved in to an upstairs apartment when her neighbor, 39 year old Joseph Roster, changed the lock on her door to match the lock to shared front door without the owner’s consent. Then on July 18th, the victim called police to report someone was in her living room while she was in the bedroom. She reported that she found her living room window unlocked and items below the window were disturbed. There was also blood near the window and the bells she had placed on the front door to alert her were missing. Police also found a ladder leading up to the window outside the building. When officers knocked on Roster’s door they heard bells jingling, those turned out to be the victim’s. Roster’s DNA also matched the blood found in the victim’s apartment. Roster also had a previous conviction for breaking into his estranged wife’s home in Elk Run Heights in 2015 and stealing a tv.
Decorah Public Opinion
Nice day for a Walsh wedding
While the thought of a destination wedding crossed their minds, Matison and Zack Walsh of Decorah ultimately decided that their dream wedding day would be one surrounded by family and friends and include traditions that spanned generations. On a beautiful October afternoon, Matison and Zack put on a party for 230 of their closest friends and family, but not without a few scrambling moments leading up to the big event.
KIMT
Mitchell County nursing home administrator accused of embezzlement
OSAGE, Iowa – The woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the Stacyville Community Nursing Home is pleading not guilty. Liza Lee Klimesh, 39 of Cresco, is charged with first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card. Court documents state Klimesh misappropriated funds while employed as the...
KIMT
Mason City woman pleads guilty to dependent adult exploitation
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered by a woman accused of stealing from the disabled people she was hired to care for. Katelyn Roberts, 25 of Mason City, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 20 for one count of dependent adult abuse. Investigators say Roberts...
Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine. In addition to the warning, Dr. Nicholas Kuiper, a Newton physician who once practiced general surgery in Grinnell, Waterloo and Carroll, has had […] The post Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Fire Damages Rural Manchester Shop Building, Destroys Vehicle
A fire damaged a rural Manchester shop building on Monday morning. The Manchester Fire Department says they were called out to Corey Voelker’s property at 2374 180th Avenue south of town around 6 am. Fire Chief Mike Ryan says a vehicle inside the shop started on fire and spread...
KIMT
Mitchell County man pleads not guilty to gunfire after fight
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man accused of firing a weapon after an altercation is pleading not guilty. Brandon Joe Melloon, 32 of McIntire, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Law enforcement says it received a call around 2:20 am on December 10, 2022, about an assault at Goosey’s Bar in McIntire. Investigators say a fight broke around around 1:30 am outside the bar involving Melloon and several other people.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Driver Taken to Hospital after Two-Car Collision Near Delhi
A driver was taken to the hospital following a collision west of Delhi on Friday morning. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year old Zachary Schmitt of Manchester was heading south on a curve on 210th Avenue just south of 240th Street shortly after 7:30 am when he went onto the shoulder and lost control. His car slid into the opposite lane, hitting an oncoming car driven by 75-year old Michael Peitz of Delhi. Both vehicles came to rest on the side of the road, sustaining heavy front-end damage.
kchanews.com
Howard County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Burglary of Hardware Store
The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to the theft of tools often used to commit a crime that has seen a dramatic increase in recent years. A department Facebook post says the Sheriff’s office took a report of a burglary from a hardware store near Elma in the overnight hours of Friday night into Saturday morning. Items taken included cordless tools such as grinders, reciprocating saws, and batteries.
Comments / 0