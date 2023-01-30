Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
McDermott drains Drake at the buzzer for the second time this season
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Sophomore guard Maya McDermott drilled a high arcing floater right before the final horn to give UNI a 49-47 win over Drake on Wednesday night. The shot was reminiscent of McDermott's buzzer-beater against Drake last month in Des Moines, when a floater at the horn gave UNI a one-point win over their rivals.
kiow.com
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Postseason brackets released
Forest City will host Iowa Fall-Alden, While Clear Lake will host Saydel. The winners will meet on February 15th in Clear Lake. GHV will get a first-round home game in Class 3A. All local teams are in the same Class 2A Region 3. All our local Class 1A teams will...
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
dailyegyptian.com
Women’s Basketball falls to Northern Iowa, drops 8th double-digit loss of the year
On Saturday, the Women’s Basketball (7-12,4-6 MVC) team hosted #2 Valley team Northern Iowa (13-6, 8-2 MVC) on Saturday, looking to get back in the win column. Southern put up a good fight on offense but allowed the second most points their defense has allowed all season with 94, dropping the contest with a 94-81 final score.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KCRG.com
Clarksville brothers spend decades helping wildlife survive Iowa’s frigid winters
CLARKSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Brothers Dennis and Calvin Rottink have farmed south of Clarksville for 40 years. In all that time, they’ve also provided a safe habitat where pheasants can find food, stay warm and avoid predators.
KIMT
Four electric co-ops in North Iowa and SE Minnesota issue a peak energy alert
KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A peak energy alert starts at 5 pm for thousands of people in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar say their members are being asked to reduce their use of electricity due to expected high demand on the regional grid. Co-op members with grain dryers, voluntary manual standby generators, and dairy water heaters will be affected from approximately 4:50 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
tourcounsel.com
Crossroads Mall | Shopping mall in Waterloo, Iowa
Crossroads Mall is a shopping mall located in Waterloo, Iowa, United States. It was built in 1970 as one of the first malls in Iowa. The mall's sole anchor store is At Home. It has four vacant anchors formerly occupied by Sears, Dillard's, Gordmans, and Younkers. It is owned by Namdar Realty Group. It is located in the heart of a retail hub that includes a 12 screen theater, Best Buy, Super Target (opened 2000), Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Bed Bath & Beyond and many other national tenants.
kwayradio.com
Former Counselor & Pastor Sentenced
A former counselor and pastor with ties to Waverly has been sentenced for inappropriately touching a teenage girl, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 66 year old Scott Harrison pleaded guilty to one count of Lascivious Conduct with a Minor. Harrison was counseling a 14 year old girl in Cedar Falls in September of 2021 when she mentioned working out and displayed her stomach. Harrison then touched her stomach and her buttocks over her clothes and told the girl that she was turning him on. The girl was able to push his hands away and flee the office to notify her mother. Harrison said there was no excuse for his conduct but provided several including that he was recovering from COVID-19, exhausted, overworked, burnt out and undergoing anxiety. The judge was not swayed, he sentenced Harrison to one year in jail suspended to 30 days. That jail time may be spent through work release or in 48 hour stints. He was also fined $430. Harrison must undergo sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender. He will also be on specialized parole for 10 years and the restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim was extended by five years.
Iowa Church Starts GoFundMe For Amish Families Dealing With Tragedy
Some eastern Iowa families that are coping with both unthinkable loss and recovery are getting a helping hand from Iowans, thanks to a church in their hometown. Friday morning, January 27, four people were killed and nine others injured in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 20 near Wellsburg in north central Iowa.
Decorah Public Opinion
Nice day for a Walsh wedding
While the thought of a destination wedding crossed their minds, Matison and Zack Walsh of Decorah ultimately decided that their dream wedding day would be one surrounded by family and friends and include traditions that spanned generations. On a beautiful October afternoon, Matison and Zack put on a party for 230 of their closest friends and family, but not without a few scrambling moments leading up to the big event.
Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine. In addition to the warning, Dr. Nicholas Kuiper, a Newton physician who once practiced general surgery in Grinnell, Waterloo and Carroll, has had […] The post Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
Mitchell County nursing home administrator accused of embezzlement
OSAGE, Iowa – The woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the Stacyville Community Nursing Home is pleading not guilty. Liza Lee Klimesh, 39 of Cresco, is charged with first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card. Court documents state Klimesh misappropriated funds while employed as the...
sandiegotroubadour.com
The Winter Dance Party 1959: The Night the Music Lived
On February 3,, 1959, while sitting on the broke-down school bus in Fargo, Minnesota, Dion DiMucchi couldn’t feel the weight of the tragedy that had just fallen on his friends. He was numb with disbelief and the cold. The night before, Buddy asked him, “Take care of my guitar.” In that moment he stared at the beautiful, orphaned Fender Stratocaster and wept inside. The grim news came over the black-and-white television in the hotel lobby. “Three rock ‘n’ roll idols dead in plane crash.” Dion stopped, looked up, and prayed.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Fire Damages Rural Manchester Shop Building, Destroys Vehicle
A fire damaged a rural Manchester shop building on Monday morning. The Manchester Fire Department says they were called out to Corey Voelker’s property at 2374 180th Avenue south of town around 6 am. Fire Chief Mike Ryan says a vehicle inside the shop started on fire and spread...
KIMT
Mason City woman pleads guilty to dependent adult exploitation
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered by a woman accused of stealing from the disabled people she was hired to care for. Katelyn Roberts, 25 of Mason City, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 20 for one count of dependent adult abuse. Investigators say Roberts...
inparkmagazine.com
Lost Island Waterpark and Themepark honors its outstanding team members
Hilton Garden Inn was host to over 175 of Lost Island Waterpark and Themepark‘s employees for their annual “Surfie” and “Ora Tika” awards on earlier this month. This is the 5th annual award ceremony for the waterpark and the first yearly event for the theme park. Categories spanned all aspects of the two parks from guest services, aquatics, attractions, food and beverage, maintenance, park services, games and security.
KIMT
Contract awarded for new Mason City airport terminal
MASON CITY, Iowa – Dean Snyder Construction of Clear Lake will build the new Commercial Terminal at the Mason City Municipal Airport. The Mason City Airport Commission awarded the contract at a special meeting on Wednesday. The new terminal, which will be built west of the current terminal, is expected to cost $13 million. Most of that will be paid for with Federal Aviation Administration grants.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Driver Taken to Hospital after Two-Car Collision Near Delhi
A driver was taken to the hospital following a collision west of Delhi on Friday morning. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year old Zachary Schmitt of Manchester was heading south on a curve on 210th Avenue just south of 240th Street shortly after 7:30 am when he went onto the shoulder and lost control. His car slid into the opposite lane, hitting an oncoming car driven by 75-year old Michael Peitz of Delhi. Both vehicles came to rest on the side of the road, sustaining heavy front-end damage.
KIMT
Mitchell County man pleads not guilty to gunfire after fight
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man accused of firing a weapon after an altercation is pleading not guilty. Brandon Joe Melloon, 32 of McIntire, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Law enforcement says it received a call around 2:20 am on December 10, 2022, about an assault at Goosey’s Bar in McIntire. Investigators say a fight broke around around 1:30 am outside the bar involving Melloon and several other people.
