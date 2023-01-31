Read full article on original website
If Anthony Joshua can't get title fight, he'd consider a boxing match with former UFC champ Francis Ngannou
Promoter Eddie Hearn didn't rule out the possibility of a future fight between former boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
MMA Fighting
Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t want to hear excuses about no Khabib Nurmagomedov after he wins at UFC 284
It’s been a long, long time since Alexander Volkanovski has been a betting underdog. The reigning UFC featherweight champion has been one of the most dominant forces in MMA since joining the UFC in 2016, racking up a 12-0 record and four defenses of his 145-pound belt en route to becoming the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the sport. Naturally, he’s been the betting favorite for the majority of that run. But that will change on Feb. 12 when Volkanovski vaults up to 155 pounds to challenge UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for two-division glory in the main event of UFC 284.
Ben Askren believes Jorge Masvidal was pressured into accepting fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287: “He doesn’t think he’s gonna win either”
Ben Askren has explained why he doesn’t believe Jorge Masvidal will defeat Gilbert Burns when they meet at UFC 287. It’s no secret that Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal don’t like each other. After all, ‘Gamebred’ was the one who knocked Askren out cold when they met back in 2019.
UFC veteran Matt Brown sends a warning to Jake Paul ahead of his planned crossover to MMA: “It’s a different beast”
MMA veteran Matt Brown has issued a warning to Jake Paul as he plans to make the move into mixed martial arts with PFL. Last month, Jake Paul announced that he had signed a deal to compete under the Professional Fighters League umbrella. Some were surprised, whereas others saw it as a natural progression from his time in the boxing ring.
papermag.com
MMA Star Victoria Lee Dead at 18
MMA fighter Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Her cause of death has yet to be revealed, though her passing is a huge loss for the MMA community. According to TMZ, the ONE Championship atomweight fighter — who just graduated high school in June — went undefeated during her brief career, which earned her the nickname "The Prodigy." Victoria was also crowned a Junior World Champion and an IMMAF Junior State and World Champion.
overtimeheroics.net
Broner’s last chance: “I put myself in this position…The only way out is boxing”
You won’t find too many fighters who’ve “come back” more than Adrien Broner. Frankly, the four-division former world champ hasn’t looked like a legit elite-level fighter for at least nine years now and has turned in some absolutely dreadful performances in many of his most recent outings.
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen moves to headline UFC San Antonio
Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen will not be fighting in two weeks. Vera and Sandhagen were supposed to headline a Fight Night card on February 18 at the UFC Apex. However, the promotion has shifted plans as according to Sports Illustrated, Vera vs. Sandhagen will now headline UFC San Antonio on March 25.
Ryan Bader believes Cain Velasquez was the “best” heavyweight not Bellator 290 opponent Fedor Emelianenko
Ryan Bader thinks Cain Velasquez is the best heavyweight ever. The heavyweight GOAT is one many have no clear-cut answer on, as some think it is Velasquez while others lean towards Fedor Emelianenko or even Stipe Miocic. Yet Bader believes Emelianenko’s resume is the best out of anyone but he thinks Velasquez was the most skilled.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Jake Paul reacts to brother’s UFC sponsorship deal: ‘I hope UFC will share the revenue with its fighters’
UFC has gotten into the Paul brother business. It’s not, however, in the manner some may have predicted, as neither Jake nor Logan Paul will be walking into the UFC Octagon to compete anytime soon. Instead, Logan Paul and UFC have announced PRIME as the official sports drink of UFC, a deal which nixes the traditionally named red and blue corners in favor of the “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zone.”
MMA Fighting
Fedor Emelianenko: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s complete MMA retirement something I could never do
Fedor Emelianenko promises his fight at Bellator 290 will be his last, but unlike ex-UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, he knows he could never completely walk away from the sport. After retiring from competition in 2020, Nurmagomedov shocked the world when he effectively cut ties with MMA to return home to...
Former MMA Fighter Dwayne Herelle Arrested For Murdering His Girlfriend
Dwayne Herelle, an 0-2 MMA fighter, has been arrested for murdering his girlfriend. Herelle has thrown his life away after a deadly altercation with Irene Torres. According to police reports, the 28-year-old showed up at Torres’ house in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, January 29, at approximately 1:30 am, leading to an argument for an unknown reason. The situation escalated, leading to Herelle stabbing his girlfriend until she died.
sportszion.com
Conor McGregor to make his octagon comeback as coach on upcoming thirty-first season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’
A recent report indicates that Conor McGregor will get back to his role as a coach in The Ultimate Fighter, which means that the wait for Connor McGregor’s return to the octagon is almost coming to an end. It’s been nearly two years since the Irish UFC fighter’s last...
MMAmania.com
Da Un Jung vs. Devin Clark full fight preview | UFC Vegas 68
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight finishers Da Un Jung and Devin Clark will collide this weekend (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at UFC Vegas 68 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s hard to say exactly how this fairly random, unranked showdown of Light Heavyweights found its way to...
theScore
Thiago Santos, Marlon Moraes featured in PFL's opening 2023 slate
The PFL is coming out swinging in 2023. The promotion will kick off its season with three events on April 1, 7, and 14 in Las Vegas, it announced Thursday. All six reigning champions will be featured in the main and co-main event slots. Featherweight champ Brendan Loughnane will meet...
Francis Ngannou should fight Anthony Joshua in boxing debut, says Eddie Hearn amid talks with ex-UFC star
Eddie Hearn has revealed that he has spoken to Francis Ngannou since the heavyweight exited the UFC last month, while teasing a super-fight between the mixed martial arts star and Anthony Joshua.Ngannou’s destructive knockout power made him one of the biggest names in the UFC over the last five years, but the MMA promotion would not meet Cameroonian’s contract demands, leading him to relinquish the heavyweight title and leave the company in January.Ngannou, 36, has long teased a move into professional boxing, and Hearn said on The MMA Hour on Wednesday (1 February) that he would love to facilitate...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 68 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Lewis vs. Spivac
Big men trade hands and four “Road to UFC” tournament champions get crowned this Saturday (Feb. 4, 2023) inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 68’s main event sees Derrick Lewis face Serghei Spivac, while the Road to UFC finals highlight the “Prelims” undercard. Also in store are Da Un Jung vs. Devin Clark, the return of Doo Ho Choi, and the debut of 22-year-old knockout artist, Yusaku Kinoshita.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Fedor Emelianenko, Alexander Volkanovski, Scott Coker, and Eddie Hearn in studio
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: A preview of this weekend’s upcoming events including Bellator 290 and UFC Vegas 68.
Olivia Dunne Shares First Training Video Since Injury
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has not competed this season due to a foot injury. It looks like the 20-year-old junior is getting closer to returning though. Dunne shared a video on TikTok on Tuesday showing her working in practice on the uneven bars. "Getting back into the swing of things:)," she ...
MiddleEasy
