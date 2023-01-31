ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
MMA Fighting

Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t want to hear excuses about no Khabib Nurmagomedov after he wins at UFC 284

It’s been a long, long time since Alexander Volkanovski has been a betting underdog. The reigning UFC featherweight champion has been one of the most dominant forces in MMA since joining the UFC in 2016, racking up a 12-0 record and four defenses of his 145-pound belt en route to becoming the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the sport. Naturally, he’s been the betting favorite for the majority of that run. But that will change on Feb. 12 when Volkanovski vaults up to 155 pounds to challenge UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for two-division glory in the main event of UFC 284.
papermag.com

MMA Star Victoria Lee Dead at 18

MMA fighter Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Her cause of death has yet to be revealed, though her passing is a huge loss for the MMA community. According to TMZ, the ONE Championship atomweight fighter — who just graduated high school in June — went undefeated during her brief career, which earned her the nickname "The Prodigy." Victoria was also crowned a Junior World Champion and an IMMAF Junior State and World Champion.
OnlyHomers

WWE Icon Tragically Dies

World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
bjpenndotcom

Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen moves to headline UFC San Antonio

Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen will not be fighting in two weeks. Vera and Sandhagen were supposed to headline a Fight Night card on February 18 at the UFC Apex. However, the promotion has shifted plans as according to Sports Illustrated, Vera vs. Sandhagen will now headline UFC San Antonio on March 25.
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Jake Paul reacts to brother’s UFC sponsorship deal: ‘I hope UFC will share the revenue with its fighters’

UFC has gotten into the Paul brother business. It’s not, however, in the manner some may have predicted, as neither Jake nor Logan Paul will be walking into the UFC Octagon to compete anytime soon. Instead, Logan Paul and UFC have announced PRIME as the official sports drink of UFC, a deal which nixes the traditionally named red and blue corners in favor of the “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zone.”
MiddleEasy

Former MMA Fighter Dwayne Herelle Arrested For Murdering His Girlfriend

Dwayne Herelle, an 0-2 MMA fighter, has been arrested for murdering his girlfriend. Herelle has thrown his life away after a deadly altercation with Irene Torres. According to police reports, the 28-year-old showed up at Torres’ house in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, January 29, at approximately 1:30 am, leading to an argument for an unknown reason. The situation escalated, leading to Herelle stabbing his girlfriend until she died.
MMAmania.com

Da Un Jung vs. Devin Clark full fight preview | UFC Vegas 68

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight finishers Da Un Jung and Devin Clark will collide this weekend (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at UFC Vegas 68 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s hard to say exactly how this fairly random, unranked showdown of Light Heavyweights found its way to...
theScore

Thiago Santos, Marlon Moraes featured in PFL's opening 2023 slate

The PFL is coming out swinging in 2023. The promotion will kick off its season with three events on April 1, 7, and 14 in Las Vegas, it announced Thursday. All six reigning champions will be featured in the main and co-main event slots. Featherweight champ Brendan Loughnane will meet...
The Independent

Francis Ngannou should fight Anthony Joshua in boxing debut, says Eddie Hearn amid talks with ex-UFC star

Eddie Hearn has revealed that he has spoken to Francis Ngannou since the heavyweight exited the UFC last month, while teasing a super-fight between the mixed martial arts star and Anthony Joshua.Ngannou’s destructive knockout power made him one of the biggest names in the UFC over the last five years, but the MMA promotion would not meet Cameroonian’s contract demands, leading him to relinquish the heavyweight title and leave the company in January.Ngannou, 36, has long teased a move into professional boxing, and Hearn said on The MMA Hour on Wednesday (1 February) that he would love to facilitate...
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 68 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Lewis vs. Spivac

Big men trade hands and four “Road to UFC” tournament champions get crowned this Saturday (Feb. 4, 2023) inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 68’s main event sees Derrick Lewis face Serghei Spivac, while the Road to UFC finals highlight the “Prelims” undercard. Also in store are Da Un Jung vs. Devin Clark, the return of Doo Ho Choi, and the debut of 22-year-old knockout artist, Yusaku Kinoshita.
The Spun

Olivia Dunne Shares First Training Video Since Injury

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has not competed this season due to a foot injury. It looks like the 20-year-old junior is getting closer to returning though. Dunne shared a video on TikTok on Tuesday showing her working in practice on the uneven bars. "Getting back into the swing of things:)," she ...
