Brandon Miller named to John R. Wooden late season top 20 watch list

Believe it or not, there are only 10 more conference games remaining until the regular season concludes for Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team.

Alabama has yet to lose a conference game this season and a large part of the team’s success is due to freshman sensation Brandon Miller.

On Monday afternoon it was announced that the forward has made the late season top 20 lists for the John R. Wooden award.

The Wooden is given annually to the nation’s top basketball player and Miller certainly has made a strong argument to bring home the prestigious honor.

An Alabama player has never won the award, but with a strong finish to the season, Miller could change that.

