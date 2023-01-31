ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana bill seeks to preemptively prohibit bans on energy sources

Proponents of Senate Bill 208 line up to testify in favor of the measure at the Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee on Jan. 31, 2023. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan) Republican lawmakers in Montana want to preemptively stop any local governments from banning various energy sources amid a national...
MONTANA STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

EHM Outbreak in Montana

Three horses in Flathead County, Montana, tested positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), and two additional cases are suspected. The horses are spread across three different barns and developed neurological signs. So far, four of the confirmed and suspected cases have been euthanized due to the severity of disease. The fifth is displaying mild clinical signs and is under quarantine. Exposed horses from the affected premises are also subject to quarantine for 21 days beyond the last date of potential exposure.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Montana Free Press

The long history of anti-tribal sovereignty activity in Montana

In early January, the Montana State Legislature’s 2023 session started with a bang. That first week, Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, brought a draft resolution calling on the U.S. Congress to “investigate alternatives to the reservation system,” using language rife with misinformation and the stereotypes typical of anti-Indigenous groups. After pushback from the state’s bipartisan American Indian Caucus, tribal nations and his own constituents, Regier said he would not introduce the legislation, adding that it had been written by a local constituent (Regier did not respond to a request for comment from High Country News).
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana Meth Project launches Paint the State 2023

HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Meth Project has officially launched their 2023 'Paint the State' campaign; a state wide art contest helping promote drug prevention. In the launch, Governor Greg Gianforte said no community in Montana is untouched by meth and while we've been talking about the dangers of fentanyl recently, Attorney General Austin Knudsen says meth is still king and the main reason for the increase in violent crime throughout the state in the last decade.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Facts Are Facts. Montanan’s Are Top 10 Rudest For This

Well, well, it's not just a personal opinion anymore when there is a poll to back it up. You can't argue with the facts, right?. How do you decide which states have the rudest drivers? A poll produced by Insurify for 2022 shows what factors are used to figure out what states have the rudest drivers.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Where is the Latino Vote Headed in Pennsylvania?

Nationally, Latinos are flexing their growing political muscle. They now make up 11% of the U.S. House, for example. In Pennsylvania, however, Latino voters essentially sat out the last election. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, turnout in the state’s most heavily Latino districts was less than half that of 2020. Turnout was lower among white and black voters, too, but by much smaller margins – 20% fewer white and 36% fewer black voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
mtpr.org

Schools groups back a proposal aimed at cutting health insurance premiums

Montana public school advocates say health insurance costs have burdened districts and weighed down employee salaries for years. That could change with a bipartisan proposal heard in the state Legislature on Monday. House Bill 332 debuted in the House Education Committee with broad support from organizations representing Montana’s public schools....
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana GOP working hard to realize its own worst nightmare – bureaucratic-led death panels

Republicans, it turns out, were right: We should be concerned about death panels. But instead of standing as sentinels for such roving packs of death squads, as the rhetoric went not so long ago, it is the Republicans who are leading a charge in Montana to realize their own worst nightmare. The State of Montana […] The post Montana GOP working hard to realize its own worst nightmare – bureaucratic-led death panels appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana Gov. Gianforte visits Calumet in Great Falls to highlight Red Tape Relief Task Force

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte visited Calumet in Great Falls Wednesday to highlight the Red Tape Relief Task Force. “As much as our tax cuts and reforms help hardworking Montanans, we recognize our state’s regulatory scheme is a wet blanket on job creation and business development,” Governor Gianforte said. “That’s why we’re cutting red tape, removing unnecessary regulatory obstacles, and changing the way Helena does business to spur innovation and better serve the people of Montana.”
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana Junior Duck Stamp 2023 call for entries

The 2023 Montana Junior Duck Stamp Contest is receiving entries now up until March 24, 2023. Entries can be mailed or hand delivered to Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge at 4567 Wildfowl Lane, Stevensville, MT 59870 (406 777-5552). The art image should be of a live, native North American waterfowl...
STEVENSVILLE, MT
KULR8

Chinese intelligence-gathering balloon seen over Montana: What we know

BILLINGS, Mont. - An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People's Republic of China. On Wednesday, the Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time many Montanans were...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy