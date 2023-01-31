Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Bill would outlaw physician-assisted death, reversing Montana’s current practice
Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras speaks in favor Senate Bill 210 which would make it easier to prosecute a doctor for assisting a patient in dying. Sitting behind her and to the right is Sen. Carl Glimm of Kila who sponsored the bill (Photo via Montana Public Access Network). Robert Baxter...
Fairfield Sun Times
Dozens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution
Dozens of people packed the Capitol rotunda in Helena on Feb. 1, 2023, to call on lawmakers to stop trying to amend the Montana Constitution. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan) Montanans packed the rotunda at the state Capitol on Wednesday calling for lawmakers to “keep their hands off” the...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Senate passes bill that allows churches to be overnight shelters for those in need
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Senate passed Senate Bill 195, which allows Montana churches to use their buildings to accommodate overnight visitors for religious retreats and temporary shelter for those in need. “The legislation is necessary because of recent local action that has required churches hosting any overnight guests to...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana bill seeks to preemptively prohibit bans on energy sources
Proponents of Senate Bill 208 line up to testify in favor of the measure at the Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee on Jan. 31, 2023. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan) Republican lawmakers in Montana want to preemptively stop any local governments from banning various energy sources amid a national...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
EHM Outbreak in Montana
Three horses in Flathead County, Montana, tested positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), and two additional cases are suspected. The horses are spread across three different barns and developed neurological signs. So far, four of the confirmed and suspected cases have been euthanized due to the severity of disease. The fifth is displaying mild clinical signs and is under quarantine. Exposed horses from the affected premises are also subject to quarantine for 21 days beyond the last date of potential exposure.
Fairfield Sun Times
GOP tax relief bills advance; Gov praises progress, but Dems unveil own plans for $2B surplus
Speaker of the House Matt Regier, R-Kalispell. (Blair Miller/The Daily Montanan) The state of Montana has an extra $2 billion or so packed in its pocket, according to the Governor’s Office. The best plan for those dollars?. This week, Democrats unveiled their idea, and they also shot criticisms at...
The long history of anti-tribal sovereignty activity in Montana
In early January, the Montana State Legislature’s 2023 session started with a bang. That first week, Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, brought a draft resolution calling on the U.S. Congress to “investigate alternatives to the reservation system,” using language rife with misinformation and the stereotypes typical of anti-Indigenous groups. After pushback from the state’s bipartisan American Indian Caucus, tribal nations and his own constituents, Regier said he would not introduce the legislation, adding that it had been written by a local constituent (Regier did not respond to a request for comment from High Country News).
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Meth Project launches Paint the State 2023
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Meth Project has officially launched their 2023 'Paint the State' campaign; a state wide art contest helping promote drug prevention. In the launch, Governor Greg Gianforte said no community in Montana is untouched by meth and while we've been talking about the dangers of fentanyl recently, Attorney General Austin Knudsen says meth is still king and the main reason for the increase in violent crime throughout the state in the last decade.
Facts Are Facts. Montanan’s Are Top 10 Rudest For This
Well, well, it's not just a personal opinion anymore when there is a poll to back it up. You can't argue with the facts, right?. How do you decide which states have the rudest drivers? A poll produced by Insurify for 2022 shows what factors are used to figure out what states have the rudest drivers.
Fairfield Sun Times
Where is the Latino Vote Headed in Pennsylvania?
Nationally, Latinos are flexing their growing political muscle. They now make up 11% of the U.S. House, for example. In Pennsylvania, however, Latino voters essentially sat out the last election. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, turnout in the state’s most heavily Latino districts was less than half that of 2020. Turnout was lower among white and black voters, too, but by much smaller margins – 20% fewer white and 36% fewer black voters.
mtpr.org
Schools groups back a proposal aimed at cutting health insurance premiums
Montana public school advocates say health insurance costs have burdened districts and weighed down employee salaries for years. That could change with a bipartisan proposal heard in the state Legislature on Monday. House Bill 332 debuted in the House Education Committee with broad support from organizations representing Montana’s public schools....
Montana GOP working hard to realize its own worst nightmare – bureaucratic-led death panels
Republicans, it turns out, were right: We should be concerned about death panels. But instead of standing as sentinels for such roving packs of death squads, as the rhetoric went not so long ago, it is the Republicans who are leading a charge in Montana to realize their own worst nightmare. The State of Montana […] The post Montana GOP working hard to realize its own worst nightmare – bureaucratic-led death panels appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Gov. Gianforte visits Calumet in Great Falls to highlight Red Tape Relief Task Force
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte visited Calumet in Great Falls Wednesday to highlight the Red Tape Relief Task Force. “As much as our tax cuts and reforms help hardworking Montanans, we recognize our state’s regulatory scheme is a wet blanket on job creation and business development,” Governor Gianforte said. “That’s why we’re cutting red tape, removing unnecessary regulatory obstacles, and changing the way Helena does business to spur innovation and better serve the people of Montana.”
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Junior Duck Stamp 2023 call for entries
The 2023 Montana Junior Duck Stamp Contest is receiving entries now up until March 24, 2023. Entries can be mailed or hand delivered to Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge at 4567 Wildfowl Lane, Stevensville, MT 59870 (406 777-5552). The art image should be of a live, native North American waterfowl...
Concerned citizens pushing Montana to lift red-light traffic camera ban
In Billings, police issued 268 red light citations in 2022 and 169 warnings, and they say there are far more people breaking the red-light law.
Not So Great: The Ranking of the Dirtiest Cities in Montana
Montana may be full of a lot of beautiful places, but there are a few places that don't really fit that description. Some towns in Montana are downright dirty. Here's a list of the dirtiest towns in Montana. Most of the pictures of Montana shared on social media show snow-capped...
KULR8
Chinese intelligence-gathering balloon seen over Montana: What we know
BILLINGS, Mont. - An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People's Republic of China. On Wednesday, the Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time many Montanans were...
Opinion: Why Are Some Montanans Such Hateful, Horrible People?
Here in Montana, we have some top-notch folks. In fact, the state is filled with wonderful people that are willing to help any chance they get. Then on the other end, we've got some folks that are just plain awful. The truth is most of these people live on the...
Bill would penalize officials who fail to hand over records to legislative auditors
Proposed legislation making its way through the Montana Senate seeks to clarify the responsibility that state agencies have to provide certain information to legislative auditors, an apparent test case in the strength of constitutional boundaries between the legislative and executive branches. Senate Bill 73, which passed out of the Senate...
