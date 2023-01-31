Read full article on original website
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
Walmart reveals 206 stores will now have additional surcharge rule that has been blasted by shoppers
MORE Walmart shoppers will soon face an extra surcharge at the checkout. Customers are to be charged for bags at 206 stores across the US under the new changes. Of those, 105 are in Colorado, joining Walmart locations in Vermont, Maine, and New Jersey that already enforce the rule, The Daily Sentinel reports.
Walmart ‘thief’ on the run after using ‘pass around’ trick at self-checkout before pulling gun on employee
A WANNABE thief has threatened a Walmart employee with a gun after being confronted for attempting to steal from the store. The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was shopping with his mother when a Walmart loss prevention officer noticed they weren't paying for items in their cart at self-checkout in a store in Memphis.
52,000 TVs Sold at Walmart and Costco Recalled for "Serious Hazards," Officials Warn
Slide 1 of 5: Watching television is one of life's simple pleasures. We all have shows we never want to miss, as well as our favorite movies to watch on demand. Whatever your viewing preferences, watching TV is a time to relax and unwind—not a time to worry about safety risks. However, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) just announced that 52,000 LG Electronics TVs have been recalled due to "serious hazards." Read on to find out which TVs are affected and what you should do if one is in your living room.READ THIS NEXT: 28,000 Ovens Sold at Lowe's and Home Depot Recalled After Reports of Carbon Monoxide Leaks.Read the original article on Best Life.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
Walmart is practically giving away this 18-piece Pioneer Woman mixing bowl set
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...
JCPenney Shopping Mall Anchor is Permanently Closing; Fate of Mall in Question
The shopping mall anchor store is shuttering, and now analysts are questioning the longevity of the mall itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KRON4.com, ScrapeHero.com, and WSBT.com.
How To Find Walmart's Best Hidden Clearance Deals On Home Goods
Walmart's known for its low prices and home selection, but did you know there's a way to unearth even more hidden deals? To do so, all you need is your phone.
Two legendary retailers with thousands of stores are closing locations next week – see if your area will be affected
WALGREENS and CVS plan to close locations starting next week. The shutters for the pharmacy-based companies will begin to take place by January 31 or mid-February for both companies, according to Best Life. Closures among the drug stores are expected within the next few years as companies try to keep...
Full list of stores closing its doors as part of ‘retail apocalypse’ – see if your favorite is shutting shop
RETAILERS across the country have been closing up shop in what’s become known as a “retail apocalypse.”. From fashion retailers to grocery chains, nearly all have all been impacted by a rise in online sales in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, reducing demand for brick and mortar businesses.
Obese Woman Books Two Seats on a Plane and Gets Heckled by Couple Wanting to Steal the Seat to Sit Next to Each Other
The Big Four airlines—American, Southwest, Delta, and United all have a case of shrinking seats. Their seats have shrunk by 2-5 inches in the legroom department and 2 inches in seat width in recent years.
Full list of stores where shoppers are hit with surcharge on weekly grocery run – from Walmart to Kroger
GRAB your reusable bags as major grocery retailers may tack on a fee to use theirs. As stores start eliminating plastic bags, many retailers have added a surcharge as a way to incentivize reusable bags. New York-based grocery store, Wegmans, eliminated single-use plastic bags at its Virginia stores as well...
Dead Malls On The Rise Across The Country. Is This The End Of The Mall Era?
The world of shopping is evolving and the pandemic has accelerated the shift from physical stores to online shopping. As a result, many malls in America are facing closure, leading to the rise of so-called "dead malls". In this article, we will examine the causes and consequences of the decline of malls and their impact on the retail industry.
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1.1million – the ‘doubling’ on the letters to look for
A COLLECTION of coins has recently sold for millions of dollars - including a penny for over $1.1million. The penny was from New York City collector Stewart Blay who recently passed without seeing how profitable his coins were. The late Mr. Blay consigned his coin collection to be sold by...
Walmart Raises Minimum Wage in Competitive Retail Market
Walmart Inc. is trying harder to win the frontline worker — upping its minimum wage to $14 an hour from $12 and talking up its potential as a career starter. John Furner, president and chief executive officer of Walmart U.S., told associates in a memo that “we know our people make the difference.”More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StorePhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress Collection “And as you continue to focus on your customers, we’re focused on investing in you — our store associates — through higher wages and new opportunities to gain...
Liquidation Sales Are Starting at Macy's! Are You Ready For Major Deals?
Macy's, the major retailer, will begin liquidation sales at four stores across the United States this month. It’s no secret that the retail industry has been struggling in recent years, and it looks like Macy’s is the latest victim of this unfortunate trend. The major retailer has recently announced that it will be shutting down 125 stores over a three-year period, with the first wave of closures taking place this month. This means that if you’re looking for a bargain, now is the time to take advantage of Macy’s liquidation sales!
A woman finds a threatening note in a package from fashion retailer Shein: "You are going to die in this suit"
Shein is an online fashion retailer founded in China but currently, its headquarters are based in Singapore. The company has attained cult status and mainly seems to target customers in their 20s and 30s. The US is Shein's largest consumer market.
We visited stores like Walmart and Home Depot to see how they are tackling the industry's $95 billion shoplifting problem. We found an alarming amount of locked up items with security cameras watching every aisle.
Retailers like Target, Walmart, Lowe's, and Home Depot have enhanced anti-theft measures in recent years in a widening effort to prevent organized retail crime.
Bed Bath and Beyond defaults and is cut off by banks as bankruptcy looms for huge brand with nearly 700 stores
BED Bath and Beyond has reportedly defaulted its credit lines and doesn't have the funds to repay the banks. The retail store chain received a default notice from JPMorgan Chase & Co earlier this week, bringing the once-adored home goods chain closer to bankruptcy. The bank let Bed Bath and...
