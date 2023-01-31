Read full article on original website
What It Means When You Have Mucus In Your Stool
It's normal to have mucus in your stool -- in small amounts. But when there's a large amount in your stool, it could be a sign of an underlying health issue.
MedicalXpress
The feds just removed restrictions around prescribing a popular addiction medication. What does it mean for patients?
People struggling with opioid addiction will now be able to access an addiction treatment drug from any physician licensed to prescribe controlled substances, rather than having to seek out doctors with specialized credentials. The federal government last week lifted restrictions on who can prescribe the opioid buprenorphine to treat addiction,...
Healthline
Fentanyl Myths vs. Facts: How to Recognize Fentanyl Overdose Symptoms
Like other opioids, fentanyl can suppress breathing and lead to unconsciousness or death. However, there are many myths about how fentanyl overdose happens. We’ve heard extensive coverage about the danger of illegal fentanyl use over the past few years in the United States — including the role that fentanyl has played in the rising drug overdose epidemic.
Healthline
How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?
While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
MedicalXpress
A drug that increases dopamine can reverse the effects of inflammation on the brain in depression
An Emory University study published in Molecular Psychiatry shows levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on brain reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression. Numerous labs across the world have shown that inflammation causes reduced motivation and anhedonia, a...
Tracking the opioid crisis: Inside the DEA's secret lab
CNN was granted rare access to the secret lab where the DEA tests and analyzes seized illicit drugs in order to stay ahead of the opioid crisis and track what could be coming next.
MedicalXpress
First-in-kind psychedelic trials to treat opioid and methamphetamine use disorders
Three million people in the United States have had opioid use disorder, and another 1.5 million people have dealt with methamphetamine misuse within the last year alone. But two new clinical trials out of the UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances (TCRPS), housed within the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Pharmacy, aim to address these pressing issues with a promising psychoactive agent: psilocybin.
Merck's Covid drug is causing new virus mutations, study warns
US and UK researchers identified new mutations in viral samples taken from dozens of patients given Merck's antiviral Lagevrio. These mutations were not deemed to be dangerous.
Prescribing antidepressants for chronic pain lacks evidence, experts say
Researchers have warned there is a lack of evidence around prescribing antidepressants for chronic pain.Guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) in 2021 recommends that an antidepressant (amitriptyline, citalopram, duloxetine, fluoxetine, paroxetine or sertraline) can be considered for people aged 18 and over with pain lasting longer than three months which cannot be accounted for by another diagnosis.The guidance said the drugs may help with quality of life, pain, sleep and psychological distress, even in the patient is not suffering depression.A separate guideline on neuropathic (nerve) pain recommends offering a choice of treatments, including amitriptyline and...
verywellhealth.com
Why Do My Fingers Itch?
Itchy fingers can feel like a slight irritation that goes away, but it can also be severe and accompanied by a rash or other symptoms. Multiple causes are associated with an excessive itch on the fingers and hands. This article discusses the causes and possible treatment options for itchy fingers.
Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.
Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
Supply of weight loss drug Wegovy expected to improve in next few months, company says
The maker of the popular weight loss drug Wegovy said Wednesday that it is ramping up production of the drug, which has been in short supply in pharmacies across the United States. The drug faced widespread shortages last year due to its increasing popularity, executives for drugmaker Novo Nordisk, said...
The US’s healthcare system discourages people from getting care, new study says
It’s no secret that the United States healthcare system is expensive, chaotic, and complex, especially when compared to other high-income countries. A new report from The Commonwealth Fund, an independent research group, is putting some numbers on just how comparatively problematic the American healthcare system really is. It found that the US spends more on healthcare than any other high-income country, yet has the highest rate of patients with multiple chronic diseases and the lowest life expectancy at birth.
KevinMD.com
The dark side of cannabis: increased risk of psychosis
Psychosis is a broad term that describes a change in the perception of reality. It can be caused by various conditions, including metabolic, psychiatric, neurologic, genetic, and other medical conditions, as well as licit and illicit substances, particularly cannabis. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) states that abnormalities define these disorders in one or more of the following five domains: delusions, hallucinations, disorganized thinking (speech), grossly disorganized or abnormal motor behavior (including catatonia), and negative symptoms.
MedicalXpress
Experimental anti-depression drug may also be useful in treating alcohol use disorder
An experimental antidepressant compound with a potentially unique mechanism of action may also be effective against alcohol use disorder, according to a preclinical study from Scripps Research. In the study, which appeared Jan. 20, 2023, in Neuropsychopharmacology, researchers found that several weeks of treatment with the molecule MAP4343 reversed excessive...
MedicalXpress
Medical cannabis for chronic pain may help patients on long-term opioid treatment reduce dosages
A new study from New York State and CUNY researchers suggests that receiving medical cannabis for thirty days or more may help patients on long-term opioid treatment to lower their dose over time. The study, published today in JAMA Network Open, found an association between receiving medical cannabis for chronic...
Healthline
Valley Fever: What are the Signs and Symptoms
Valley fever is spreading and scientists project it will continue to expand east due to climate change. Symptoms depend on the stage of the disease and which organs are impacted. There is currently no cure, but symptoms can be managed and a vaccine is under development. Experts are sounding the...
Fentanyl vaccine poised to be 'game changer' in fight against addiction
The end to the fentanyl crisis may be in sight, thanks to researchers in Texas — they say they've developed a "game changer" vaccine for addiction treatment.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Acknowledges Need for New Regulatory Framework for Cannabidiol Products
The agency also denied 3 citizen petitions asking for CBD products to be marketed as dietary supplements. In a new statement, FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Janet Woodcock, MD, said officials with the FDA have concluded that existing regulatory frameworks for foods and supplements are not appropriate for cannabidiol (CBD), and they will work with Congress to find alternatives.
