NBA Youngboy Joins Shy Glizzy on New Song ‘Fools Fall N Love’: Listen
NBA Youngboy doesn’t do features very often so we know he is very picky about it. The rapper has joined forces with Shy Glizzy today on the brand new single ‘Fools Fall N Love’ which is out via Glizzy Gang/300 Entertainment. The Washington DC rapper and founder of the Glizzy Gang crew had the fans excited about the track after teasing it on his Instagram.
Ella Mai Releases Deluxe Edition of Sophomore Album ‘Heart on My Sleeve’: Stream
Ella Mai has released the deluxe version of her sophomore album Heart on My Sleeve. The set, that arrives today, features three extra songs on top of the standard version — ‘2 O’Clock’, ‘This Is’ and ‘Our Song’ which takes the total number of tracks to 18 songs. The original version of the project was released in May last year and featured artists such as Latto, Lucky Daye and Roddy Ricch.
Meek Mill Releases ‘Don’t Follow The Heathens Freestyle’ — Watch The Video
Although his plan was to originally drop 10 mixtapes independently from September of last year, we only got one mixtape from Meek Mill in November, FLAMERZ 5, which you can stream here. 2023 will be a big year for the Philly rapper if all goes to plan, with him saying...
Jay-Z Along with DJ Khaled & Others Confirmed Performers at 2023 GRAMMYs
After some speculation, it’s now been confirmed that DJ Khaled will bring together his guests to perform ‘God Did’ at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. This will be the first time that DJ Khaled will be getting his guests on stage together for what will surely be a memorable performance. Apart from Jay-Z, the song also features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy.
Quavo To Perform Tribute to Takeoff at 2023 GRAMMY Awards
Quavo will be performing a tribute to Takeoff at the upcoming 2023 GRAMMY Awards. The Recording Academy announced today that the rapper and the Maverick City Music choir will perform ‘Without You‘ during the In Memoriam segment. The song was released in its studio version earlier this month.
