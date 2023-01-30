ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Girls Basketball: Hawkins extends winning streak to 22 games

HARLETON — The Hawkins Lady Hawks scored a 67-17 win over Harleton on Tuesday in a District 21-2A girls basketball game, extending their win streak to 22 games. The Lady Hawks were also perfect at the free throw line. Hawkins goes to 10-0 in district. Jordyn Warren led Hawkins...
HAWKINS, TX
Signing Day Preview: Area student-athletes getting ready to head to next level

Editor's note: National Signing Day has been postponed due to inclement weather and school closures. Most of the signings will take place either Thursday or Friday at the original scheduled times. High school athletes sign with colleges on multiple days throughout the school year. In November, athletes signed for multiple...
TYLER, TX
LIST: Warming centers in Tyler

As the cold weather passes through the area, here is a list of warming centers open to the community. Salvation Army, 633 N Broadway Ave. Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, 601 E. Valentine St. Bethel Bible - Hope Campus, 504 W. 32nd Street. Day Spring United Methodist Church, 310 W. Cumberland...
TYLER, TX
LIST: East Texas schools announce delays, closures

Multiple East Texas school districts released early Tuesday, canceled classes for the day Wednesday, and are now making decisions about Thursday due to wintry weather. Below is a list of the schools in the Tyler-Smith County area that have made public announcements about the status of the school day on Thursday. This list will be updated as more schools make announcements.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
PHOTOS: Winter storm in Tyler

A winter storm warning remained in effect until at least 9 a.m. Thursday morning for Smith County and other areas of East Texas. The wintry weather brought freezing rain and sleet to the area, causing downed trees, limbs, power lines and other issues throughout the county. There was also at least half an inch of ice accumulated in the county.
TYLER, TX
City of Tyler, Smith County make announcements in regards to wintry weather

Smith County offices plan to open for normal business hours on Thursday. City of Tyler offices and facilities plan to open at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Tyler area until Thursday at 9 a.m. Additional ice acculmation from wintry precipitation from a tenth to near one quarter of an inch will be possible through Thursday morning. Travel is discouraged for those in the Winter Storm Warning area. If travel is necessary, use caution and be aware of possible ice and slick spots on area roads.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Tyler deals with aftermath of wintry weather

Tyler residents are dealing with the aftermath of wintry weather. The city saw ice accumulations of up to half an inch. Ice collected on power lines and trees, triggering thousands of power outages across Smith County. Utility crews, tree service companies, city parks and recreation employees, and road and bridge...
TYLER, TX
Ice accumulation on trees wreaks havoc in Tyler neighborhoods

Tyler resident Butch Beaulieu spent his Wednesday morning trying to clear off fallen trees around his home on Cameron Avenue. East Texas is known for its abundance of trees that bring beauty and greenery to the area, but they can cause issues during times of severe weather. “It’s a love/hate...
TYLER, TX
Henderson ISD no longer on lockdown after 'possible threat'

An East Texas school district says its campuses are no longer on lockdown after a possible threat. Henderson ISD said in a press release that the district "has been informed by local authorities that the suspect has been located and taken into custody" after previously being informed by federal and local authorities of "a possible threat made against an unnamed school, possibly in the East Texas area."
HENDERSON, TX
Tree falls on RV in Smith County

No one was injured when a tree fell on an RV in Smith County on Tuesday afternoon. The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office reported a tree fell on an RV with one person inside at the Lavender Place Community RV Park. Fortunately, the person made it out safely with no...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
The Goodman Museum closes due to hazard from trees

The Goodman Museum is temporarily closed due to two leaning trees on the house, according to the City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department. As the weather continues to wreck havoc on the East Texas area, it has now shutdown the Goodman Museum until all safety hazards caused by the trees can be cleared.
TYLER, TX
Smith County employees awarded for services

If you have anything you want to know about the history of Smith County — or Smith County in general — ask Sharon Scott. Scott, who was honored Tuesday for 35 years of service with the Smith County Auditor’s Office, is currently serving as the chief internal auditor.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Smith County issues disaster declaration due to winter storm damage

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin issued a disaster declaration for Smith County on Thursday due to damage caused by the winter storm. Icy conditions have caused numerous trees and limbs to fall, causing damage to homes, buildings and other county infrastructure, as well as power outages throughout the county. The City of Tyler also reported "significant property damage throughout the city," and damage assessments are still underway.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Crash closes all lanes of Toll 49

All lanes remain closed between FM 16 and Highway 69 North, according to Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue. Hogue said due to ice on a bridge, an 18-wheeler slid sideways, blocking all lanes. A one-ton truck then wrecked into the 18-wheeler. Hogue said there are no injuries. Drivers are...
SMITH COUNTY, TX

