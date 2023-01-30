Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UT Tyler's student Megan Williams writes about the U.S. Debt Ceiling vs. U.S. Deficit in the Patriot TalonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH is proud to be the recipient of a $60,000 grant from the Women’s Fund of Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Meet People Attempting To Help (PATH) Mardi Gras court candidate Noe BalderasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Meet People Attempting to Help Mardi Gras Court candidate Timothy JohnsonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The question is to be, or not to be as the Texas African American Museum await on a $1 million promise made on last yearTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
inforney.com
Signing Day, TJC, Tyler High hoops set for Thursday; Tyler Legacy basketball Saturday
Weather permitting, both Tyler Junior College and Tyler High basketball teams are scheduled to make up games on Thursday. Tyler Legacy games were moved to Saturday. Also, Tyler Legacy and Tyler High are slated to conduct signing day ceremonies. Whitehouse has decided to push its ceremony to Feb. 8. It...
inforney.com
Boys Basketball: No. 17 Chapel Hill, Grace Community score wins
LONGVIEW — Three Bulldogs scored in double figures as No. 17 Chapel Hill scored a 47-38 win over the Spring Hill Panthers on Tuesday in a District 17-4A basketball game. The Bulldogs improve to 16-6 on the season and 7-1 in district. The Panthers are 8-17 and 2-7. Dee...
inforney.com
Girls Basketball: Hawkins extends winning streak to 22 games
HARLETON — The Hawkins Lady Hawks scored a 67-17 win over Harleton on Tuesday in a District 21-2A girls basketball game, extending their win streak to 22 games. The Lady Hawks were also perfect at the free throw line. Hawkins goes to 10-0 in district. Jordyn Warren led Hawkins...
inforney.com
Signing Day Preview: Area student-athletes getting ready to head to next level
Editor's note: National Signing Day has been postponed due to inclement weather and school closures. Most of the signings will take place either Thursday or Friday at the original scheduled times. High school athletes sign with colleges on multiple days throughout the school year. In November, athletes signed for multiple...
inforney.com
LIST: Warming centers in Tyler
As the cold weather passes through the area, here is a list of warming centers open to the community. Salvation Army, 633 N Broadway Ave. Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, 601 E. Valentine St. Bethel Bible - Hope Campus, 504 W. 32nd Street. Day Spring United Methodist Church, 310 W. Cumberland...
inforney.com
LIST: East Texas schools announce delays, closures
Multiple East Texas school districts released early Tuesday, canceled classes for the day Wednesday, and are now making decisions about Thursday due to wintry weather. Below is a list of the schools in the Tyler-Smith County area that have made public announcements about the status of the school day on Thursday. This list will be updated as more schools make announcements.
inforney.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm in Tyler
A winter storm warning remained in effect until at least 9 a.m. Thursday morning for Smith County and other areas of East Texas. The wintry weather brought freezing rain and sleet to the area, causing downed trees, limbs, power lines and other issues throughout the county. There was also at least half an inch of ice accumulated in the county.
inforney.com
Multiple East Texas school districts cancel, delay classes Tuesday due to wintry weather
Wintry weather is impacting several school districts in East Texas. Many were closed Monday, and some have late starts or cancelations on Tuesday due to flooded roadways and poor road conditions. Big Sandy ISD - 10 a.m. start Tuesday. Gladewater ISD - 2-hour delayed start Tuesday. Ore City ISD: 10...
inforney.com
City of Tyler, Smith County make announcements in regards to wintry weather
Smith County offices plan to open for normal business hours on Thursday. City of Tyler offices and facilities plan to open at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Tyler area until Thursday at 9 a.m. Additional ice acculmation from wintry precipitation from a tenth to near one quarter of an inch will be possible through Thursday morning. Travel is discouraged for those in the Winter Storm Warning area. If travel is necessary, use caution and be aware of possible ice and slick spots on area roads.
inforney.com
Tyler deals with aftermath of wintry weather
Tyler residents are dealing with the aftermath of wintry weather. The city saw ice accumulations of up to half an inch. Ice collected on power lines and trees, triggering thousands of power outages across Smith County. Utility crews, tree service companies, city parks and recreation employees, and road and bridge...
inforney.com
Ice accumulation on trees wreaks havoc in Tyler neighborhoods
Tyler resident Butch Beaulieu spent his Wednesday morning trying to clear off fallen trees around his home on Cameron Avenue. East Texas is known for its abundance of trees that bring beauty and greenery to the area, but they can cause issues during times of severe weather. “It’s a love/hate...
inforney.com
Henderson ISD no longer on lockdown after 'possible threat'
An East Texas school district says its campuses are no longer on lockdown after a possible threat. Henderson ISD said in a press release that the district "has been informed by local authorities that the suspect has been located and taken into custody" after previously being informed by federal and local authorities of "a possible threat made against an unnamed school, possibly in the East Texas area."
inforney.com
Tree falls on RV in Smith County
No one was injured when a tree fell on an RV in Smith County on Tuesday afternoon. The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office reported a tree fell on an RV with one person inside at the Lavender Place Community RV Park. Fortunately, the person made it out safely with no...
inforney.com
The Goodman Museum closes due to hazard from trees
The Goodman Museum is temporarily closed due to two leaning trees on the house, according to the City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department. As the weather continues to wreck havoc on the East Texas area, it has now shutdown the Goodman Museum until all safety hazards caused by the trees can be cleared.
inforney.com
Smith County employees awarded for services
If you have anything you want to know about the history of Smith County — or Smith County in general — ask Sharon Scott. Scott, who was honored Tuesday for 35 years of service with the Smith County Auditor’s Office, is currently serving as the chief internal auditor.
inforney.com
Smith County issues disaster declaration due to winter storm damage
Smith County Judge Neal Franklin issued a disaster declaration for Smith County on Thursday due to damage caused by the winter storm. Icy conditions have caused numerous trees and limbs to fall, causing damage to homes, buildings and other county infrastructure, as well as power outages throughout the county. The City of Tyler also reported "significant property damage throughout the city," and damage assessments are still underway.
inforney.com
Tyler Economic Development Council closes on purchase of 412-acre property for new business park
A massive business park will be built in Smith County after a property purchase was finalized Tuesday morning, officials said. The Tyler Economic Development Council closed Tuesday morning on a 412-acre property off Interstate 20 that will be transformed into a business park to attract companies and industries to the area.
inforney.com
Bullard coffee shop lends 'helping hand' to keep community warm during wintry weather
Bullard coffee shop Coffee Around the Corner is doing its part to show a little kindness to the community. The shop, owned by Billy Jones and opened in 2017, posted on Facebook Thursday morning that it is offering a free cup of coffee to those still without power due to the winter weather.
inforney.com
Crash closes all lanes of Toll 49
All lanes remain closed between FM 16 and Highway 69 North, according to Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue. Hogue said due to ice on a bridge, an 18-wheeler slid sideways, blocking all lanes. A one-ton truck then wrecked into the 18-wheeler. Hogue said there are no injuries. Drivers are...
inforney.com
City easing inspection, permit requirements for electrical, structural repairs related to ice storm
The City of Tyler Development Services is easing electrical inspection requirements for residents and contractors who need power restored to their properties following the winter weather this week. Typically, contractors are required to have a permit prior to doing any residential electrical work. The city's electrical inspector inspects the work...
Comments / 0