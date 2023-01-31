TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Single-game tickets for Florida State softball’s first month of the season are now on sale to the public. The Seminoles will host the JoAnne Graf Classic (Feb. 9-12), the Unconquered Invitational (Feb. 23-26) and the Dugout Club Classic (Mar. 3-5) as well as single games against Florida A&M on Feb. 14 and North Florida on Feb. 22. Fans can buy tickets here.

