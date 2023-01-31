Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
No. 12 Florida State falls to No. 15 Florida, 4-2
LAKE NONA, Florida – The No. 12 Florida State men’s tennis team lost a close match to No. 15 Florida 4-2 on Thursday evening at USTA National Campus for College Matchday. Florida State rallied after being down 1-0, after two straight-set victories in singles by Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif put the Noles ahead 2-1.
No. 23 Seminoles Get 20th Win in Dominant Victory over Wake Forest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 23 Seminoles use a dominating second quarter to bury Wake Forest for their 20th win this season, earning a 72-44 win on Thursday night at the Donald L. Tucker Center. “I’m very proud of this entire team effort,” FSU Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff said....
ESPN Announces TV Information for 2023 TaxAct Clearwater Invitational
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State softball team will have their fair share of the spotlight on Feb. 16-19 at the 2023 TaxAct Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Fla., as ESPN announced that four out of the Seminoles’ five game will be aired on national television. The Noles will...
M. Basketball Falls to N.C. State, 94-66
RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina State’s Terquavion Smith scored a game-high 32 points on ten made field goals and six free throws to lead the Wolfpack in a 94-66 victory over Florida State at the PNC Arena. Smith led four Wolfpack teammates in double figures – Smith, D.J. Burns Jr. (15 points), Jarkel Joiner (14 points), and Casey Morsell (10 points) as NC State gain their eighth conference victory of the season. N.C. State holds an 8-4 ACC record.
Noles Place 16 on XC All-ACC Academic Team
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A total of 16 student-athletes representing the Florida State cross country teams captured All-ACC Academic Team honors on Thursday. The Seminoles had nine women recognized, which tied for the league lead along with NC State and Virginia, while the men had the second-highest total at seven along with Duke, Pitt, and Georgia Tech.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RUNNER-UP TEAM TO BE HONORED AT WOMEN’S BASKETBALL GAME TONIGHT
Florida State’s 2022 Beach Volleyball team, which reached the national championship match against USC last year, will be honored during the women’s basketball game against Wake Forest tonight at 6:00 p.m. in the Tucker Center. The game will be streamed lie on ACC Network Extra. The Seminoles, who...
Softball Early Season Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Single-game tickets for Florida State softball’s first month of the season are now on sale to the public. The Seminoles will host the JoAnne Graf Classic (Feb. 9-12), the Unconquered Invitational (Feb. 23-26) and the Dugout Club Classic (Mar. 3-5) as well as single games against Florida A&M on Feb. 14 and North Florida on Feb. 22. Fans can buy tickets here.
Nighswonger Named ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year; Noles Put Program Record 13 Players on ACC All-Academic Team
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Jenna Nighswonger was named the ACC Scholar-Athlete of the year, and a program-high 13 Florida State soccer players earned a spot on the All-ACC Academic Team on Wednesday. Leading the group was two-time honorees Lauren Flynn, Nighswonger, Beata Olsson, Maria Alagoa, Clara Robbins and Cristina Roque. Joining them are defenders Heather Gilchrist and Sophia Nguyen, midfielders Ran Iwai and Leilanni Nesbeth, and forwards Emma Bissell, Olivia Garcia, and Kaitlyn Zipay.
