4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
Things to do in East Texas this weekend
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. East Texas Bridal Expo, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. The event will feature nearly 60 vendors devoted to the bridal industry. Information: https://easttexasweddingextravaganza.com/ .
Update from scene of pedestrian struck by train in Lufkin
Longview health manager gives tips about how long unrefrigerated food will last during power outage. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Environmental Health Manager Leisha Kidd-Brooks about how long different types of food will last if there’s no power to the refrigerator. Deep East Texas experiencing standing flood waters...
East Texas School Closings + Delays For Tuesday, January 31st
Portions of East Texas are under a WINTER STORM WARNING until noon on Wednesday (February 1st). This is due to the fact that a winter storm is hitting East Texas with rain, freezing rain, some sleet and freezing drizzle. All of these things combined with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark could make for some treacherous driving conditions for parents, students and school bus drivers.
City continues to pick up after winter storm wreaks havoc
The aftermath of the winter storm that wreaked havoc across East Texas has many exhausted and still picking up the pieces. “Since Wednesday, we’ve been out and about accessing damages,” said Madeline Burton, Urban Forester for City of Tyler’s Parks and Recreation Department. Crews will continue working...
Additional East Texas school districts announcing closures, early dismissals
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: Kaufman ISD, Terrell ISD, and Scurry-Rosser ISD have announced early dismissal for Monday due to severe weather conditions. Kaufman ISD students can be picked up as early as noon, Scurry-Rosser ISD students will begin to be released at 12:30 p.m. Terrell ISD students pickup time...
LIST: Power outages in Tyler area
Thousands of homes have had their power restored but many remain without power due to wintry conditions in Smith County and surrounding areas. As of 10 p.m. Thursday, Oncor reported more than 100,000 of its customers were still being affected by outages. Smith County remains the one of the most...
Train strikes 18-wheeler in Longview, blocks FM 2087
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum is on scene at a train wreck near Texas Iron and Steel on FM 2087 just outside Longview. No injuries have been reported.
Tyler Legacy has 7 student-athletes sign to compete in college
Seven Tyler Legacy student-athletes signed for four different sports on Friday morning inside the Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium. I’Onna Jones will play volleyball at the University of North Texas. Kyleigh D’Spain will play soccer at Tyler Junior College, while teammate Elise Prince will play soccer at Friends University. Christian Baxter will play football at Tyler Junior College. Three Legacy baseball are headed to the next level, Tye Arden to National Park College, Walker Freeman to McLennan Community College and Tyler Priest to Seminole State College.
Icy weather updates in Tyler
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Mayra Recana with Molina Tree Services who came in from Longview to get a tree off a Tyler house in the 1800 block of San Antonio. Updated: 1 hour ago. The weight of ice accumulation...
Former Henderson Football booster club president arrested
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson ISD has announced that the former Henderson Football Booster Club president was arrested by Henderson Police Department on Thursday. Kenneth Lee Orr, 68, was charged with misapplication of fiduciary property or property of financial institution greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000. Henderson PD began investigating after Henderson ISD discovered […]
LIST: Warming centers in Tyler
As the cold weather passes through the area, here is a list of warming centers open to the community. Salvation Army, 633 N Broadway Ave. Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, 601 E. Valentine St. Green Acres Baptist Church, 1607 Troup Highway. Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd Street. Rose Garden, 420...
More than 30% of Smith County without power, families hoping for restoration
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The wintry weather has created a domino effect, with much of East Texas feeling the effects of fallen power lines. Now, families with small children are feeling the impact. As of Wednesday night at 10 p.m., more than 30% of Smith County was without power. “Right now it’s… ‘Are we gonna […]
PHOTOS: Winter weather in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Freezing conditions are impacting parts of East Texas. Downed power lines, fallen trees and power outages are causing problems throughout the Piney Woods as a shallow, cold air mass settles across the area. Below are photos from around East Texas showing some of the wintery conditions. Emerald Bay Frankston Smith County […]
Tyler family overcomes challenges to care for conjoined twin girls
Oncor says crews are working around the clock to restore power. Meanwhile, the Tyler Police Department is asking drivers to continue to use caution as city crews work to restore power to stoplights. |. The loss of power has forced many East Texans to find a way to live through...
3 Kilgore student-athletes sign letters of intent for college sports
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Three Kilgore High School students signed on to participate in college play during a ceremony Thursday morning. Although these athletes were recognized for their athletic achievements what impressed their peers the most was their academic achievements. “I’m more proud of what they’ve actually achieved in the...
Oncor says restoration times difficult to predict
Thousands of Smith County residents without power are wondering when it will be restored. Oncor representatives say crews are working diligently to fix power lines downed by freezing rain, ice and fallen trees, but have faced challenges. “We are working around the clock,” Tom Trimble, Oncor’s customer service east region...
LIST: Multiple East Texas school districts cancel, delay classes Tuesday due to wintry weather
RAINS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling, delaying or dismissing classes this week due to flooded roadways and poor road conditions. CBS19 will update this list as districts make their decisions:. Alba-Golden ISD - 10AM start Tuesday. Athens ISD - Canceled Tuesday. Big Sandy ISD...
Oncor tells Tyler customers its resources are at work, can't provide estimated restoration time
Oncor has provided restoration time estimates for some areas across the region, but not Smith County. This week, at least 40,000 of Oncor's customers in the county were affected by power outages. As of 3 p.m. Friday, about 12,000 residents in the county remained without power. In a statement on...
Downed tree caused road closure, more outages near South Broadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A downed tree caused by the recent severe weather conditions has blocked off Rock Bridge Lane between Norma and Anita Lane near South Broadway and caused major power outages near the area. There is no estimated time of resolution provided by ONCOR and according to their...
