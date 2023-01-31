ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

KFYR-TV

ND House votes down paid family leave

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota employees won’t be getting paid family leave. House Bill 1460 failed to pass on the House floor Thursday. Supporters of the bill said it give North Dakota an advantage when competing with other states for workers. Those who voted against the bill worried...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Proposed bills in North Dakota House target MRNA vaccines

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — A Senate bill would outright ban all MRNA-based vaccines in North Dakota. According to the CDC, MRNA is created in a lab to teach our cells how to make a protein. That triggers an immune response which produces antibodies and protects people from getting sick.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota House advances bill to restore felon voting rights

SAINT PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Thursday, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed a bill that would restore the right to vote for those convicted of a felony once they are released from incarceration. The “Restore the Vote” bill would allow an estimated 50,000 Minnesotans convicted of a...
MINNESOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Pledge of Allegiance bills clear ND House

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill requiring the Pledge of Allegiance to be offered in certain situations passed the North Dakota House of Representatives unanimously on Tuesday. House Bill 1120 was introduced by Representative Pat Heinert of Bismarck. It would mandate the Pledge be offered to all students across the state every day and would require public committees, like school boards, to offer the Pledge before every meeting. The House also approved House Bill 1172, which prohibits the governor from altering the words of the Pledge. Both bills head to the Senate next.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Several bills aimed at attracting, retaining teachers in ND this session

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some lawmakers are hoping to pass legislation that would support teachers in a variety of ways. A handful of bills introduced in this session are aimed at attracting potential teachers to join the workforce and incentivizing established teachers to stay on the job. One of them is House Bill 1329, brought by Representative Zachary Ista of Grand Forks. If passed, it would reduce the years required for a teacher to become eligible for a lifetime teaching license.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Bill passes ND House, proposes repayment to those found not guilty of crimes by self defense

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some legislators are hoping to add a new section of the North Dakota Century Code that would impact those who act in self-defense. Self-defense is sometimes used as a legal justification for a variety of crimes like domestic violence, kidnappings, and murders. The proposed law would allow repayment of defendants who are found not guilty because they acted in self-defense. Others aren’t sure it’s a good idea.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Mixed reactions to abortion policies in North Dakota and Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two states separated by the Red River have two wildly different stances when it comes to abortion policies. There is mixed reactions from both sides of the argument. “Sad day, it’s a dark day for Minnesota that’s my reaction.” said Tim Miller, the executive...
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Bill would mean no more DUIs on bicycles, horses

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill introduced at the legislature about bicycles and horses might soon make a small but significant difference for some people in North Dakota. As the law currently stands, bicycles and horses are considered vehicles in North Dakota state law. House Bill 1506 would change that.
kfgo.com

ND committee reviewing Blue Logo bill

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota lawmakers are looking at a law that would allow business logos on the blue highway signs that let travelers know what services are available near exits. The so-called Blue Logo bill would let businesses pay to advertise their gas, food, and lodging services. Supporters...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Federal funding coming to North Dakota to improve road safety

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bipartisan infrastructure law will provide federal funding for roadway safety programs in North Dakota. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded North Dakota cities and counties a total of $4,778,595 in Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Program grants. “The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Bill caps North Dakota insulin cost at $25 per month

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – A bipartisan bill in the North Dakota Senate would require insurance companies to cap insulin costs at $25 a month. A Hillsboro woman whose daughter has type-1 diabetes is fighting for it to pass. “It’s a life-threatening disease, and the only thing that they need...
HILLSBORO, ND
KNOX News Radio

ND committee reviews free lunch plan

A House committee took testimony on a bill to provide free lunches to all children attending public schools in North Dakota, from kindergarten through high school. The bill’s primary sponsor is Fargo Democratic Representative LaurieBeth Hager. Hager told the House Education Committee the bill has an $89.5 million price...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE

