MicroStrategy Won’t Stop Trading Bitcoin (BTC) Despite a Paper Loss of $1.3 Billion
MicroStrategy, the biggest corporate holder of Bitcoin (BTC), reported an impairment charge of $1.3 billion on its BTC holdings in 2022 as prices of crypto plummeted, but the company has said it won’t stop trading Bitcoin. MicroStrategy’s Paper Loss Hit $1.3 Billion. In its earnings report for the...
Marathon Digital Sells Mined Bitcoin for the First Time in Two Years, Isn’t Fueled by Duress
Marathon Digital sold 1,500 BTC in January, the first time the Bitcoin miner sold in more than two years, but confirms the sale was not the result of being under financial distress. Marathon Digital Sells 1,500 Bitcoin (BTC) In its latest update, Marathon Digital, the second-biggest publicly listed holder of...
Bitcoin Surges After Fed Relaxes on Interest Rate Hikes
The US Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points, down from 50 bps last December. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell revealed that inflation is gradually slowing down. The development coincides with an increase in Bitcoin’s value to above $24,000. The total crypto market cap rose to $1.05 trillion after...
Solana (SOL) Price Borders $25 – Community Optimism or Fed Action?
The price of Solana (SOL) has increased by 7% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Messari. The Federal Reserve revealed an interest hike of 25 percentage points in its latest FOMC meeting. A variety of recent developments have contributed to the rally. On February 1st, 2023, the...
J. P. Morgan Survey: Only 8% of Institutions Trade Crypto as FTX Shadow Still Lingers
72% of the 835 institutional investors surveyed by J. P. Morgan said they are not interested in entering the crypto markets. 14% of respondents said they plan to trade crypto in the next five years, and 6% said they plan to do so within a year. The reluctance to enter...
Binance Buys Majority in South Korean Exchange GOPAX
Binance bought 41.2% of crypto exchange GOPAX shares to return to South Korea. Binance announced that the investment was part of its Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI). GOPAX faced difficulties last November due to its ties with Genesis Global. An ultimatum from authorities led Binance to discontinue its trading pairs and...
Bitcoin: What to Expect in the Short and Long Term
The short-term outlook for Bitcoin shows resistance levels and potential retracements. Weak market structure raises concerns for a potential breakdown. Market analysis highlights key points to watch for in the near future of Bitcoin. Bitcoin has had a great start to 2023, from starting at $16,000 and surging back above...
Ethereum (ETH) Spikes 7% to Close in on $1,700, but All Eyes Are on the $2,000 Mark
Ethereum (ETH), like most of the cryptocurrency market, has been on an uptrend since the start of 2023 but continues to show signs of outperforming its competitors and rallying all the way to $2,000. But what conditions are needed for the bull run?. Ethereum (ETH) Closes in on $1,700. Contrary...
ReserveBlock Announces Native Coin Listing on Bitrue and Deepcoin
Open-source blockchain ReserveBlock has announced the listing of its native coin on two leading exchanges. RBX, which is used to secure the decentralized network through Proof of Assurance (PoA) consensus, will be listed on Bitrue and Deepcoin on February 2. The event will be accompanied by a range of rewards,...
Meta’s Metaverse Fails to Impress Users, Reports $4.3 Billion in Q4 Losses
Mark Zuckerberg’s bet on the metaverse cost his company billions of dollars. Meta’s Horizon Worlds and VR projects failed to impress investors and users. Zuckerberg remains optimistic about the growth of VR and the metaverse ecosystem. However, he acknowledges that mobile platforms will likely remain dominant for some time.
Is AI-Powered Staking the Key to Unlocking Liquidity in DeFi?
Lack of liquidity and significant capital costs hamper the growth of Decentralized Finance (DeFi). One solution to that issue is arbitrage staking with AI protocols. These can detect slight price differences between exchanges, DeFi protocols, and reward stakers. Mosdex CEO Joseph Emmett says AI protocols could reach scale unseen in...
Binance Cuts Ties with WazirX, Cancels Its Wallet Service
Binance has told WazirX to withdraw all funds from Binance wallet services. WazirX and Binance have been in a public argument since WazirX got in trouble with Indian regulators. Binance claims that WazirX made false statements after a money laundering probe. In an apparent move to cut ties with the...
Binance Dives into Decentralized Web3 Storage, Launches White Paper for Greenfield
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is entering into the blockchain-based Web3 data ownership and utility space, launching the white paper for its BNB Greenfield. Binance Unveils White Paper for BNB Greenfield. On Wednesday, February 1st, Binance announced the white paper for BNB Greenfield – a decentralized data storage...
Berkshire Hathaway VC: US Should Emulate China’s Crypto Ban
Charlie Munger opines that the United States should ban cryptocurrencies following regulatory insufficiency. Wall Street Journal commenters are expressing agreement and aversion to Munger’s opinion piece. The newest opinion piece is the latest in a chain of crypto-skepticism from Munger. On February 1st, 2023, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Vice Chairman...
XRP Whales Are Back. So is the Ripple Buyback Narrative.
The number of Ripple (XRP) whales has increased since the start of 2023. Ripple Labs and whales accumulate XRPs. Ripple Buyback Theory returns ahead of Ripple vs. SEC lawsuit conclusion. The whales have moved more than five billion XRP tokens since the first day of 2023. Some of these tokens...
Will the UK Be the First Country to Successfully Regulate Cryptoassets?
The United Kingdom (UK) government has announced ambitious plans to regulate the cryptocurrency market. Proposed regulations include enhancing rules for crypto trading platforms and establishing a comprehensive regime for crypto lending. The announcement supports the Prime Minister’s economic growth plan and the financial services roadmap. The UK government is...
Sam Bankman-Fried: Crypto’s Fallen Hero?
Sam Bankman Fried’s fall from grace has been catastrophic. Once considered the darling of the cryptocurrency world, the former CEO of FTX and Alameda Research co-founder now faces serious time behind bars on fraud charges. FTX’s collapse sent shockwaves throughout the crypto industry. After allegedly stealing customer funds to...
12% of Tether Shares Owned by Boris Johnson’s Biggest Donor
One of Tether’s biggest shareholders is a mega-donor to UK politicians, including Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson. Following multi-million donations, the UK government announced plans to recognize stablecoins as payments. Investigations into Tether revealed that just four people owned 84% of the company in 2018. Tether’s largest shareholder, former...
Celsius Creditors Committee Dismisses Claims that Bids Were Rejected for Celsius Assets
Celcius’ creditor committee refuted claims that bids for the firm’s assets were rejected. A crypto blogger, Tiffany Fong, posted about the rejected bid last week. The attorney for the Creditors Committee described the reports as “regrettable.”. Besides these claims, crypto lender Celsius has been experiencing more issues...
Russia’s Sberbank Launching its Own Ethereum DeFi Platform
Sberbank’s DeFi platform will allow users to perform banking operations such as lending and saving. Beta testing starts in March, while commercial operations should start in April. Russia has had an ambivalent approach to crypto since it invaded Ukraine. Sberbank is launching its Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform based on...
