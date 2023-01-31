Read full article on original website
Related
SBF's mom, Caroline Ellison, and former FTX executives are not cooperating with the investigation into the disgraced crypto exchange, filing says
FTX lawyers working on the bankruptcy case also said they have not been able to get "meaningful engagement" with Bankman-Fried's brother.
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump's attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN.
‘You Won’t Be Able To Keep Us Out’: Mystery Men Issue Threat at Home of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Parents, Lawyers Say
For now, two signers of fallen cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried’s bond can keep their identities secret pending his trial on wire fraud and campaign finance charges, a federal judge ruled. The ruling fell a day after the FTX founder’s lawyers alerted the court to a “security incident” involving a...
FTX's lawyers are reportedly making $2,000 an hour as they untangle the failed crypto exchange's chaotic finances
FTX's lawyers are looking at a huge payday as they sort out finances at the collapsed crypto exchange, per Bloomberg. Sullivan & Cromwell has 150 lawyers on the case, who are charging rates ranging from $810 to over $2000 an hour. Those lawyers and other advisors are working "nonstop," John...
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Officially Seizes Over $456,000,000 Worth of Robinhood Shares Tied to FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially seized shares of popular trading app Robinhood linked to Sam Bankman-Fried despite objections from the disgraced FTX founder’s legal team. In a filing dated January 6th, prosecutors with the Commercial Litigation branch of the DOJ Civil Division inform the bankruptcy court...
Federal judge sanctions Trump, attorneys over $900,000 for ‘a continuing pattern of misuse of the courts’
A federal judge in Florida on Thursday sanctioned former President Trump and his legal team more than $900,000 for what he characterized as a “continuing pattern” of misusing the court to pursue political interests in response to a “frivolous” case against former senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. “This case should never have been…
msn.com
"Breakdown in trust": Expert says judge's order suggests DOJ suspects Trump has more classified docs
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered former President Donald Trump's lawyers to turn over names of private investigators who searched Trump's properties last month for additional classified documents, according to The New York Times. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the Federal District Court in Washington issued an order siding with...
Jan. 6 Special Counsel Looking Into Who Paid For Trump Officials' Lawyers: Report
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson previously testified that a Trump-connected lawyer encouraged her to remember as little as possible.
California bar moves to strip Trump lawyer John Eastman of law license
John Eastman wrote memos that argued for Donald Trump to retain office after losing the 2020 election.
Bankman-Fried’s lawyers say car hit barricade outside home
A car with three occupants recently drove into a barricade outside the California home owned by Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents, an apparent attempt to gain access to the property where the founder of crypto exchange FTX is under house arrest. Lawyers for Bankman-Fried made the disclosure in a letter dated...
CNBC
New York AG will seek sanctions on Trump, lawyers over 'false' court filings in fraud suit
The New York attorney general's office said it will ask a judge to impose sanctions on former President Donald Trump and his attorneys in a pending $250 million fraud lawsuit. Attorney General Letitia James alleges Trump, the Trump Organization, and three of his adult children committed fraud in connection with manipulated real estate valuations.
State Bar charges John Eastman, lawyer who advised Trump on overturning the election, with ethics violations
State Bar of California files disciplinary charges against Orange County attorney John Eastman, accusing him of multiple ethics violations stemming from his actions while advising then-President Trump on how to overturn the 2020 election.
FTX Judge Agrees to ID Bankman-Fried’s Bail Guarantors
The names of the people who guaranteed bail for Sam Bankman-Fried will be made public. A federal judge on Monday (Jan. 30) ruled that the people who backed the accused FTX founder should be a matter of public record, Reuters reported. However, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan also put his...
CoinTelegraph
FTX debtors seek subpoenas for inner circle of Sam Bankman-Fried
As bankruptcy proceedings continue, FTX and affected parties have requested subpoenas for information and documents from close relatives of former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. A motion filed in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware seeks to glean valuable information from the likes of Gabriel Bankman-Fried and Barbara Fried, the brother and mother of the FTX founder.
The FTX bankruptcy saga has ensnared members of Sam Bankman-Fried’s family—and at least 2 of them appear reluctant to cooperate
Sam Bankman-Fried leaving Manhattan Federal Court with mother, Barbara Fried, in the background. FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings have become a family affair. Although the original focus of the FTX ordeal was on 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried, who is facing criminal charges including fraud and conspiracy, as the bankruptcy proceedings have advanced they’ve entangled his parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, as well as his brother, Gabriel Bankman-Fried.
Prosecutors Want More Restrictions on FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried After New Email Made Public
Embattled FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s encrypted message asking the company’s general counsel to “vet things with each other” as he awaits his fraud trial was released by federal prosecutors on Monday. “I know it’s been a while since we’ve talked,” the mogul, widely known by his...
Sam Bankman-Fried Allegedly Planned to Restart FTX Abroad
FTX Co-founder Gary Wang said Sam Bankman-Fried wanted to transfer funds and restart FTX abroad. That’s according to a filing made Monday (Jan. 30) by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), alleging the crypto exchange founder hoped to stall his imploded enterprise’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings long enough to transfer the remaining assets to a more lenient regulatory environment, where he could eventually regain control of the business.
Judge Christian Coomer should be removed from Appeals Court bench, panel says
A Georgia Court of Appeals judge found to have taken advantage of an older client and “illegally” using campaign funds t...
3 Florida nursing schools sold 7,600 fake diplomas, DOJ says
Federal prosecutors have identified three Florida nursing schools that participated in a scheme to sell up to 7,600 people fraudulent nursing credentials, Business Insider reports, The investigation, dubbed Operation Nightingale, was a joint effort between the Department of Justice and the Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. Staff members and owners of Palm Beach School of Nursing, Siena College, and Sacred Heart International Institute, all of which are accredited, are accused of selling fake diplomas and transcripts to thousands of people seeking licenses for jobs as "registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical/vocational nurses (LPN/VNs)." The credentials allowed them to take...
U.S DOJ Probes Silvergate For Fraud Over FTX Dealings, Stock Drops 22%
The fraud unit of the Department of Justice has launched a probe into Silvergate Bank. The prosecutors are looking into the bank’s dealings with FTX and Alameda Research. The bank was recently grilled by U.S. Senators for its role in the mismanagement of customer funds in FTX. News of...
