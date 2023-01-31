ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Hill

Federal judge sanctions Trump, attorneys over $900,000 for ‘a continuing pattern of misuse of the courts’

A federal judge in Florida on Thursday sanctioned former President Trump and his legal team more than $900,000 for what he characterized as a “continuing pattern” of misusing the court to pursue political interests in response to a “frivolous” case against former senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.  “This case should never have been…
FLORIDA STATE
PYMNTS

FTX Judge Agrees to ID Bankman-Fried’s Bail Guarantors

The names of the people who guaranteed bail for Sam Bankman-Fried will be made public. A federal judge on Monday (Jan. 30) ruled that the people who backed the accused FTX founder should be a matter of public record, Reuters reported. However, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan also put his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CoinTelegraph

FTX debtors seek subpoenas for inner circle of Sam Bankman-Fried

As bankruptcy proceedings continue, FTX and affected parties have requested subpoenas for information and documents from close relatives of former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. A motion filed in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware seeks to glean valuable information from the likes of Gabriel Bankman-Fried and Barbara Fried, the brother and mother of the FTX founder.
DELAWARE STATE
Fortune

The FTX bankruptcy saga has ensnared members of Sam Bankman-Fried’s family—and at least 2 of them appear reluctant to cooperate

Sam Bankman-Fried leaving Manhattan Federal Court with mother, Barbara Fried, in the background. FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings have become a family affair. Although the original focus of the FTX ordeal was on 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried, who is facing criminal charges including fraud and conspiracy, as the bankruptcy proceedings have advanced they’ve entangled his parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, as well as his brother, Gabriel Bankman-Fried.
PYMNTS

Sam Bankman-Fried Allegedly Planned to Restart FTX Abroad

FTX Co-founder Gary Wang said Sam Bankman-Fried wanted to transfer funds and restart FTX abroad. That’s according to a filing made Monday (Jan. 30) by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), alleging the crypto exchange founder hoped to stall his imploded enterprise’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings long enough to transfer the remaining assets to a more lenient regulatory environment, where he could eventually regain control of the business.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

3 Florida nursing schools sold 7,600 fake diplomas, DOJ says

Federal prosecutors have identified three Florida nursing schools that participated in a scheme to sell up to 7,600 people fraudulent nursing credentials,  Business Insider reports,  The investigation, dubbed Operation Nightingale, was a joint effort between the Department of Justice and the Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.  Staff members and owners of Palm Beach School of Nursing, Siena College, and Sacred Heart International Institute, all of which are accredited, are accused of selling fake diplomas and transcripts to thousands of people seeking licenses for jobs as "registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical/vocational nurses (LPN/VNs)." The credentials allowed them to take...
FLORIDA STATE
EWN

U.S DOJ Probes Silvergate For Fraud Over FTX Dealings, Stock Drops 22%

The fraud unit of the Department of Justice has launched a probe into Silvergate Bank. The prosecutors are looking into the bank’s dealings with FTX and Alameda Research. The bank was recently grilled by U.S. Senators for its role in the mismanagement of customer funds in FTX. News of...
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

