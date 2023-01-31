ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland, ME

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Jan. 19-25. Keith E. Chase, 65, of Stockton Springs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Jan. 7, 2021, five years in prison with all but 12 months suspended, three years of probation, and $400 fine; unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs in Waldo County Jan. 12, 2021, 12 months in prison and $400 fine; unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, six months in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, 30 days in jail; violating a condition of release in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; operating a vehicle without a license in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; criminal trespass in Searsport July 26, 2021, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Stockton Springs July 4, seven days in jail and $400 fine.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
BANGOR, ME
LEWISTON, ME
BELFAST, ME
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
MAINE STATE
Claris ‘Claire’ Tweedie, notice

UNION — Claris ‘Claire’ Tweedie, 91, died peacefully, Friday, February 2, 2203 at the Sussman House in Rockport. A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland. To read a...
ROCKPORT, ME
Feb. 3 update: Midcoast adds 16 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
Bruce E. DeVarney, obituary

ROCKLAND — Bruce E. DeVarney, 74, died unexpectedly following a cardiac event, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Born in Derry, New Hampshire, March 5, 1948 he was the son of Wilfred and Pauline Woodbury DeVarney. As a young man Bruce attended trade school, earned...
ROCKLAND, ME
Philip E. ‘Sonny’ Myers, Jr., notice

ROCKLAND — Philip E. ‘Sonny’ Myers, Jr., 72, died peacefully at home with his loving wife, son and daughter by his side, Sunday, January 29, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. Family and friends are invited to visit Friday, February 24, 2023, from 2 to 4...
ROCKLAND, ME
AUBURN, ME
CUSHING, ME
Bonnie Post, obituary

OWL’S HEAD — Bonnie Post, of Owls Head, dedicated a lifetime to helping others in myriad ways. She died peacefully January 29, 2023, at the Owls Head Homestead, after a period of declining health. Bonnie was born in Santa Barbara, California, on January 27, 1944, to Sgt. Francis...
OWLS HEAD, ME

