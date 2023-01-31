Read full article on original website
Juveniles accused of stealing alcohol, assaulting officers in Rockland
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Police say minors are continuing to break the law in Rockland. They’ve reportedly been stealing alcohol and assaulting officers. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police say they responded to the Hannaford in town for a report of shoplifting. While issuing a summons to an adult, police say...
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Jan. 19-25. Keith E. Chase, 65, of Stockton Springs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Jan. 7, 2021, five years in prison with all but 12 months suspended, three years of probation, and $400 fine; unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs in Waldo County Jan. 12, 2021, 12 months in prison and $400 fine; unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, six months in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, 30 days in jail; violating a condition of release in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; operating a vehicle without a license in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; criminal trespass in Searsport July 26, 2021, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Stockton Springs July 4, seven days in jail and $400 fine.
Two Maine Women Busted In Drug Smuggling Case At Bangor Jail
Two Penobscot County Jail inmates have been charged with felonies. The charges came as a result of an investigation that was triggered after 3 female inmates overdosed at the Penobscot County Jail last month. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, authorities started looking into how the inmates came to...
Enough Fentanyl to Kill a Quarter Million People Was Just Seized in Maine
On the heels of a major announcement indicating that Maine had more deadly fentanyl overdoses in 2021 than any other year on record, the Maine Department of Drug Enforcement has made another major bust. Seizing enough fentanyl to kill more than a quarter of a million people, the Maine State...
Two men from England plead guilty to interference on flight diverted to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Two men pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of interference and assault in connection with an international flight that was diverted to the Bangor International Airport in January. Two men from Manchester, England pleaded guilty on Thursday in Bangor at the U.S. District Court on charges stemming...
Massachusetts women accused of trying to distribute more than a pound of fentanyl in Maine
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say two Massachusetts women were arrested Thursday night while trying to distribute 1.4 pounds of the deadly drug fentanyl in Bangor. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says this seizure comes on the heels of a report that 2022 marked the deadliest year in Maine’s history for fentanyl-related overdose deaths.
Lewiston woman sentenced to four years in prison for meth distribution
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Maine woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for intending to distribute methamphetamine. According to the Sun Journal, 23-year-old Shawna Burch of Lewiston pleaded guilty last year to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines. On September 6 of 2021, a Lewiston police officer pulled...
One arrested after gas station managers ask police for civil assist
BELFAST — Belfast Police responded to a local gas station Jan. 30, after the store management requested a civil standby by police while they asked customers to leave, according to a Jan. 31 media report from Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that...
Man charged with possessing illegal drugs after 'civil standby' in Belfast
BELFAST, Maine — A Swanville man is facing charges after police found him to be in possession of illegal narcotics during a civil standby at an Irving Circle K in Belfast on Monday. Shortly before 11:15 a.m. Monday, Belfast police responded to an Irving Circle K at 209 Northport...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 24 to Jan. 31. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 739 calls for service. Allison Chase, 45, of Jefferson was issued a summons Jan. 25 for Assault, on Village Street, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
Collamore Faces over 30 Clean Election Act Violation Charges
Maine Rep. Clinton Collamore, D-Waldoboro, faces 33 charges of violating the Maine Clean Election Act following a Dec. 15 indictment alleging he forged signatures to qualify for state campaign funding last year. Collamore, elected in November, represents House District 45, which consists of Bremen, Friendship, Louds Island, Waldoboro, and Washington.
Claris ‘Claire’ Tweedie, notice
UNION — Claris ‘Claire’ Tweedie, 91, died peacefully, Friday, February 2, 2203 at the Sussman House in Rockport. A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland. To read a...
Feb. 3 update: Midcoast adds 16 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
‘This forecast is going to push the limits’: Police Chief Randy Gagne advises caution, check on elderly, bring animals inside
I'm sure by now everyone is aware of the dangerous temperatures we will be experiencing starting Friday. We live in Maine so were use to snow and cold, but this forecast is going to push the limits. A number of events have been canceled for Saturday. The Toboggan Nationals will...
Bruce E. DeVarney, obituary
ROCKLAND — Bruce E. DeVarney, 74, died unexpectedly following a cardiac event, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Born in Derry, New Hampshire, March 5, 1948 he was the son of Wilfred and Pauline Woodbury DeVarney. As a young man Bruce attended trade school, earned...
Philip E. ‘Sonny’ Myers, Jr., notice
ROCKLAND — Philip E. ‘Sonny’ Myers, Jr., 72, died peacefully at home with his loving wife, son and daughter by his side, Sunday, January 29, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. Family and friends are invited to visit Friday, February 24, 2023, from 2 to 4...
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
Wal Mart in Auburn Has Now Decorated The “Crash Pole”
Ladies and gentle-dudes, it's finally happened, Wal Mart in Auburn has gone to the next level with this "pole situation." No, I am not talking about a strip club. The legendary Walmart "Crash Pole" in Auburn has now been decorated to prevent further accidents but I don't think this is going to help at all.
Cushing Couple Charged With Multiple Tax Crimes
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A couple from Cushing is accused of committing several tax crimes in recent years. The Minnesota Department of Revenue says Scott and Kristine Ziegler are charged with six felony counts each of failing to file individual income tax returns and two felony counts each of failing to file withholding tax returns.
Bonnie Post, obituary
OWL’S HEAD — Bonnie Post, of Owls Head, dedicated a lifetime to helping others in myriad ways. She died peacefully January 29, 2023, at the Owls Head Homestead, after a period of declining health. Bonnie was born in Santa Barbara, California, on January 27, 1944, to Sgt. Francis...
