AP source: 49ers' Purdy has torn ligament in right elbow

By JOSH DUBOW
 3 days ago
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy tore a ligament in his throwing elbow, putting his status for the start of next season in question.

A person familiar with the injury confirmed the diagnosis of the injury Purdy sustained in the NFC title game. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not released details on the injury.

NFL Network first reported that Purdy tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right arm and said he will seek a second opinion on whether he needs a repair or a reconstruction.

A repair of the elbow typically would lead to Purdy being sidelined for six months, which would mean he could return close to the start of training camp. A reconstruction would likely sidelined Purdy into the 2023 season.

The latest quarterback injury for San Francisco throws another wrench into their future plans at the position. Their Week 1 starter from this season, Trey Lance, went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 that required follow-up surgery last month.

Jimmy Garoppolo replaced Lance, but broke his foot in Week 13 and is eligible to be a free agent in March.

Purdy took over and won his first seven starts as a rookie before getting hurt on the first drive of the NFC championship game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

“My arm felt like it stretched out,” Purdy said after the game. "It felt like a lot of shocks all over from my elbow, down to my wrist. Front and back. Just pain all over.”

Purdy came back into the game in the second half after backup Josh Johnson left with a concussion and mostly was only able to hand the ball off. He attempted two passes with the injured elbow with neither going more than 1 yard beyond the line of scrimmage.

“I couldn’t throw anything over 5-10 yards,” he said. "That is why we just had some screens. That was our only option when I went back in.”

Purdy, who was selected with the last pick in the 2022 draft, was a revelation when he got forced into action. He threw for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and only four interceptions in the regular season.

Purdy helped the Niners win their first two playoff games, throwing for 546 yards and three TDs with no turnovers in wins over Seattle and Dallas. Purdy was the third rookie ever to win two playoff starts.

Purdy's 108 passer rating in the regular season and playoffs combined is the best ever for a rookie with at least 200 attempts.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

