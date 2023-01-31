Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Read On! Mid-Winter Book Sale Coming To Temple, Texas Public Library
For some of us, there's nothing better than a good book. We can't blame them either. A well written book draws many of us in. We all remember how Harry Potter became a worldwide phenomenon. Also who can forget the Hunger Games? There's so many other novels that have made their mark on both the silver screen and literary world.
Commuting Chaos In Central Texas, I-35 And I-14
After 3 straight days of freezing rain, it is nice to finally get on the road again. The problem is everyone else had the exact same thought. For a few that thinking might have stopped at the door as some motorists appear to have left their brain at home in Killeen-Temple, Texas this morning.
Hang On Central Texas, Spring Is Almost Here
Just when the ice has finally melted away from your car,= and your gutters are starting to clear, Killeen-Temple, Texas gets the wonderful news that it's not quite over yet. The good news is we finally got above freezing today. The better news is we should reach 50 on Friday, and up to 70 on Monday.
Finally, Central Texas’ Weekend Looks To Be Warming Up
I think I speak for everybody in the Killeen, Texas area when I say we’re ready to get back to the regular program. If you were worried about whether or not you were going to slip and slide some more this weekend, stop worrying. Here's why. THANK GOD CENTRAL...
Texas Ice Storm 2023 Freezes Bell County
Is it time to move spring break from march to the beginning of February for Killeen-Temple, Texas? What is this, the third year in a row we've been slammed by a major winter storm at about the exact same time? We should just move up spring break to this week next year, and avoid the whole mess.
Believe It Or Not, A Central Texas City Is Among the State’s Most Dangerous
Big things always happen in the great state of Texas - sometimes good and sometimes bad. The older I get the more I realize what’s more important to me. When I was growing up I thought fancy cars, big houses, and lots of money were something that would make my life completely different.
Ice Day! Killeen, Texas Schools Will Be Closed Thursday
The weather in Killeen, Texas has truly been unexpected and also somewhat dangerous. The fact that our children were not allowed to go to school yesterday or tomorrow should let you know how cautious you need to be in this particular weather. Killeen independent school District sent text messages to parents who have children that are 10 KISD letting them know that tomorrow is Thursday, February 2nd going to school.
