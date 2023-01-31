Read full article on original website
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North CarolinaEast Coast TravelerShelby, NC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Chick-fil-A Opened a New Restaurant in Toccoa, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenToccoa, GA
WYFF4.com
Miami outlasts Clemson in OT thriller, 69-66
CLEMSON, S.C. — (Clemson Athletics)The Clemson Women’s Basketball Team (13-11, 4-8 ACC) fell to the Miami Hurricanes (14-8, 7-4 ACC) in overtime in Littlejohn Coliseum on Thursday night during Military Appreciation Night. Amari Robinson turned in her second double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds...
Clemson star’s injured body parts get NIL deal
Clemson basketball star Brevin Galloway revealed in January that he had sustained a highly unfortunate injury, stating that two body parts — as well as the container that carries them — had “exploded” after lifting. He shared this update after surgery, where the “exploded” parts had been “reduced to their normal size.” Galloway seemed to Read more... The post Clemson star’s injured body parts get NIL deal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina football flips 2024 4-star WR Mazeo Bennett commitment from Tennessee Vols
COLUMBIA — Another Class of 2024 in-state prospect is staying home. Greenville native Mazeo Bennett, a four-star wide receiver, announced his commitment to South Carolina football after previously committing to Tennessee. Bennett is the No. 3 recruit in the Palmetto State for the Class of 2024, the No. 31...
blufftontoday.com
Which Clemson football assistants on Dabo Swinney's staff got salary raises, contract extensions
Clemson football assistant coaches Mike Reed and Nick Eason on Friday each received a $50,000 salary increase, and each of the Tigers’ on-field assistants had their contracts extended by one year. The changes were approved by the Clemson Board of Trustees. Reed, who coaches cornerbacks and is the Tigers’...
Top Clemson QB target names finalists, sets commitment date
A priority Clemson quarterback target has announced his finalists and set his commitment date. Little Rock (Ark.) Christian Academy four-star Walker White named Clemson, Auburn and Baylor as his three (...)
blufftontoday.com
Dabo Swinney opens up on firing 'true Clemson man' Brandon Streeter after one season as OC
CLEMSON- There couldn't have been too many things more difficult for Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney than firing offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter. Swinney opened up about it Wednesday while introducing Streeter’s replacement, TCU’s Garrett Riley, who might have felt a little uncomfortable hearing so much praise for his predecessor.
Miami Hurricanes News: National Signing Day News and WBB at Clemson
National Signing Day was uneventful for the Miami Hurricanes football program as the two remaining players that were being recruited signed elsewhere. After National Signing Day Miami has the seventh-best class nationally. The Miami women’s basketball team attempts to move up in the ACC standings at Clemson on Thursday.
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football offense is switching to Air Raid. Could Will Shipley's role actually increase?
Clemson football will use a version of the Air Raid offense under new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who will concentrate on improving the Tigers’ passing game in that system. But running back Will Shipley will not be a secondary piece. Shipley, considered a Heisman Trophy candidate, will have a...
Clemson impresses top QB target, family on ‘very special’ visit
The lone quarterback prospect that Clemson played host to last weekend was Little Rock (Ark.) Christian Academy four-star Walker White. The top-100 national prospect in the 2024 class traveled to Tiger Town for (...)
blufftontoday.com
Dabo Swinney's reasons Garrett Riley is new Clemson football OC from TCU to Cade Klubnik
CLEMSON – Garrett Riley’s appeal to football coach Dabo Swinney was underscored at every turn Wednesday when Swinney formally introduced his new offensive coordinator at Clemson’s new Media Center. “I think he’s one of the bright offensive minds in the game,” Swinney said. That in...
Tajh Boyd: Quarterback, Coach, Poet?
Wednesday was a busy day for the Clemson Tiger football program. Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff had a plethora of interviews to discuss the recently signed 2023 recruiting class, in addition to showing off (...)
blufftontoday.com
New Clemson football OC Garrett Riley already knows Cade Klubnik. What he said about Tigers QB
CLEMSON – Garrett Riley is no stranger to Cade Klubnik. “I’ve known of Cade and known Cade for probably about three years now,” Riley said. “I recruited him while he was a young pup there at Austin Westlake and the great career he had at the high school level.”
golaurens.com
Five Red Devils sign to play football at SC colleges
Most coaches would take notice of 24 wins over 2 seasons. Upstate SC college football coaches certainly did as three of them offered scholarships to five Clinton High varsity football players. The Red Devils - 13-1 in 2022 with a region championship and 11-2 in 2021 - impressed the coaches...
WYFF4.com
Bake sale at Clemson University leaves several students upset
CLEMSON, S.C. — A bake sale held at Clemson University on Wednesday left several students upset, according to emails sent to WYFF News 4. "I'm appalled, hurt, and disgusted," one of the emails said. The comment comes after Turning Point USA at Clemson was selling cookies at its affirmative...
foodmanufacturing.com
Beverage Maker Plans $130M South Carolina Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. — Milo's Tea Company, a 76-year-old Alabama-based national beverage company, announced it will invest over $130 million initially to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In the beginning, this new facility will bring more than 100 jobs to the area. This...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Is South Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Man wins $250,000 off scratch-off ticket while picking up dinner in Easley, officials say
EASLEY, S.C. — A man has won $250,000 off of a lottery ticket in Easley while picking up dinner, according to South Carolina Lottery officials. Officials say that the man was on the way to pick up a bite to eat when he stopped at the OM Food Mart on Highway 153 in Easley for a Powerball and scratch-off ticket.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Auto Supplier Announces $50 Million Expansion in South Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major global auto supplier will invest...
gsabusiness.com
Bradshaw Automotive Group sold to North Carolina company
Bradshaw Automotive Group, founded by William Bradshaw 43 years ago, has sold its assets to the Anderson Automotive Group of North Carolina. The transaction closed Jan. 30. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in Greer in 1979, Bradshaw Automotive grew into one of the bestknown auto dealership...
