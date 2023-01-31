LOS ANGELES — Summer is still a few months away, but it isn’t too early to start thinking about travel getaways. The ultra-budget Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday the return of its popular GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass. Available on a limited, first-come, first-served basis for $399, GoWild! summer passes can be used for unlimited domestic and international flights anytime between May 2 and Sept. 30.

