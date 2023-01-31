ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

spectrumnews1.com

LAPD assists state task force on human trafficking, nets 116 arrests

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A statewide multi-agency task force targeting human trafficking resulted in the arrests of 368 people — 116 by LAPD investigators — and the rescue of 131 victims, authorities said Wednesday. Operation Reclaim and Rebuild was conducted over seven days in nine counties, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LAPD Chief Michel Moore appointed to 2nd term by police commission

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — On a unanimous vote, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore was appointed Tuesday to a second five-year term by the Board of Police Commissioners, but he is not expected to serve the full term. Moore, a 40-year veteran of the department, has served as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Black Angelenos look to Bass for progress amid racial unrest

LOS ANGELES — This year’s theme for Black History Month is Black Resistance, and for the first time, Los Angeles was opening the celebration on Wednesday with a Black female mayor. In Karen Bass, who was elected in November, members of the Black community believed they might be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA's expanded tenant protections

“Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen speaks with Los Angeles City Council member Hugo Soto-Martinez about the city’s new expanded tenant protections for renters. Also on the show, the new chair of the Metropolitan Water District, Adán Ortega, talks about water issues affecting Southern California’s Latino community.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations level off

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations remained steady this week as the county logged 57 more related fatalities, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of COVID-19-infected patients had been going up and down since a steady rise ended...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County reports 56 new COVID-related deaths over 4-day period

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County health officials reported another 56 COVID-19-related deaths over a four-day period ending Tuesday, while virus-related hospitalizations ticked upward slightly. After a one-day delay in the release of weekend virus statistics caused by a processing error, the county Department of Public Health reported...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

South LA could see its 1st Costco — with adjacent affordable apartments

LOS ANGELES — Costco members who’ve long dreamed of being able to instantly transport jumbo packs of toilet paper to their homes could soon have that opportunity in South Los Angeles. On Tuesday, the real estate firm Thrive Living announced its plan to convert a five-acre site in Baldwin Village into a building that will include hundreds of apartments — and a Costco.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon closing this month

VERNON, Calif. (CNS) — The Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon is slated to close for good in a matter of days, leaving about 2,000 workers with uncertain futures — but animal rights activists are saying good riddance to a facility they say tortures and kills thousands of animals every day.
VERNON, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Housing advocates push for renters' right to counsel

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles City Council will vote on a sweeping package of tenant protections in the coming weeks, but tenants’ rights advocates say a crucial ordinance is missing — the renter’s right to counsel. Organizers with Strategic Actions for a Just Economy, or SAJE,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Frontier Airlines brings back GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399

LOS ANGELES — Summer is still a few months away, but it isn’t too early to start thinking about travel getaways. The ultra-budget Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday the return of its popular GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass. Available on a limited, first-come, first-served basis for $399, GoWild! summer passes can be used for unlimited domestic and international flights anytime between May 2 and Sept. 30.
LOS ANGELES, CA

