spectrumnews1.com
LAPD assists state task force on human trafficking, nets 116 arrests
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A statewide multi-agency task force targeting human trafficking resulted in the arrests of 368 people — 116 by LAPD investigators — and the rescue of 131 victims, authorities said Wednesday. Operation Reclaim and Rebuild was conducted over seven days in nine counties, including...
spectrumnews1.com
LAPD Chief Michel Moore appointed to 2nd term by police commission
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — On a unanimous vote, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore was appointed Tuesday to a second five-year term by the Board of Police Commissioners, but he is not expected to serve the full term. Moore, a 40-year veteran of the department, has served as...
spectrumnews1.com
Black Angelenos look to Bass for progress amid racial unrest
LOS ANGELES — This year’s theme for Black History Month is Black Resistance, and for the first time, Los Angeles was opening the celebration on Wednesday with a Black female mayor. In Karen Bass, who was elected in November, members of the Black community believed they might be...
spectrumnews1.com
LA's expanded tenant protections
“Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen speaks with Los Angeles City Council member Hugo Soto-Martinez about the city’s new expanded tenant protections for renters. Also on the show, the new chair of the Metropolitan Water District, Adán Ortega, talks about water issues affecting Southern California’s Latino community.
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations level off
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations remained steady this week as the county logged 57 more related fatalities, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of COVID-19-infected patients had been going up and down since a steady rise ended...
spectrumnews1.com
Disney to Disney: Breeze Airways offers fare discounts ahead of its debut at John Wayne Airport
SANTA ANA, Calif. — What better way to introduce yourself than a fare sale?. As Breeze Airways begins service at John Wayne Airport this month, the domestic low-fare airline looks to lure familiar and new local customers with discounted rates from its new destination in Santa Ana to its hubs in Orlando or Provo, Utah.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County reports 56 new COVID-related deaths over 4-day period
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County health officials reported another 56 COVID-19-related deaths over a four-day period ending Tuesday, while virus-related hospitalizations ticked upward slightly. After a one-day delay in the release of weekend virus statistics caused by a processing error, the county Department of Public Health reported...
spectrumnews1.com
South LA could see its 1st Costco — with adjacent affordable apartments
LOS ANGELES — Costco members who’ve long dreamed of being able to instantly transport jumbo packs of toilet paper to their homes could soon have that opportunity in South Los Angeles. On Tuesday, the real estate firm Thrive Living announced its plan to convert a five-acre site in Baldwin Village into a building that will include hundreds of apartments — and a Costco.
spectrumnews1.com
Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon closing this month
VERNON, Calif. (CNS) — The Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon is slated to close for good in a matter of days, leaving about 2,000 workers with uncertain futures — but animal rights activists are saying good riddance to a facility they say tortures and kills thousands of animals every day.
spectrumnews1.com
Housing advocates push for renters' right to counsel
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles City Council will vote on a sweeping package of tenant protections in the coming weeks, but tenants’ rights advocates say a crucial ordinance is missing — the renter’s right to counsel. Organizers with Strategic Actions for a Just Economy, or SAJE,...
spectrumnews1.com
Frontier Airlines brings back GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399
LOS ANGELES — Summer is still a few months away, but it isn’t too early to start thinking about travel getaways. The ultra-budget Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday the return of its popular GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass. Available on a limited, first-come, first-served basis for $399, GoWild! summer passes can be used for unlimited domestic and international flights anytime between May 2 and Sept. 30.
