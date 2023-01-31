Handcrafted Model Placed in Cage to Avoid Guests Breaking It at Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge in Universal Studios Hollywood

Read full article on original website
Universal Studios' new Mario Kart ride ripped for rules restricting plus-sized visitors
Universal Studios Hollywood's Mario Kart ride at Super Nintendo World was both praised and condemned after it was revealed to have size limitations for some rides.
Universal Shuts Down Popular Ride on Both Coasts, What Is Going On?
A popular Universal ride is now unavailable at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, is everything alright?. Universal Orlando Resort has been dealing with extended closures, frequent shutdowns, and modified operations at some of the Orlando theme park’s most popular attractions since last year, with Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls remaining unavailable for months before it reopened in December and Poseidon’s Fury closing frequently despite an extensive closure and refurbishment at Universal’s Islands of Adventure; and Revenge of the Mummy, at Universal Studios Florida, still listed under “Technical Rehearsal” on the Park’s website.
Covered Entryway Erected at Despicable Me Minion Mayhem After Possible Fallen Brick in Universal Studios Florida
A new entryway has been erected outside the entryway to Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, presumably to protect guests from falling bricks outside the attraction at Universal Studios Florida. The usual barricades outside of Despicable Me Minion Mayhem have been put away in place of something much sturdier. A large purple...
Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately
Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
Disney World Planning Ban That Will Affect All Guests
If you’re planning to visit Walt Disney World Resort anytime soon, you need to know that changes may be on the horizon. Disney World Guests have known the Orlando location as a place that brings magic, and the nostalgia that comes from riding your favorite attractions and enjoying special entertainment offerings is unlike anything you can experience anywhere else.
Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
Iconic Disney World Attraction Abandoned, Completely Empty
It’s not just Splash Mountain that has been emptied at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort. “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is home to many iconic attractions and entertainment offerings at its four theme parks, which include Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy Changes
Now that Bob Iger is once again Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, theme park fans have been hopeful that certain Bob Chapek-era changes will be reversed at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon Popcorn Bucket Floats Into Disneyland Resort
An iconic balloon gets a shiny upgrade with the Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon popcorn bucket now available at Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure, just in time for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration!. Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon Popcorn Bucket – $19.50. The platinum bucket features...
“Don’t Trust Online Reviews”: The Internet Is Losing It Over What Guests Were Served On This “5-Star” $75 Dinner Cruise
For $75, in this economy, I'll pass.
Multiple Disney World Attractions Closed After Fire Damage
A reported fire shut down an entire area of a popular Walt Disney World Resort theme park. When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Guests are treated to plenty of magical attractions at four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While attractions like...
Gamers, parents shocked after popular kids video game promotes new transgender ‘top surgery scar’ update
"The Sims 4" shocked gamers and parents when it announced that it would allow players, some of whom are children, to give their characters "top surgery" scars.
'Sorry I'm late To The Party Guys I Was Busy Cashing My 80 Million Video Game Check,' Kim Kardashian Boasts in Tweet
In 2016, Kim Kardashian tweeted her apologies to her Twitter fans. While it might be nice to be able to claim that kind of money, some might view it as unnecessary boasting. She's not the only celebrity who's done a little bragging, however, as the writer of the article, Ryan Schocket lists several more.
‘I promise to give all of my money away before I die’: World’s biggest YouTuber paid for 1,000 people to get eye surgery but is slammed for ‘making content out of people who can’t see’
1,000 people had their curable blindness paid for by a YouTuber - but the internet isn't happy.
Disneyland Is “Dropping the Ball,” Guests Notice Park “Falling Apart”
Disneyland Resort is known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” and it’s clear that Cast Members try to keep the Disney magic going for Guests of all ages. Disneyland Resort is home to two theme parks in Disneyland Park, and Disney California Adventure Park. Each Disney Park includes different attractions for Guests to enjoy. At Disneyland Park, Guests can enjoy iconic attractions like Jungle Cruise, Splash Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” and many more.
Disney World Reveals Details How to Get on a Popular New Ride
Guests of Disney World's Magic Kingdom must prepare ahead of time if they want to ride a new popular ride that's about to open.
Disney World’s Classic Attraction Needs To Be “Gutted”
Walt Disney had dreams for his theme parks to be places where Guests from all over the world could come and enjoy the magic: Disneyland and Disney World were born. Walt Disney World Resort is known for being the ‘most magical place on earth.” Disney World has four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
How Disneyland's Opening Day Of Mickey's Runaway Railway Still Kept The Attraction Hidden
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway opened on Friday, though not all park attendees got to join in on the fun.
An underrated sequel that aged even better after 3 disastrous failed reboots nukes the Netflix charts
Despite very recent history pointing out no less than three times that it isn’t something general audiences are interested in seeing again, there’s an air of inevitability to yet another Terminator reboot. There’s one small positive, though, and that it’s each failed reinvention of the franchise paints Jonathan Mostow’s underrated Rise of the Machines in a better light.
Super Nintendo World Overcrowding Leads to Second Preview Offer for Pass Members at Universal Studios Hollywood
Universal Studios Hollywood is offering a chance for Pass Members who attended the first Super Nintendo World preview on January 29 to attend a second preview on Monday, February 6 after many weren’t “able to experience the land as expected.”. We received an email about the opportunity that...
