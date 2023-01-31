Handcrafted Model Placed in Cage to Avoid Guests Breaking It at Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge in Universal Studios Hollywood

A popular Universal ride is now unavailable at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, is everything alright?. Universal Orlando Resort has been dealing with extended closures, frequent shutdowns, and modified operations at some of the Orlando theme park’s most popular attractions since last year, with Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls remaining unavailable for months before it reopened in December and Poseidon’s Fury closing frequently despite an extensive closure and refurbishment at Universal’s Islands of Adventure; and Revenge of the Mummy, at Universal Studios Florida, still listed under “Technical Rehearsal” on the Park’s website.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 15 DAYS AGO