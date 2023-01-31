Read full article on original website
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
WWE Star Publicly Airs Grievances After Not Being Used For Months
A WWE star has aired their grievances after months of not being used in a series of now-deleted posts on social media. After signing with WWE in 2015, Aliyah made her main-roster debut in November 2021, joining the SmackDown brand. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion revealed that she...
SmackDown Star Revealed As Maximum Male Models’ Stylist
The Maximum Male Models made a surprising appearance on this week’s episode of Raw. ma.çé and mån.sôör began titillating the juices of our guilty pleasures back in May of 2022 as a part of the SmackDown brand, where they remained with Maxxine Dupri until this week’s Raw debut appearance.
Cody Rhodes Reacts To Roman Reigns / Sami Zayn Segment From Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39 on Saturday night, when he won the Royal Rumble match to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Later in the show however, the big talked about angle between the Bloodline, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens...
Vince McMahon Wanted X-Rated Addition To WWE Logo
Vince McMahon wanted to make an unusual addition to what would go on to become one of the most iconic WWE logos. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Mike Sempervive recalled a story dating back from 1997, the early days of the Attitude era and the famous WWE “scratch” logo.
WrestleMania 39 Card Leaked
A look at several planned matches that have been leaked for WrestleMania 39, as well as how the rest of the card could shape up. WrestleMania season is fast approaching, so let’s take a look…. Official WrestleMania 39 Matches. We’re now just two months out from WrestleMania and starting...
Backstage Heat On Major WWE Star After Royal Rumble
According to a new backstage report, there was some heat backstage with a top WWE star after his appearance at the Royal Rumble. Per the scoops from Fightful Select, Brock Lesnar was scripted to show frustration at being eliminated by Bobby Lashley, but all aspects of his subsequent tornado were not known in advance.
‘Major Interest’ In Popular Free Agent, Fans Suspect AEW Or WWE
An update has emerged on the status of former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi, following his departure from NJPW. Ibushi officially became a free agent at midnight on February 1 in Japan. Almost immediately after his NJPW contract expired (3:01pm ET on January 31 in the UK), Ibushi was announced for several GCW shows during WrestleMania week in March.
Major AEW Title Eliminator Announced For February 8 Dynamite
After having a backstage brawl with the AEW Champion on tonight’s AEW Dynamite (February 1), one rising AEW star has now been granted a major opportunity. On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Konosuke Takeshita emerged to prevent MJF from interfering in Bryan Danielson’s match with Timothy Thatcher. As they...
AEW Rampage Spoilers February 3, 2023
AEW Rampage spoilers here! Do you want to know everything set to occur on this Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage??. Well if so, you’re in luck because the show set to air on Friday February 3rd has already been taped so we’ve got all the details courtesy of PWInsider.
WWE Star Found Out About Recent Title Win Just Hours Before It Happened
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has commented on her return to the company. After months away from WWE TV, Flair made her comeback on the December 30, 2022 edition of SmackDown. On the show, Flair defeated Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship on her first night...
Top WWE Star Believes Logan Paul ‘Doesn’t Want To Be A Wrestler, He Wants To Be Famous’
A top WWE star believes Logan Paul doesn’t want to be a wrestler, but he wants to be famous. At WWE Royal Rumble, Logan Paul made his return to WWE at #29 since suffering an injury at Crown Jewel last November. Besides a memorable spot with Ricochet, the most...
Planned ‘Top’ WrestleMania 39 Match For Gunther Revealed
The road to WrestleMania is very much underway, with Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley already set for Championship matches. Now, we’ve got an indication as to a possible championship match that will take place at the April 1 & 2 event in Hollywood. WrestleVotes has posted, via their official...
NXT Star Teases WWE Main Roster Call-Up?
NXT star Indi Hartwell appears to have teased her main roster call-up following her appearance at Royal Rumble 2023. Hartwell notably competed in the Royal Rumble bout at the January 28 premium live event, entering the contest in the #26 spot. She lasted almost five minutes in the contest, before...
Rising WWE Star Dubbed ‘Super Athlete’ By Current Champion
Over the past few weeks, eyes have been on current NXT star Sol Ruca. A video clip of Ruca recently went viral of her hitting her Sol Snatcher finishing move, leading to a load of fanfare. Sol also recently performed an incredible save during a women’s Battle Royal on NXT,...
WWE Star Discusses How Royal Rumble Appearance Made Them Realise They ‘Belonged’
The Women’s Royal Rumble match this year featured several surprise appearances from the NXT roster. One of the appearances was that of NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, who entered the match at number 8, putting in an impressive performance before being eliminated by Damage CTRL. Roxanne spoke about...
Triple H Says It’s ‘Great’ Having Vince McMahon Back
Vince McMahon recently returned to Titan Towers for the first time since his ‘retirement’ from WWE back in July. This comes less than a month after McMahon forced himself, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios onto the Board of Directors, removing three members of the board, and leading to another two members to resign.
NXT Star’s Heartwarming Reaction To Being In First Ever WWE Video Game
NXT star Cora Jade has shared her heartwarming reaction to being included in WWE 2K23. WWE 2K has been sharing more looks at the upcoming game ahead of its release in March. The WWE 2K23 gameplay trailer has now been released, showing off the in-game models of a number of top stars.
NJPW Star Discusses Being Close To Signing With WWE
NJPW star Jeff Cobb has revealed that he was close to signing with WWE in the summer of 2021. Cobb is currently pushed as one of NJPW’s top rising stars, in the United Empire faction. Speaking with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews, Cobb revealed that he was previously having talks...
Unique Gauntlet Match Set For Next Week AEW Dynamite
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite announced a unique gauntlet match for next week’s show amongst a big card of hard hitting action. In a backstage segment with Jericho Appreciation Society, Sammy Guevara posed a challenge to Ricky Starks. Naming the challenge the Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet (after initially musing the Guevara-Garcia Gauntlet)...
