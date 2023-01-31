Read full article on original website
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
lehsoracle.com
Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops
Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
Find entertainment this weekend with these affordable and free local events
Whether it's enjoying the outdoors or finding indoor activities, find your source of entertainment for this weekend with these local, affordable and free events.
KETV.com
How do you buy a rifle in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — There areseveral gun laws on the books in Nebraska, but specifically when it comes to rifles and shotguns a buyer must be over 18 and have no criminal history or drug use. You don't need a permit to buy a long gun. KETV NewsWatch 7 went...
Omaha Target reopens after Tuesday shooting, with security
The Super Target near 178th and Center Streets in Omaha reopened Thursday, less than 48 hours after shoppers and employees ran from a gunman.
thereader.com
Things to Do in Omaha for Valentine’s Day
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Valentine’s Day is coming up fast, so don’t wait until the last minute to think of something to do. Whether you...
bhspress.com
Target shooting begs the question, when is enough enough?
Three days ago, Jan. 31, around 12 p.m. the Omaha police department got reports of an active shooter situation in Target on 178th and West Center Road. Thirty-two-year-old Joseph Jones walked into the store with AR-15 he had bought at Cabela’s four days before the shooting. Jones also had 13 loaded magazines in his possession. He was shot and killed by officer Brian Vanderheiden at the scene. No other people were hurt. Shoppers and employees in the store at the time were left traumatized after being forced to hide or flee from the store. This was a scarily close call for the Omaha community.
COVID-19 cases decline in Omaha metro; three new deaths reported
The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday confirmed that 113 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the department since our last report on Monday.
gotodestinations.com
Wake Up to the Best Breakfast in Lincoln: Our Picks for 2023
Lincoln, Nebraska may be known for its Cornhuskers and prairies, but did you know it also boasts some of the best breakfast spots in the Midwest?. From classic diners to trendy cafes, Lincoln’s breakfast scene has something for everyone. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or a hearty breakfast burrito,...
One Nebraska City Named Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. put together a list of the most romantic cities across the country.
KETV.com
'Our lack of voting hurts us': Black Political Summit aims to increase voter turnout in North Omaha
Year after year, there's been a 10 to 20% difference when comparing North Omaha's voter turnout to other parts of the city. The Black Voters Summit aims to get behind the problem and bring the community together to seek their input. Organizer Preston Love Jr. said many are poverty-stricken and...
1011now.com
SUV crashes into Panda Garden in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An SUV has crashed into Panda Garden located near the Target on N. 48th Street in Lincoln. Emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle into a building Friday just after 9:15 a.m. The front end of the vehicle can be seen inside the building....
KETV.com
After a 'difficult week,' Omaha police officers receive dose of comfort
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police officers received a dose of comfort from some furry friends Thursday. A pair of Golden Retrievers from Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry visited officers. "During a difficult week, they helped provide the perfect boost for our officers," the Omaha Police Department wrote...
KETV.com
All 7 suspects in custody for January death of Fremont man
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — All seven suspects wanted for the January death of a 19-year-old man are in custody, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. On Thursday, Trebor Carman, 19, and Dontre Hudson, 20, were taken into custody in Omaha, and Devin Akins was arrested by the Shreveport Louisiana Police Department, according to authorities.
Omaha Man Sentenced for Firearm Offense
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 42-year-old Ryan Daniel Linehan, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced on Tuesday to 100 months in prison following his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. After he is released from prison, Linehan will serve three years of supervised release.
iheart.com
Nebraska Getting $2.6-Million In Federal Grants For Infrastructure
(Undated) -- The State of Nebraska is getting $2.6-million in federal grant money to use on infrastructure. The U.S. Department of Transportation says it's part of over $5-billion given out to states to improve roads and sidewalks. Eight Nebraska cities will benefit from the grant money, including Omaha and Lincoln.
New prison, 1,500 more beds recommended in Nebraska report
LINCOLN — Before 2030, Nebraska will need another 1,500 prison beds, even after building a $350-million, 1,500-bed replacement for the aging State Penitentiary in Lincoln, a new report says. The long-awaited Facility Master Plan for the Nebraska Department of Corrections states that after the new prison is open, the...
1011now.com
Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
klkntv.com
Gun debate after shooting at Omaha Target falls along familiar lines
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While only the gunman was killed during the shooting at a Target in west Omaha on Tuesday, some are saying the entire thing could have been prevented. Advocates of bills like LB 77, the permitless concealed carry bill, say the shooting proves the need for more people to carry weapons.
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha Police releases timeline in West Omaha Target shooting
Gov. Jim Pillen has announced his replacement for the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Uncle of Target shooting suspect begins mental health non-profit. The uncle of the Target shooting suspect has launched a mental health nonprofit focused on early intervention.
Update: All suspects in custody in Council Bluffs shooting death
(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department says at 10:00 a.m. today, the Department received information from the Shreveport, Louisiana Police Department that they have Devin Adkins in custody. At this time all suspects involved in the case have been arrested. The arrest is in connection with the shooting death...
