Barry, IL

Endangered Silver Alert Issued for Missing Hannibal Woman

The Hannibal Police Department has issued an endangered silver alert for a missing Hannibal woman who is reported to be suffering from dementia. UPDATE: Missouri Highway Patrol has just notified us that they have cancelled this alert. Will add details once they are released. ORIGINAL STORY: According to the Hannibal...
HANNIBAL, MO
Brown County Deputy Charged with Assaulting Pregnant Girlfriend

A Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy is now facing charges in Adams County for assaulting a pregnant woman. Cody Shaffer, no age provided, was arrested Friday in Adams County. According to a report by WGEM in Quincy, Shaffer allegedly struck his pregnant girlfriend with a pistol before then trying to strangle her.
BROWN COUNTY, IL
Adams County, Quincy residents invited to take housing survey

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Experts say it could take nearly a decade to erase the nation’s housing shortage, which has driven up home prices and rent, pricing out many lower and middle-income families. The Great River Economic Development Foundation, GREDF, released a statement Monday announcing their acceptance of...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
Quincy, IL
100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States.

