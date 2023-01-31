Read full article on original website
The Most Haunted Missouri Cemetery Where Murdered Caretaker Lives
I've always found it curious when someone refers to a cemetery as "haunted". It's the resting place of the dead obviously. There's one Missouri cemetery that has a unique legend attached to it. It's said to be the most haunted in the state where a former caretaker was murdered...yet still lives.
NWS – Quincy, Illinois January Was Foggy w/60 Degree Temp Swing
If you are interested in wild weather differences, the National Weather Service has quite a story to tell about what January was like in Quincy, Illinois. Overall, their stats show it was generally foggy with more than a 60 degree swing in temperatures from highs to lows. This interesting synopsis...
Spfld Woman Arrested on Morgan County Warrant During Sangamon County Drug Investigation
A Sangamon County woman was arrested on an active Morgan County warrant in Springfield this week. According to a release by Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell this afternoon, on Tuesday the Sheriff’s Office DIRT Team initiated a traffic stop of a white Hyundai passenger car in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue just after 5 pm.
Endangered Silver Alert Issued for Missing Hannibal Woman
The Hannibal Police Department has issued an endangered silver alert for a missing Hannibal woman who is reported to be suffering from dementia. UPDATE: Missouri Highway Patrol has just notified us that they have cancelled this alert. Will add details once they are released. ORIGINAL STORY: According to the Hannibal...
Brown County Deputy Charged with Assaulting Pregnant Girlfriend
A Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy is now facing charges in Adams County for assaulting a pregnant woman. Cody Shaffer, no age provided, was arrested Friday in Adams County. According to a report by WGEM in Quincy, Shaffer allegedly struck his pregnant girlfriend with a pistol before then trying to strangle her.
Adams County, Quincy residents invited to take housing survey
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Experts say it could take nearly a decade to erase the nation’s housing shortage, which has driven up home prices and rent, pricing out many lower and middle-income families. The Great River Economic Development Foundation, GREDF, released a statement Monday announcing their acceptance of...
Morgan County Receives Emergency Food & Shelter Grant Money; Non-Profits Urged to Apply
Morgan County has been chosen as a recipient of emergency food and shelter funds from the federal government. The Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded Morgan County just a little over $14,000 through Phase 40 under the Emergency Food & Shelter National Board Program.
