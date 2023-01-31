Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
opb.org
Oregon City officials worry drivers will avoid tolls on Interstate 205 and use already congested streets
Oregon Department of Transportation leaders are looking to implement tolling on Interstate 205 over the Abernethy and Tualatin River Bridges. The first toll could go into effect as early as next year. The state agency also plans to use a program of congestion pricing, where tolls are higher during the busiest times of the day. new revenue will pay for highway and bridge improvements, including seismic upgrades, and relieve congestion.
Blaze alongside I-5 in N Portland was third tent fire in 1 day, officials say
A fire broke out on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 5 in North Portland during Wednesday's evening commute, causing a large plume of black smoke seen from miles away.
kpic
Details released on hours-long Hood River shooter standoff: Suspect ID, tear gas, and more
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thursday afternoon saw a standoff between police and an armed suspect that lasted for hours before the shooter was taken into custody. Now, the Hood River Police Department is offering details on the incident as well as the identity of the suspect. Officers were called out...
waheagle.com
Disabled ship heads to Portland shipyard
Guided by four tugboats, the disabled Panamax cargo ship GSL Eleni headed up the Columbia Tuesday for a Portland shipyard. According to reports, the river was closed to all cargo shipping during the process. For more information, listen to the North Coast Radio KMUN Ship Report podcast at. https://shipreport.net/ship-report-podcasts/. Photo...
kpic
Crash blocks Highway 18 east of Dayton in Yamhill County
DAYTON, Ore. — A crash has Highway 18 closed between Dayton and Highway 99W, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 4:45 p.m. near milepost 52. There were no initial details on how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether...
Channel 6000
Colder temperatures are expected in the Pacific Northwest over the next 90 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter-like conditions are still expected over the Pacific Northwest because it’s still winter! Yes, some signs of spring are starting to be found across parts of western Oregon and Washington. That’s normal as the number of days before the spring equinox drops to 46.
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
focushillsboro.com
Losing Control The Drivers Tumble Into Hillsboro Creek
After two automobiles went down an embankment on NW Cornelius Pass Road and landed in a creek, TVF&R officials stated they were able to rescue the drivers. The creek’s progress was slow. Both vehicles suddenly careened down the 25-foot embankment at around 7:30 p.m., for reasons that have yet...
Police locate tow truck driver who struck another tow driver in hit-run
Portland police say the tow truck driver who struck a different tow truck driver on the side of the Banfield Freeway on Sunday has been identified thanks to local news coverage.
Channel 6000
Rare optical phenomenon over Portland Wednesday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keep an eye on the sky, because you never know what you might see overhead! That was the case Wednesday afternoon over Portland. High, thin cirrus clouds made out of ice crystals helped refract light into two soft glowing spots on either side of the sun over Portland.
kptv.com
Road-rage crash closes SW Walker both directions, Washington Co. deputies say
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - One driver was arrested after a crash closed Southwest Walker Road in both directions Thursday afternoon, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. At about 2:30 p.m., deputies said on Twitter that they were on the scene, located about a quarter mile east of Southwest...
PHOTOS: Man airlifted to hospital after 60-foot fall in Estacada
A 30-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital on Feb.1 after falling 60 feet from Highway 224 at the south end of Estacada.
kpic
Remains found near Longview dock in 2020 identified as missing Oregon man through DNA
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Investigators identified human remains found buried near a dock in Longview, Washington as an Oregon man who went missing in 2017, thanks to DNA testing and genetic genealogy. In February of 2020, a longshoreman found a nearly complete human skeleton buried in thick blackberry bushes at...
[VIDEO]: Oregon Ghost Is On The Hunt For Quality Weed
Imagine someone who loves the weed so much that they would channel their energy in the afterlife to hit up a dispensary for their fix. That's right, in the afterlife. Believe it or not - there is a ghost in the state of Oregon that is doing just that. Ghost...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
tourcounsel.com
Bridgeport Village | Shopping mall in Tualatin, Oregon
Bridgeport Village is a lifestyle center located in Tualatin and Tigard, Oregon, United States, operated by CenterCal Properties. The center opened on May 19, 2005 and is located in one of the Portland metropolitan area's most affluent areas. The center has a variety of services, including valet service, restaurant reservations,...
KXL
People in SE Portland asked to shelter in place
Portland, Ore. – Portland police are searching for two armed suspect who are suspected of an armed robbery at a convince store. The person behind the register at the store says two people robbed him and saw their firearms before they left on foot. Officers searching the area have...
Multnomah County closing warming shelters amid ongoing freezing overnight temperatures
While surrounding counties plan to keep warming centers open through Monday night, Multnomah County says its shelters are closed.
WWEEK
They Left: Portland Is Losing Some of Its Biggest Fans
The old saying is a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In Portland, many liberals are dodging stray bullets, losing catalytic converters to thieves, and sidestepping tents. Then they open their tax bills. Maybe they aren’t voting Republican. But some are voting with their feet, getting the hell...
Portland man faces vehicular homicide charge in deadly Vancouver crash
A driver is facing a vehicular homicide charge after he crashed in Vancouver late Wednesday night, killing his passenger, according to Washington State Patrol.
