Portland, OR

opb.org

Oregon City officials worry drivers will avoid tolls on Interstate 205 and use already congested streets

Oregon Department of Transportation leaders are looking to implement tolling on Interstate 205 over the Abernethy and Tualatin River Bridges. The first toll could go into effect as early as next year. The state agency also plans to use a program of congestion pricing, where tolls are higher during the busiest times of the day. new revenue will pay for highway and bridge improvements, including seismic upgrades, and relieve congestion.
OREGON CITY, OR
waheagle.com

Disabled ship heads to Portland shipyard

Guided by four tugboats, the disabled Panamax cargo ship GSL Eleni headed up the Columbia Tuesday for a Portland shipyard. According to reports, the river was closed to all cargo shipping during the process. For more information, listen to the North Coast Radio KMUN Ship Report podcast at. https://shipreport.net/ship-report-podcasts/. Photo...
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

Crash blocks Highway 18 east of Dayton in Yamhill County

DAYTON, Ore. — A crash has Highway 18 closed between Dayton and Highway 99W, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 4:45 p.m. near milepost 52. There were no initial details on how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Losing Control The Drivers Tumble Into Hillsboro Creek

After two automobiles went down an embankment on NW Cornelius Pass Road and landed in a creek, TVF&R officials stated they were able to rescue the drivers. The creek’s progress was slow. Both vehicles suddenly careened down the 25-foot embankment at around 7:30 p.m., for reasons that have yet...
HILLSBORO, OR
Channel 6000

Rare optical phenomenon over Portland Wednesday afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keep an eye on the sky, because you never know what you might see overhead! That was the case Wednesday afternoon over Portland. High, thin cirrus clouds made out of ice crystals helped refract light into two soft glowing spots on either side of the sun over Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Bridgeport Village | Shopping mall in Tualatin, Oregon

Bridgeport Village is a lifestyle center located in Tualatin and Tigard, Oregon, United States, operated by CenterCal Properties. The center opened on May 19, 2005 and is located in one of the Portland metropolitan area's most affluent areas. The center has a variety of services, including valet service, restaurant reservations,...
TUALATIN, OR
KXL

People in SE Portland asked to shelter in place

Portland, Ore. – Portland police are searching for two armed suspect who are suspected of an armed robbery at a convince store. The person behind the register at the store says two people robbed him and saw their firearms before they left on foot. Officers searching the area have...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

They Left: Portland Is Losing Some of Its Biggest Fans

The old saying is a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In Portland, many liberals are dodging stray bullets, losing catalytic converters to thieves, and sidestepping tents. Then they open their tax bills. Maybe they aren’t voting Republican. But some are voting with their feet, getting the hell...
PORTLAND, OR

