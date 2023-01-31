ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Riche101
3d ago

25 years??? That’s all he got? Wow! Must be nice to be a cold blooded murderer these days. Pathetic! Victims matter right? Guess not.

Crossfire Hurricane
3d ago

Mental health problems are a tragedy for everyone. I hope that Portland gets it together soon on it’s treatment. I don’t think it would have helped in this case, however.

Related
The Oregonian

Who has died in 2023 Portland homicides

The Oregonian/OregonLive continues to track the historic wave of homicides across Portland. This looks at the people killed in 2023 and what we know about them and their deaths. Most all so far have died in shootings. Last year, a record 101 people died in homicides in the city. Most of them also died in shootings.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Off-duty security guard receives 5-year sentence for fatal shooting after gang brawl erupts during Portland birthday celebration

An Oregon man whose birthday party ended in bloodshed was sentenced Friday to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in a 2019 killing. Willie K. Mitchell was marking his 23rd birthday at downtown Portland’s Shake Bar on April 18, 2019, when he, his brother and friends became embroiled in a gang brawl between the Hoovers and Bloods outside the Old Town nightclub, The Oregonian/OregonLive previously reported.
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

Jury says anti-masker is guilty of all charges from Crumb Together incident; new cookie biz opening in same location

An anti-mask activist from the Gresham area of Portland has been found guilty of all charges stemming from a violent confrontation inside a Eugene cookie shop in 2021. A 12-member jury handed down their verdict in Lane County Circuit Court Tuesday. It found Amy Verlee Hall guilty of assault (in the third degree), burglary (first degree), criminal trespass (second degree), disorderly conduct (second degree), and harassment.
EUGENE, OR
Chronicle

SW Washington Man Accused of Kidnapping, Assaulting Police Informant During Drug Sting

A Vancouver man is accused of kidnapping an undercover informant for the Vancouver Police Department during a drug sting and assaulting the informant at his house. Rodney I. Naal, 28, appeared Monday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping with bodily injury, second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and attempting to elude. His bail was set at $250,000, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 10, court records show.
VANCOUVER, WA
