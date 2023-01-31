Read full article on original website
25 years??? That’s all he got? Wow! Must be nice to be a cold blooded murderer these days. Pathetic! Victims matter right? Guess not.
Mental health problems are a tragedy for everyone. I hope that Portland gets it together soon on it’s treatment. I don’t think it would have helped in this case, however.
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
‘I want everybody to win’: Gresham food cart pod hit by break-in
“The law can only go so far."
Who has died in 2023 Portland homicides
The Oregonian/OregonLive continues to track the historic wave of homicides across Portland. This looks at the people killed in 2023 and what we know about them and their deaths. Most all so far have died in shootings. Last year, a record 101 people died in homicides in the city. Most of them also died in shootings.
Off-duty security guard receives 5-year sentence for fatal shooting after gang brawl erupts during Portland birthday celebration
An Oregon man whose birthday party ended in bloodshed was sentenced Friday to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in a 2019 killing. Willie K. Mitchell was marking his 23rd birthday at downtown Portland’s Shake Bar on April 18, 2019, when he, his brother and friends became embroiled in a gang brawl between the Hoovers and Bloods outside the Old Town nightclub, The Oregonian/OregonLive previously reported.
KATU.com
Son accused of murdering father in rural Oregon home pleads guilty to manslaughter
STAYTON, Ore. — The son accused of killing his father in their rural Stayton home in 2019 has pled guilty to manslaughter, according to court documents. PREVIOUSLY | Son accused of murdering his father at rural Oregon home, deputies say. Joshua Elbert Nelson, 22 at the time of the...
Officials: Armed individual barricaded in barn after family disturbance, suspect arrested
An armed person has barricaded themselves in a barn after a shooting, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Portland police identify victim of deadly stabbing
A man who authorities say was fatally stabbed Tuesday night was identified by police on Thursday.
PPB: 2 Portland officers hospitalized after suspect ‘violently’ attacked them
Two Portland police officers were hospitalized Monday morning after a suspect "violently" attacked them, according to PPB.
Police: Murder suspect had ‘history of problematic interactions’ with the victim
Milner is now facing charges in second-degree murder and violating a stalking protection order.
Portland police should ask public to evaluate how officers treat them, consultants recommend
Portland police should ask the public to evaluate how street-level officers treat them, city-hired consultants recommend. Rosenbaum & Associates on Thursday released a 52-page guide for the Police Bureau to help develop a survey for people who have had recent contact with an officer.
Overnight crash kills pedestrian in Gresham
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight crash that left a pedestrian dead in Gresham.
FOX 11 and 41
Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before being cornered by officers and killing himself.
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before being cornered by officers and killing himself.
KOMO News
Woman accused of pushing toddler onto MAX train tracks found fit to stand trial
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County Judge has assessed that Brianna Workman, who is accused of a December 2022 attack in which she allegedly shoved a 3-year-old onto the tracks at a MAX station, is fit to stand trial on assault and other charges. The judge made this ruling...
‘Active shooter’ suspect in Hood River taken into custody, police say
An “active shooter situation” in Hood River ended late Thursday night. The Hood River Police Department reported on Facebook that officers had “taken a male safely into custody. With the help and support of multiple surrounding Law Enforcement Agencies, we were able to bring this incident to a closure.”
Second trial in killing of Oregon woman before her wedding goes to jury
The murder case against Billy Lee Oatney Jr. went to a Washington County jury Wednesday afternoon after six days of testimony that managed to largely exclude Oatney’s old prison buddy who is already serving a life sentence in the killing. Oatney, now 60, didn’t take the stand in his...
Police identify 34-year-old man stabbed to death in downtown Portland
Portland police have publicly identified the man who was stabbed to death Tuesday night in downtown Portland. Police responding to a call found Jonathan D. Bennett, 34, in the 1200 block of Southwest Park Avenue just before 11 p.m. Bennett died of homicide by stabbing, the medical examiner determined.
klcc.org
Jury says anti-masker is guilty of all charges from Crumb Together incident; new cookie biz opening in same location
An anti-mask activist from the Gresham area of Portland has been found guilty of all charges stemming from a violent confrontation inside a Eugene cookie shop in 2021. A 12-member jury handed down their verdict in Lane County Circuit Court Tuesday. It found Amy Verlee Hall guilty of assault (in the third degree), burglary (first degree), criminal trespass (second degree), disorderly conduct (second degree), and harassment.
Chronicle
SW Washington Man Accused of Kidnapping, Assaulting Police Informant During Drug Sting
A Vancouver man is accused of kidnapping an undercover informant for the Vancouver Police Department during a drug sting and assaulting the informant at his house. Rodney I. Naal, 28, appeared Monday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping with bodily injury, second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and attempting to elude. His bail was set at $250,000, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 10, court records show.
WWEEK
The Only Black Man Seated in the Oregon House Says State Police Pulled Him Over Twice in Three Days
State Rep. Travis Nelson (D-Portland) says he’s been pulled over by Oregon State Police twice in three days on his way home from the Capitol. Nelson is the only Black man seated in the Oregon House. Nelson, a nurse who replaced Gov. Tina Kotek in House District 44 (North...
‘Manic’ woman arrested allegedly after breaking into stranger’s home
Milwaukie police arrested a woman early Wednesday morning after she entered a private residence and hid under a pile of blankets in a bedroom closet, authorities say.
Driver arrested in road rage crash in Cedar Hills area: Deputies
One person was arrested following a road-rage related crash that occurred in the Beaverton area on Thursday afternoon, authorities say.
Comments / 14