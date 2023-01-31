ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler summoned to jury duty — again; postpones meeting with governor, county chair

By Shane Dixon Kavanaugh
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Dave Schleiger
3d ago

oh Lord how will we survive? Lunch and laugh's and the taxpayers picking up the tab. With any luck he'll get on a grand jury and Portland will be without Teddy for a month ,the city needs the break.

trumps war not putins
3d ago

well there goes another not guilty off to prison. Wheeler is not mind stong. he's a weak little boy tying to play with his peanutsp

The Oregonian

Multnomah County says to pay landlords a year’s rent to rapidly house people living in tents in, near downtown Portland

Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson announced a plan Friday to quickly house hundreds of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in and near downtown Portland by guaranteeing private landlords a year’s rent. The plan will build off the county’s successful 2022 Move In Multnomah pilot program, which used $4 million...
WWEEK

Murmurs: State Payroll Woes Continue

STATE PAYROLL WOES CONTINUE: Although the Oregon Department of Administrative Services insists it is rapidly solving problems with the new Workday payroll and HR management system it implemented Jan. 3, many state employees—and their dependents—remain ballistic. They’re frustrated because child support and alimony have gone unpaid as a result of erroneous paychecks. “It’s a total, unmitigated disaster,” says Marc Abrams, a vice president at the Oregon chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents 300 attorneys at the state Department of Justice. “I’ve got 30 members who got paid too little and 15 who got paid too much, and everybody hates it because it’s not getting fixed.” Five public employee unions have filed grievances, and AFSCME sued in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Jan. 31, “seeking a court order requiring the state of Oregon to fix its payroll system.”
The Oregonian

Portland officials decry vandalism at memorial to fallen police officers

Portland leaders on Thursday condemned the apparent act of vandalism that defaced the city’s memorial to fallen police officers this week. The Portland Police Memorial in Tom McCall Waterfront Park honors officers who died in the line of duty and includes the names of 29 officers who died between 1867 and 2002. Former President George H.W. Bush dedicated the memorial in May 1993.
The Oregonian

Operator announced for Portland’s 3rd safe rest village

The Salvation Army will operate the third of Portland’s six safe rest sites for homeless individuals, which is expected to soon open in Northeast Portland. The city said Friday that an opening date for its first safe sleep RV and vehicle parking camp on Northeast Sunderland Avenue near Portland International Airport will be announced after the city-county office of homeless services and the Salvation Army finalize budgetary details and an operating agreement.
The Daily Score

With Flexibility Over Parking, Oregon Homebuilders Get to Work

At the start of 2023, new rules to lift parking requirements went into effect across Oregon. Already, they’re helping the state make progress on its ambitious plan to address Oregon’s severe housing shortage, legalizing housing projects that had been blocked by local governments on the basis of parking minimums.
KGW

Why don't Portland police wear body cams?

PORTLAND, Ore. — The death of Tyre Nichols after being beaten by Memphis police officers has again revived the issue of police violence and accountability in the U.S. Most of the events that led to Nichols' death were captured on police body-worn cameras, providing the public with graphic proof of what happened.
