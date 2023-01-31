Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler summoned to jury duty — again; postpones meeting with governor, county chair

Read full article on original website
Dave Schleiger
3d ago
oh Lord how will we survive? Lunch and laugh's and the taxpayers picking up the tab. With any luck he'll get on a grand jury and Portland will be without Teddy for a month ,the city needs the break.
trumps war not putins
3d ago
well there goes another not guilty off to prison. Wheeler is not mind stong. he's a weak little boy tying to play with his peanutsp
Multnomah County says to pay landlords a year’s rent to rapidly house people living in tents in, near downtown Portland
Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson announced a plan Friday to quickly house hundreds of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in and near downtown Portland by guaranteeing private landlords a year’s rent. The plan will build off the county’s successful 2022 Move In Multnomah pilot program, which used $4 million...
KTVL
Oregon gets $9.5M in federal funds to address homelessness, most going to Portland metro
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is getting roughly $9.5 million in federal funds for housing and homelessness, with most going to the Portland metro area. Federal, state, county and city leaders gathered Thursday for the announcement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD distributes federal funds, which...
WWEEK
The Only Black Man Seated in the Oregon House Says State Police Pulled Him Over Twice in Three Days
State Rep. Travis Nelson (D-Portland) says he’s been pulled over by Oregon State Police twice in three days on his way home from the Capitol. Nelson is the only Black man seated in the Oregon House. Nelson, a nurse who replaced Gov. Tina Kotek in House District 44 (North...
‘You feel insulted:’ City of Portland prepares for worker strike
Portland City Council consented to a resolution on Wednesday that will give city attorneys the right to take legal action quickly if it becomes necessary during the expected strike.
Portland at ‘crossroads’ on homelessness, crime, livability, annual business poll finds
A majority of Portland area voters remain pessimistic about quality of life as well as the overall state of homelessness, crime and Oregon’s largest city, but the white-hot fury that’s driven negative perceptions over the last few years appears to be waning. Those are among the findings of...
Hundreds of Portland workers strike, marking city’s first employee walkout in decades
Portland’s first municipal strike in more than 20 years began Thursday as hundreds of public employees who provide essential city services walked off the job. The action comes as members of Laborers’ Local 483 and city leaders remain unable to agree on a new union contract despite months of negotiations.
Portland police officer who leaked traffic complaint targeting ex-Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty reinstated
A Portland police officer and union boss who was fired after leaking an erroneous traffic complaint targeting former Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty will get his job back, an arbitrator ruled Wednesday. The ruling overturns Mayor Ted Wheeler’s pink slip last February to Officer Brian Hunzeker, who had 20 years of...
yachatsnews.com
Nine Oregon legislators — including both from Lincoln County — form caucus to provide arts research and information
SALEM — Nine members of the Oregon Legislature – including two members from Lincoln County — have formed the state’s first Arts and Culture Caucus to provide research and information to other members of the Legislature. Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, who coordinated the Arts and Culture...
WWEEK
Murmurs: State Payroll Woes Continue
STATE PAYROLL WOES CONTINUE: Although the Oregon Department of Administrative Services insists it is rapidly solving problems with the new Workday payroll and HR management system it implemented Jan. 3, many state employees—and their dependents—remain ballistic. They’re frustrated because child support and alimony have gone unpaid as a result of erroneous paychecks. “It’s a total, unmitigated disaster,” says Marc Abrams, a vice president at the Oregon chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents 300 attorneys at the state Department of Justice. “I’ve got 30 members who got paid too little and 15 who got paid too much, and everybody hates it because it’s not getting fixed.” Five public employee unions have filed grievances, and AFSCME sued in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Jan. 31, “seeking a court order requiring the state of Oregon to fix its payroll system.”
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice by police in 3 days says it’s an example of broader racial bias
A state lawmaker from Portland who was stopped by police twice in three days during his commute home from the Capitol in Salem said Thursday the frequency of those incidents is a concrete example of how law enforcement disproportionately targets Black motorists. Rep. Travis Nelson, a Democrat and registered nurse,...
Portland police should ask public to evaluate how officers treat them, consultants recommend
Portland police should ask the public to evaluate how street-level officers treat them, city-hired consultants recommend. Rosenbaum & Associates on Thursday released a 52-page guide for the Police Bureau to help develop a survey for people who have had recent contact with an officer.
Portland officials decry vandalism at memorial to fallen police officers
Portland leaders on Thursday condemned the apparent act of vandalism that defaced the city’s memorial to fallen police officers this week. The Portland Police Memorial in Tom McCall Waterfront Park honors officers who died in the line of duty and includes the names of 29 officers who died between 1867 and 2002. Former President George H.W. Bush dedicated the memorial in May 1993.
Oregon Rep. calls for increased oversight of NW Natural after scientist fails to disclose she was paid for testimony
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s pretty rare for a Multnomah County Board of Commissioners meeting to be featured on the front page of the New York Times, but that’s what happened on Monday after a scientist who testified at a commission meeting late last year failed to disclose that she was being paid by a utility to do so.
Appeals court dismisses Mark Pettibone’s suit alleging feds pushed him into van, spirited him away during 2020 protest
A federal appeals-court panel Thursday dismissed a civil-rights lawsuit against federal law enforcement filed by Mark Pettibone and other protesters who said they were unlawfully detained or injured during protests in Portland during the summer of 2020. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the allegations by Pettibone...
Operator announced for Portland’s 3rd safe rest village
The Salvation Army will operate the third of Portland’s six safe rest sites for homeless individuals, which is expected to soon open in Northeast Portland. The city said Friday that an opening date for its first safe sleep RV and vehicle parking camp on Northeast Sunderland Avenue near Portland International Airport will be announced after the city-county office of homeless services and the Salvation Army finalize budgetary details and an operating agreement.
Oregon lawmakers considering bill proposed to ban flavored tobacco statewide
Oregon lawmakers are discussing a bill that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco and e-cigarettes, or vaping products statewide. Supporters of the bill say they want to prevent teenagers from getting addicted, while opponents claim the bill will only hurt adults, who use the products legally.
WWEEK
Officer Brian Hunzeker, Who Leaked Report Falsely Linking Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty to a Hit-and-Run, Has Been Reinstated
Brian Hunzeker, the Portland police officer fired last year by Mayor Ted Wheeler for leaking an incident report falsely identifying City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty as the suspect in a hit-and-run, will return to the force. A state labor arbitrator has ordered Hunzeker reinstated, with a one-week suspension. “An injustice...
The Daily Score
With Flexibility Over Parking, Oregon Homebuilders Get to Work
At the start of 2023, new rules to lift parking requirements went into effect across Oregon. Already, they’re helping the state make progress on its ambitious plan to address Oregon’s severe housing shortage, legalizing housing projects that had been blocked by local governments on the basis of parking minimums.
Why don't Portland police wear body cams?
PORTLAND, Ore. — The death of Tyre Nichols after being beaten by Memphis police officers has again revived the issue of police violence and accountability in the U.S. Most of the events that led to Nichols' death were captured on police body-worn cameras, providing the public with graphic proof of what happened.
Oregon Craft Beer Month, Zwickelmania light up dark months: Oregon Brews and News
Out of Dry January we go straight into one of the slowest months in the craft beer world. In other words, many breweries are basically just trying to scrape through the winter. Some aid comes, though, as February is Oregon Craft Beer Month. The Oregon Brewers Guild will highlight the...
