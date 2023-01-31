Read full article on original website
BlackRock Increases Position in Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.29MM shares of Sierra Bancorp (BSRR). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.26MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.98% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Enterprise (EPD) Beats Earnings Estimates in Q4, Revenues Miss
Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 65 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s 52 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $13,650 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed at $93.13, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the...
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $55.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the...
APA (APA) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, APA (APA) closed at $42.04, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Morgan Stanley's Preferred Stock, Series E Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark
In trading on Friday, shares of Morgan Stanley's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: MS.PRE) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7813), with shares changing hands as low as $25.44 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.00% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MS.PRE was trading at a 2.24% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 4.54% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Staar Surgical (STAA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Staar Surgical (STAA) closed at $77.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.73% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Accenture (ACN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Accenture (ACN) closed at $289.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the consulting company had gained...
Signet (SIG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Signet (SIG) closed at $80.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.56% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the jewelry company...
Carnival (CCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Carnival (CCL) closed at $11.80, marking a -1.99% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator...
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed the most recent trading day at $37.09, moving -1.64% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S....
Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Olympic Steel (ZEUS) closed at $48.80, marking a +1.56% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares of the steel maker...
State Street Increases Position in Bank Ozk (OZK)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.56MM shares of Bank Ozk (OZK). This represents 9.83% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.49MM shares and 8.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.16% and an increase in total ownership of 1.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Soars 3.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
U.S. Physical Therapy USPH shares ended the last trading session 3.6% higher at $103.58. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 25.1% gain over the past four weeks. U.S. Physical Therapy recorded a strong...
Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Casey's General Stores (CASY) closed at $223.78, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares of...
Johnson Controls (JCI) Q1 Earnings Surpass, Surge 24% Y/Y
Johnson Controls International plc JCI reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents. The bottom line increased 24.1% year over year. Our estimate for earnings in the fiscal first quarter was 65 cents. Total...
AMC Entertainment (AMC) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed the most recent trading day at $6.08, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of...
Franklin Resources Increases Position in Platinum Group Metals (PLG)
Fintel reports that Franklin Resources has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.48MM shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG). This represents 13.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 10.07MM shares and 13.10% of the company, an increase in...
Voya Financial (VOYA) Declares $0.20 Dividend
Voya Financial said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share. At the current share...
RGC Resources (RGCO) Declares $0.20 Dividend
RGC Resources said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.79 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share. At the current share...
