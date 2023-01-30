ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Record-Courier

State takes foot off gas on Highway 50 road plan

It will be spring before the state gets through all the public feedback on the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan. The state originally planned to present the plan to Douglas County commissioners this month. “Following the extensive public feedback recently received, including a publicly submitted roadway alternative,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Lyon County OKs land swap for Mound House center

The Lyon County Commission on Thursday approved a proposal to exchange property for the future community center in Mound House. The proposal includes the exchange of 158 Garnet Circle with the Central Lyon County Fire Protection District’s property at 56 Red Rock to establish a community center in Mound House and to set a public hearing on the exchange for March 2.
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Reno City Leaders Vote to Allow The Sands to Advertise for Glow Plaza

The Reno Planning Commission voted tonight 5-1 to allow The Sand Regency Hotel and Casino to advertise for the Glow Plaza on their future sign. As we've reported, Jacobs Entertainment is the company behind the Glow Plaza and now, they're specifically asking the City of Reno to add some of the land at The Sands to their site.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Police ask for help in search for missing Carson City woman

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help searching for a missing woman. Erica Kay Weigle was last seen by her family in Carson City on January 17 in the area of 900 East Long Street. Her family and friends told...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

3 Reno Police Officers Nominated for Rise Awards

On November 26, 2022, three Reno PD officers jumped into freezing water to help two citizens after they were involved in a crash. The three officers, Officers Peralta, Muhlenberg, and Schmidt, have been nominated to receive an award from Axon which is the company that services our body cameras and cameras across the country.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Traffic Signal to be Installed at 'Dangerous' Reno Intersection

The Regional Transportation Commission is installing a new traffic signal in East Reno at the intersection of Mill Street and Telegraph Street. Commuters and businesses who use the intersection are grateful for the incoming safety improvements. 'It's awesome,” said Lisa Smith, a tire specialist at The Auto Clinic/Mill Street Tire....
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Midtown Reno businesses call on RTC to remove Virginia St. median

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Several midtown Reno business owners are calling on RTC to remove the median that separates traffic on S. Virginia St., which they say prevents customers from getting to their businesses. The owners of Pangolin Cafe and the Emerson Bar vented about...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Shelter in place recommendation in Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has asked people in the Royal Oaks subdivision south of Fernley High School to shelter in place. Additionally, they have asked that all Lyon County School District students scheduled to be dropped off in the subdivision to held on the bus until the shelter-in-place has been lifted.
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

WCSD: Students Ordering Food For Delivery A Safety Risk

The Washoe County School District is warning students at Spanish Springs High School not to order food delivers while they're in class. According to a Connect Ed call sent to Spanish Springs High School families, the school is seeing an increase in students ordering food for delivery.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit

Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Circle of Life Hospice Hosting Radiothon Fundraiser

The Circle of Life Hospice along with Lotus Radio Corp. will soon host the first annual Radio-thon at Party America at 5925 S. Virginia St. Reno NV 89502. It's happening on February 16 from 6 am. to 6 p.m. The goal for the Radio-Thon is to raise $300,000. Donations can...
RENO, NV
Nevada Current

Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The American Wild Horse Campaign says motorist collisions with horses in Reno declined 50% from 2020 to 2022, and dropped from 25 in 2020 to one in 2022 in the Dayton Valley, thanks in part to a fertility control program that involves shooting mares with a vaccination dart.  Horse advocates announced Wednesday their four-year long […] The post Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates appeared first on Nevada Current.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Investigation underway after employee dies at Reno-Sparks Convention Center

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after a Reno Sparks Visitor Authority employee died at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Monday. RSCVA president and CEO Charles Harris said in a statement the incident happened on Monday, January 30 and the employee has since died at a local hospital.
RENO, NV
nnbw.com

Multifamily project in progress at Kiley Ranch in Sparks

Robert Lewis has spent a lifetime reading regional real estate markets. In an interview with NNBW last week, Lewis, president of the Nevada Division of the Lewis Group of Companies, said multifamily properties remain in high demand as the cost of goods and interest rates have skyrocketed. It’s one of the primary reasons that Lewis Apartment Communities broke ground on a 306-unit multifamily project at Kiley Ranch in Sparks.
SPARKS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy