Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Related
Record-Courier
State takes foot off gas on Highway 50 road plan
It will be spring before the state gets through all the public feedback on the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan. The state originally planned to present the plan to Douglas County commissioners this month. “Following the extensive public feedback recently received, including a publicly submitted roadway alternative,...
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County OKs land swap for Mound House center
The Lyon County Commission on Thursday approved a proposal to exchange property for the future community center in Mound House. The proposal includes the exchange of 158 Garnet Circle with the Central Lyon County Fire Protection District’s property at 56 Red Rock to establish a community center in Mound House and to set a public hearing on the exchange for March 2.
2news.com
Reno City Leaders Vote to Allow The Sands to Advertise for Glow Plaza
The Reno Planning Commission voted tonight 5-1 to allow The Sand Regency Hotel and Casino to advertise for the Glow Plaza on their future sign. As we've reported, Jacobs Entertainment is the company behind the Glow Plaza and now, they're specifically asking the City of Reno to add some of the land at The Sands to their site.
Carson City: Nevada’s capital full of charm as lawmakers return for ‘normal’ session
The 2023 Nevada Legislature convenes Monday, and there are changes to the city and leadership alike ... new contenders to host back-room political deals, new faces in leadership, new options for flying to Reno, some new lunch spots and plenty of opportunities for recreation.
2news.com
Residents displaced after fire at multi-unit building in Reno, cause accidental
Reno Fire crews have knocked down a fire at a multi-unit housing building on Orange Lane. The call initially came in at 7:50 p.m. with fire stemming from one apartment on the lower level. The one person in the apartment was able to get themselves out, according to the Reno Fire Department (RFD).
FOX Reno
Police ask for help in search for missing Carson City woman
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help searching for a missing woman. Erica Kay Weigle was last seen by her family in Carson City on January 17 in the area of 900 East Long Street. Her family and friends told...
2news.com
3 Reno Police Officers Nominated for Rise Awards
On November 26, 2022, three Reno PD officers jumped into freezing water to help two citizens after they were involved in a crash. The three officers, Officers Peralta, Muhlenberg, and Schmidt, have been nominated to receive an award from Axon which is the company that services our body cameras and cameras across the country.
mynews4.com
Residents displaced after Reno apartment fire tears through several units
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Residents from at least three apartment units are without a place to live after a structure fire broke out near Kietzke Lane late Thursday night. The fire broke out at a complex off the 2300 block Orange Lane just before 8...
2news.com
Traffic Signal to be Installed at 'Dangerous' Reno Intersection
The Regional Transportation Commission is installing a new traffic signal in East Reno at the intersection of Mill Street and Telegraph Street. Commuters and businesses who use the intersection are grateful for the incoming safety improvements. 'It's awesome,” said Lisa Smith, a tire specialist at The Auto Clinic/Mill Street Tire....
mynews4.com
Midtown Reno businesses call on RTC to remove Virginia St. median
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Several midtown Reno business owners are calling on RTC to remove the median that separates traffic on S. Virginia St., which they say prevents customers from getting to their businesses. The owners of Pangolin Cafe and the Emerson Bar vented about...
KOLO TV Reno
Shelter in place recommendation in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has asked people in the Royal Oaks subdivision south of Fernley High School to shelter in place. Additionally, they have asked that all Lyon County School District students scheduled to be dropped off in the subdivision to held on the bus until the shelter-in-place has been lifted.
2news.com
The Fox Brewery & Pub Announces New Reno Location
A favorite local brewery and pub is adding a second location and it’s in midtown, Reno. The Silver Peak Brewery & Restaurant Wonder Street location closed in 2020 after 21 years.
2news.com
WCSD: Students Ordering Food For Delivery A Safety Risk
The Washoe County School District is warning students at Spanish Springs High School not to order food delivers while they're in class. According to a Connect Ed call sent to Spanish Springs High School families, the school is seeing an increase in students ordering food for delivery.
2news.com
Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit
Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
2news.com
Circle of Life Hospice Hosting Radiothon Fundraiser
The Circle of Life Hospice along with Lotus Radio Corp. will soon host the first annual Radio-thon at Party America at 5925 S. Virginia St. Reno NV 89502. It's happening on February 16 from 6 am. to 6 p.m. The goal for the Radio-Thon is to raise $300,000. Donations can...
Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The American Wild Horse Campaign says motorist collisions with horses in Reno declined 50% from 2020 to 2022, and dropped from 25 in 2020 to one in 2022 in the Dayton Valley, thanks in part to a fertility control program that involves shooting mares with a vaccination dart. Horse advocates announced Wednesday their four-year long […] The post Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates appeared first on Nevada Current.
mynews4.com
Investigation underway after employee dies at Reno-Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after a Reno Sparks Visitor Authority employee died at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Monday. RSCVA president and CEO Charles Harris said in a statement the incident happened on Monday, January 30 and the employee has since died at a local hospital.
nnbw.com
Multifamily project in progress at Kiley Ranch in Sparks
Robert Lewis has spent a lifetime reading regional real estate markets. In an interview with NNBW last week, Lewis, president of the Nevada Division of the Lewis Group of Companies, said multifamily properties remain in high demand as the cost of goods and interest rates have skyrocketed. It’s one of the primary reasons that Lewis Apartment Communities broke ground on a 306-unit multifamily project at Kiley Ranch in Sparks.
2news.com
Students ordering food for delivery creating safety risk at Spanish Springs High School
The Washoe County School District says students ordering food for delivery at Spanish Springs High School is creating a "significant safety risk." According to a Connect Ed call sent to Spanish Springs High School families, the school is seeing an increase in students ordering food for delivery through (Uber Eats, Door Dash, etc.)
kunr.org
Mountain West cities lead nation in alarming winter nighttime warming trends
Since 1970, the annual number of freezing nights in Reno, Nev., has decreased by 91. That’s the largest decline in the nation, according to research group Climate Central, which recently analyzed trends in the number of coldest nights each year from 1970 to 2022. Ranking second is Albuquerque, N.M.,...
Comments / 0