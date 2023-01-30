ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara announces they are expecting second baby

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
 4 days ago

Singer Meghan Trainor and her husband, “Spy Kids” star Daryl Sabara, announced Monday that they are expecting a second baby.

>> Read more trending news

Trainor, 29, made the announcement during an appearance on the Today Show . She and Sabara, 30, share a son, Riley, who was born in February 2021, according to People Magazine.

Trainor is reportedly four months into her second pregnancy, according to People . She told the magazine that so far, her pregnancy is different from her first one.

“It’s like a real pregnancy. The first one was like make-believe, Trainor said . “I had no symptoms with Riley, to the point where I was like, ‘We need to go to the doctor. There’s nothing in me.’ I got my symptoms late in my pregnancy with Riley.”

Trainor also announced on the Today Show that she has written a book called, “Dear Future Mama,” which is due for release on April 25.

According to People, the book details Trainor’s experience with pregnancy. Others on her journey, such as her OB-GYN and personal trainer, weigh in, as well.

Trainor’s new baby is expected this summer, she wrote on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JZ0k_0kWnSRVn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hBngc_0kWnSRVn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VrUVN_0kWnSRVn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229uKB_0kWnSRVn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FqsV3_0kWnSRVn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=003AhY_0kWnSRVn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dfuSi_0kWnSRVn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f7KEp_0kWnSRVn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wurog_0kWnSRVn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EH4Y7_0kWnSRVn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ScJAK_0kWnSRVn00

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Gossip

Meghan Markle: Harry and I Can't Afford Our $15 Million House!

At the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth II owned four official royal residences and about a dozen other properties scattered throughout the UK. So when the time came for her grandchildren to pick a place to live, they weren’t exactly fighting over a couch in the basement of Buckingham Palace.

Comments / 0

Community Policy