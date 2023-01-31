Read full article on original website
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
Deep frost blankets New England while power problems in Texas persist.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin Chronicle
Power Won’t Be Restored Fully In Austin Until Friday Evening
This morning at 9am, local elected officials and Austin Energy CEO Jackie Sargent held their first press conference on the ongoing ice storm that has left more than 150,000 Central Texas households without power, some for more than 24 hours now. Travis County Judge Andy Brown wryly observed that it’s...
Austin Chronicle
Austin at Large: Canaries in the Shelter Line
The whole nation has a housing shortage, and Austin's is more acute because we grew so fast. Right now, almost all of that growth is happening outside the city limits, because Austin proper is full up. Watch us be officially stuck at just under 1 million people until we start building more housing units. (I don't know what happens when we reach 1 million; maybe a big bell rings. But where? And for whom?)
Austin Chronicle
Public Notice: Do You Avoid Driving I-35?
Perhaps you missed the full-page ad that was on page 3 of the Austin American-Statesman this past Monday. As a public service, it's reproduced below. If the QR code still works at this reduced size, it'll take you to austinchamber.com/i35, where there's a one-click email that autofills with the subject line "Support I-35 Capital Express Central" (blind copying digital@austinchamber.com).
Austin Chronicle
Flood of Spirits
Some productions are designed for a specific environment. Some resonate with a moment. Sometimes, by intent and happenstance, one achieves both. thus is the happy and tragic fate of Flood of Spirits, the new interactive play by Rebecca Maag that debuted last night at FronteraFest. Or, rather, semi-debuted. Writer/director Maag...
Austin Chronicle
AISD Picks a Search Team for New Superintendent
At a lean meeting last week (Jan. 26), the Austin ISD Board of Trustees hired a search firm to help the district look for its fourth superintendent in five years. GR Recruiting, which won the $42,000 contract, will be responsible for advertising the AISD opportunity, taking community input on the profile of an ideal candidate, finding candidates, and reviewing and screening applicants. In Texas, this search is usually done out of public view until a "sole finalist" is announced.
Austin Chronicle
In Push for Cheaper Student Housing, Fifth Time’s the Charm?
UT students won't stop asking adminstration for reasonable accomodations. For the fifth time in 13 months, UT-Austin's Student Government is begging university leadership to get on board with building more affordable housing on campus. And for the fifth time, they find themselves waiting for a response that might not come.
Austin Chronicle
Headlines / Quote of the Week
Baby, It's Cold Outside: A bitter ice storm left more than 150,000 Austin homes and businesses (including the Chronicle) without power; Austin Energy anticipated all power would be restored by late Friday. They Only Had Eyes for Her: Cap Metro confirmed Dottie Watkins, who began her career at the agency...
Austin Chronicle
Ice Downs Tree Limbs and Power Lines, Tens of Thousands Without Power
Two years after Winter Storm Uri, Austinites are experiencing déjà vu, as Wednesday morning brought the right combination of cold and precipitation to grind the city to a halt. After temperatures dipped below freezing Monday, all local K-12 school districts and colleges canceled classes, and state emergency leaders...
Austin Chronicle
Crosstalk: This Is Austin, Not That Great Returns, plus Three More Spring Music Events
This Is Austin, Not That Great makes a long-awaited comeback for Texas fans of punk, hardcore, and musical intensity on March 3-5. Last occurring in 2019, the fourth-year fest welcomes all ages to Mohawk and Empire. (Day shows at Chess Club are 21+, with $15 tickets available at the door.) Highlights include a rare local appearance by Lone Star-launched establishment Glue, as well as members of Power Trip, Skourge, Creeping Death, and Impalers newly united as the metal act Fugitive. Pushing the gathering's underground envelope by platforming rap and hyperpop, a Thursday kickoff loops in Cold Hart, Yawns, Cartier God, i9bonsai, and Hi-C. Find a $60 pass to all Mohawk gigs, and individual show passes starting at $20, at prekindle.com/events/this-is-austin-not-that-great. Look out for aftershows at Club Eternal.
Austin Chronicle
Challenging Repair Work Amid "Horrendous" Conditions as Thousands Remain Without Power
As more than 25% of Austin Energy customers face another night of cold darkness in the aftermath of the severe ice storm, the publicly owned utility still cannot say when power will be fully restored to roughly 147,000 customers. A number of challenges have slowed today’s work by Austin Energy...
Austin Chronicle
Qmmunity: Queer Black Womanhood
Specific spaces are necessary, even in the already specific realm of queerness. Such is the power of nonprofit Queer Black Women Alliance, a local (for now) organization dedicated to elevating the mental health and business pursuits of LGBTQ Black women. They throw many delightful social events, like bowling nights, roller skate parties, and even an upcoming lingerie soiree just in time for Valentine's Day. This Sunday they'll be holding a family-friendly park get-together at Mt. Playmore, noon to 3pm, so queer Black women with kiddos can enjoy time with other adults while their little ones play.
Austin Chronicle
Big Medium to Leave Canopy This Spring
Big Medium, the community-empowering arts organization behind the annual Austin Studio Tours and so much else that’s good and creative in this town, will be leaving Canopy in the spring. Yes, that’s the Canopy complex at 916 Springdale, a veritable hive of artist studios and galleries, the busy happy...
Austin Chronicle
The Common Law
I live in Central Austin and my kids and I often go to the West Austin Neighborhood Park in Clarksville between 9th and 10th streets. There's a fenced dog-park section of the park where dogs are allowed to be off leash. Recently the rest of the unfenced park green space has been overrun by off-leash dogs. There are often so many off-leash dogs that kids can't play in the green space area. Can a bunch of dog owners just decide to take over the park's green space with off-leash dogs? Is this legal?
Austin Chronicle
Homegrown Duo the Point Present a Feast of Talent With Berto's Banquet
Since 1987, a simple red cursive sign has declared 2928 Guadalupe St. to be a subcultural ground zero, not just for Austin blues, but for music collectors around the world. Walking into Antone's Record Shop, a Bukka White poster inches away from the latest Spoon release tells that you're in the right place to personally connect with Austin's history as a music city. Trying to fill 6,000 square feet with a profitable variety, there's no room for the historically petty tribal politics of music – country vs. blues, rock vs. hip-hop, alternative vs. mainstream.
Austin Chronicle
Five Exhibits Beyond Mere Eye Candy
It's called visual art because it slides past those lenses and excites your rods and cones, which is the first part of its pleasure, yes. But there's more to some art than just titillation of pattern-hungry organic processors in your skullbound clump of electric meat. There's the stuff that, as they say, makes you think. And we think that these five recos will bring a variety of deeper joys to your day.
Austin Chronicle
More for Your Heart’s Desire on Valentine’s Day
Delight your darling with these sweet and savory choices. Funny, isn’t it, how the holiday of the heart is so often associated with the treats we’re going to send the stomach?. Nah, not when – like right now – you’re reading the Food section of the Austin Chronicle....
Austin Chronicle
Free Cheese from Antonelli’s; Pasta Paisanos Power Up; Aiello’s Red Sauce Redux; BBQ Ramen Tatsu-ya Gets Swole; Bearded Baking Boosts Bastrop Brunching; and More
All the news that’s fit to get your taste buds quivering. Here’s some of what's happening in Austin's culinary scene – as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Here, in fact, is your “Food News Buffet”...
