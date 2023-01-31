ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Drink Small’s 90th birthday celebration kicks off Saturday at SC State Museum!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join the party to celebrate South Carolina blues legend Drink Small’s 90th birthday this Saturday!. Curtis spoke with David Dickson of the South Carolina State Museum and Mark Rapp, Executive Director of the ColaJazz Foundation about how you can help celebrate his legendary and impactful career.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

BHM: Midlands teen featured on Good Morning America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s salute to black history we want to congratulate a young Midlands girl who is making history. Columbia’s own Gabby Goodwin was featured on Good Morning America’s Steals and Deals yesterday. The 14 year-old started her Beret company “Confidence” after her mother...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Blythewood chamber honors 2022 businesses of the year

Jimmy Martin’s name apparently came up repeatedly when the Greater Blythewood Chamber of Commerce started counting ballots this week for its 2022 business awards. And when Martin emerged in the final tally as the chamber’s Business Person of the Year, it was a trifecta of sorts for the local realtor: The company where he works, Home Advantage Realty, also took home honors as the Small Business of the Year, and the Blythewood Rotary Club, where he currently serves as president, won the Community Service Award. Lexington Medical Center was named 2022 Large Business of the Year.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WIS-TV

Multiple students from Richland One high school sick after eating edibles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple C.A. Johnson High School students became sick after eating gummies on Wednesday. A spokesperson with the Richland School District One released the following statement regarding the incident:. “Eight C.A. Johnson High School students became sick at school today (February 1, 2023) after ingesting edibles/gummies. Two...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter deputies awarded Medals of Valor

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Three Sumter deputies were awarded the Medal of Valor at the SC Sheriff’s Association Annual Meeting in Columbia following their heroic actions while on duty. The Medal of Valor is given to those “who perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional...
SUMTER, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Gift connects Palmetto Trail from Columbia to the coast

A grant from the Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Foundation will enable the Palmetto Trail to build an additional 26 miles of trail to close the gap between the Capital City Passage and the Wateree Passage. Hikers and mountain bikers will then be able to travel from downtown Columbia to the coast at Awendaw on the Palmetto Trail. The grant is the largest foundation grant given in support of the Palmetto Trail.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Two Northeast Columbia high schools evacuated Wednesday, due to a threat

Two high schools in Northeast Columbia were evacuated Thursday because of a threat. According to Richland School District Two, Richland Northeast High School (RNHS) was evacuated around 3:20 p.m., and residents were encouraged to stay away from the area. Spring Valley High School (SVHS) was then placed on a secure response precaution. The district has not stated what the threat was.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Several Midlands schools evacuate following threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple schools in the Midlands area were evacuated and switched to remote learning Thursday morning following threats. Lexington officials announced that River Bluff High School, Lexington High School and Lexington Technology Center are all in e-learning mode due to an email threat. The Lexington Sheriff's Department investigated the incident and cleared all three schools of any threats. Airport High School reportedly received a threat at around noon on Thursday, but that too had been cleared.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: 15 year-old Spring Valley High school student arrested for threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a 15 year-old Spring Valley student in connection with recent school threats. Investigators say the juvenile has been arrested and charged with threatening to use a destructive device; conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device; student threats and disturbing schools, say officials.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
manninglive.com

Peace for Clarendon

On Jan. 15, members of Clarendon County came together in the Sugar Hill area to make a call for peace. Dale Powell, who lost his son to gun violence in 2020, "Alexander Conyers and Jamieel Saleeb Zamir helped me through my son's tragedy and death. They helped through a program that the men started together called ' National Day of Remembrance' for murdered victims in 2020."
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Police Department welcomes new employees

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Police Department recently welcomed two new employees to the department – Joseph Brogdon III and Christian Smith. Brogdon joins as the department’s new watch commander/patrol captain, bringing 30 years of experience back to the Newberry community. Brogdon served 21 years with the Newberry Police Department to begin his law enforcement career. His professional career took him to Lexington Medical Center’s Police Department in 2014 where he served as a watch commander/captain and major. He retired from Lexington Medical Center in 2019 and has served the Greenville Police System as a class one officer, during that time.
NEWBERRY, SC

