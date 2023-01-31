Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Major retail store closed another location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
U of SC Assistive Technology Program Hosts 30th Anniversary ExpoPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
Drink Small’s 90th birthday celebration kicks off Saturday at SC State Museum!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join the party to celebrate South Carolina blues legend Drink Small’s 90th birthday this Saturday!. Curtis spoke with David Dickson of the South Carolina State Museum and Mark Rapp, Executive Director of the ColaJazz Foundation about how you can help celebrate his legendary and impactful career.
carolinapanorama.com
Brookland Baptist to celebrate 52th Anniversary of Rev. Dr. Charles B. Jackson
February 2023, Dr. Charles B. Jackson, Sr. will celebrate 52 years as Pastor of the Brookland Baptist Church, West Columbia, SC. His home church for 52 years without any separation!. Records report that he is unique, because this usually does not happen in the Black Church! Instead of having a...
abccolumbia.com
BHM: Midlands teen featured on Good Morning America
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s salute to black history we want to congratulate a young Midlands girl who is making history. Columbia’s own Gabby Goodwin was featured on Good Morning America’s Steals and Deals yesterday. The 14 year-old started her Beret company “Confidence” after her mother...
coladaily.com
Blythewood chamber honors 2022 businesses of the year
Jimmy Martin’s name apparently came up repeatedly when the Greater Blythewood Chamber of Commerce started counting ballots this week for its 2022 business awards. And when Martin emerged in the final tally as the chamber’s Business Person of the Year, it was a trifecta of sorts for the local realtor: The company where he works, Home Advantage Realty, also took home honors as the Small Business of the Year, and the Blythewood Rotary Club, where he currently serves as president, won the Community Service Award. Lexington Medical Center was named 2022 Large Business of the Year.
WIS-TV
Multiple students from Richland One high school sick after eating edibles
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple C.A. Johnson High School students became sick after eating gummies on Wednesday. A spokesperson with the Richland School District One released the following statement regarding the incident:. “Eight C.A. Johnson High School students became sick at school today (February 1, 2023) after ingesting edibles/gummies. Two...
WRDW-TV
‘Really heartbreaking’: Family remembers loved ones killed in Aiken fire
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family members of the mother and daughter killed in a house fire in Aiken are remembering their family while thanking their community for supporting them. The fire is still under investigation, but the family shared what Concetta Spann did that night to try and save her...
WIS-TV
Multiple Midlands schools on remote learning Thursday after online threat, district provides update
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple schools in Midlands are on remote learning Thursday. A representative for Lexington One said River Bluff, Lexington High School, and the Lexington Tech Center are on e-learning for Thursday. The district representative said the switch was made after a threatening e-mail was sent. Richland School...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter deputies awarded Medals of Valor
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Three Sumter deputies were awarded the Medal of Valor at the SC Sheriff’s Association Annual Meeting in Columbia following their heroic actions while on duty. The Medal of Valor is given to those “who perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional...
thenewirmonews.com
Gift connects Palmetto Trail from Columbia to the coast
A grant from the Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Foundation will enable the Palmetto Trail to build an additional 26 miles of trail to close the gap between the Capital City Passage and the Wateree Passage. Hikers and mountain bikers will then be able to travel from downtown Columbia to the coast at Awendaw on the Palmetto Trail. The grant is the largest foundation grant given in support of the Palmetto Trail.
coladaily.com
Two Northeast Columbia high schools evacuated Wednesday, due to a threat
Two high schools in Northeast Columbia were evacuated Thursday because of a threat. According to Richland School District Two, Richland Northeast High School (RNHS) was evacuated around 3:20 p.m., and residents were encouraged to stay away from the area. Spring Valley High School (SVHS) was then placed on a secure response precaution. The district has not stated what the threat was.
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet in South Carolina You Must Try
We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet. In South Carolina, a Mexican buffet is somewhat of a rarity. So, if Mexican cuisine is your favorite listen up. You're definitely going to want to check out this amazing all-you-can-eat buffet in Lancaster.
wach.com
Several Midlands schools evacuate following threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple schools in the Midlands area were evacuated and switched to remote learning Thursday morning following threats. Lexington officials announced that River Bluff High School, Lexington High School and Lexington Technology Center are all in e-learning mode due to an email threat. The Lexington Sheriff's Department investigated the incident and cleared all three schools of any threats. Airport High School reportedly received a threat at around noon on Thursday, but that too had been cleared.
Heart disease leading cause of death for African Americans in Calhoun, Orangeburg counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — February is American Heart Month. Heart disease is one of the top causes of death in South Carolina. According to the Regional Medical Center, the prevalence of heart disease in the Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg Countys is higher than the national average. "It's a significant...
Three nursing graduates from Newberry County receive pins
NEWBERRY — Three recent Piedmont Technical College (PTC) graduates from Newberry County were recognized in the fall 2022 Nurse Pinning C
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: 15 year-old Spring Valley High school student arrested for threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a 15 year-old Spring Valley student in connection with recent school threats. Investigators say the juvenile has been arrested and charged with threatening to use a destructive device; conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device; student threats and disturbing schools, say officials.
coladaily.com
Woolbright leaves Lexington adding another Midlands head coaching position vacant
Spring football practice is still only four months away; however, there are still Midlands schools seeking to fill head coaching positions. A week after Danny Lewis left Heathwood Hall to become an assistant at The Citadel, the number of local openings increased to five Tuesday. Included in that number is...
manninglive.com
Peace for Clarendon
On Jan. 15, members of Clarendon County came together in the Sugar Hill area to make a call for peace. Dale Powell, who lost his son to gun violence in 2020, "Alexander Conyers and Jamieel Saleeb Zamir helped me through my son's tragedy and death. They helped through a program that the men started together called ' National Day of Remembrance' for murdered victims in 2020."
Newberry Police Department welcomes new employees
NEWBERRY — The Newberry Police Department recently welcomed two new employees to the department – Joseph Brogdon III and Christian Smith. Brogdon joins as the department’s new watch commander/patrol captain, bringing 30 years of experience back to the Newberry community. Brogdon served 21 years with the Newberry Police Department to begin his law enforcement career. His professional career took him to Lexington Medical Center’s Police Department in 2014 where he served as a watch commander/captain and major. He retired from Lexington Medical Center in 2019 and has served the Greenville Police System as a class one officer, during that time.
wach.com
Chilly and wet Thursday before bitter cold to kick off the weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Get your heavier coat and umbrella ready for Thursday - it's not a very pretty one (unless you can spend it inside under a blanket). We'll wake up chilly in the mid 40s with scattered, light showers. The likelihood and widespread nature of the builds...
Comments / 0