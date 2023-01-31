Jimmy Martin’s name apparently came up repeatedly when the Greater Blythewood Chamber of Commerce started counting ballots this week for its 2022 business awards. And when Martin emerged in the final tally as the chamber’s Business Person of the Year, it was a trifecta of sorts for the local realtor: The company where he works, Home Advantage Realty, also took home honors as the Small Business of the Year, and the Blythewood Rotary Club, where he currently serves as president, won the Community Service Award. Lexington Medical Center was named 2022 Large Business of the Year.

BLYTHEWOOD, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO