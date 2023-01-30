Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
CIA Chief Warns Against Underestimating Xi's Ambitions Toward Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said on Thursday that Chinese President Xi Jinping's ambitions toward Taiwan should not be underestimated, despite him likely being sobered by the performance of Russia's military in Ukraine. Burns said that the United States knew "as a matter of intelligence" that...
US News and World Report
Former Wagner Commander Says He Is Sorry for Fighting in Ukraine
OSLO (Reuters) - A former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who fled to Norway told Reuters he wanted to apologise for fighting in Ukraine and was speaking out to bring the perpetrators of crimes to justice. Andrei Medvedev, who crossed the Russian-Norwegian border on Jan. 13, said he witnessed...
US News and World Report
India, U.S. Discuss Narendra Modi White House Visit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is in talks with Indian officials over a possible White House visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this year, according to a U.S. official aware of the discussions and another person briefed on the matter. U.S. President Joe Biden is eager to deepen...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Wins EU Pledges of Support, No Promise of Fast-Track Accession
KYIV (Reuters) -The European Union offered strong support for Ukraine at a summit in Kyiv as air raid sirens wailed on Friday, but set "no rigid time lines" for its accession to the wealthy bloc. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had hoped the EU would put Ukraine on a rapid road to...
US News and World Report
Russian Missile Destroys Ukrainian Apartment Building; at Least 3 Dead
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (Reuters) -Rescuers combed debris in a city in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, where an overnight Russian missile strike destroyed an apartment building and damaged nine others, killing at least three people. The police force said the apartments in the city of Kramatorsk were hit by an Iskander-K tactical...
Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024
The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
Donald Trump Prophet Predicts Death of Democrats: 'You Will See Many Die'
Explaining what she was told by God, pastor Julie Green said individuals will be hauled out of government buildings in handcuffs in the future.
Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon a Lot Harder Than it Seems
High-altitude balloons are "inherently survivable" according to U.S. military research, and controlling a crash may be proving a key sticking point.
US News and World Report
Ukraine's New Weapon Will Force a Russian Shift
WASHINGTON/KYIV (Reuters) - The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or face potentially catastrophic losses. The new weapon, the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb...
Melania Trump's Hairstylist Was Paid $132K for ‘Strategy Consulting’ Out of Donald Trump's Election Fund
With Donald Trump running for president for the third time, all eyes are on his Save America Political Action Committee and how they are spending those funds. One curious line item that was noted involves not the 45th president, but former First Lady Melania Trump. The PAC’s 2022 financial filing had eight payments ranging between $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy consulting,” totaling $132,0000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. It’s an astronomical sum to do one head of hair, especially when it flouts Federal Election Commission regulations. The FEC “does not allow candidate committees,...
US News and World Report
Chinese Spy Balloon Spotted Flying Over the United States, Pentagon Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A suspected Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for a couple of days, U.S. officials said on Thursday, in what would be a brazen act just days ahead of a planned trip to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The incident recalls...
US News and World Report
Putin Says Military Must Stop Ukrainian Shelling of Russian Regions
(Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia's military must stop the shelling of Russian regions from Ukrainian territory, which he said had left many people homeless or without power. Putin was addressing a government meeting about restoring destroyed housing and infrastructure in regions of southwest Russia that...
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
US News and World Report
U.S. Investors Have Plowed Billions Into China's AI Sector, Report Shows
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. investors including the investment arms of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc accounted for nearly a fifth of investments in Chinese artificial intelligence companies from 2015 to 2021, a report showed on Wednesday. The document, released by CSET, a tech policy group at Georgetown University, comes amid...
US News and World Report
Biden Calls for Expanded Federal Medical Leave, Paid Benefits for Workers
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday joined former President Bill Clinton to mark the 30th anniversary of the 1993 law that allows Americans to take unpaid medical leave, and vowed to keep fighting for paid leave for all Americans. The Family and Medical Leave Act, the first Clinton...
US News and World Report
McCarthy Sees ‘Common Ground’ With Biden on Debt After Meeting
President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met on Wednesday in a highly anticipated summit amid a standoff over raising the debt ceiling. While the two leaders met for more than an hour to discuss “a range of issues,” the debt ceiling has become a focal point in recent weeks after the nation reached its limit and resorted to “extraordinary measures” to pay the government’s bills. Even so, those measures are expected to hold until early summer, when lawmakers and the White House must reach an agreement to raise the debt ceiling, or face the nation’s first-ever default.
US News and World Report
Australia Is Removing British Monarchy From Its Bank Notes
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia is removing the British monarchy from its bank notes. The nation's central bank said Thursday its new $5 bill would feature an Indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III. But the king is still expected to appear on coins that currently bear the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
US News and World Report
China Balloon Soaring Over U.S. Deflates Hopes for Diplomatic Thaw
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The political uproar over a suspected Chinese spy balloon drifting over the United States did not just derail a planned visit to Beijing by the top U.S. diplomat, it also threatens to upset attempts by both countries to steady an increasingly rocky relationship. The reaction in the...
US News and World Report
Latvia Says Traders Use Turkey, Kazakhstan, Armenia to Dodge Russia Sanctions
VILNIUS (Reuters) - Traders are using Turkey, Kazakhstan and Armenia to evade European Union sanctions on Russia in a tactic that breaches these countries' compliance with the bloc's embargo, Latvia's prime minister said on Friday. Krisjanis Karins made the assertion following talks with counterparts from fellow EU members Estonia and...
US News and World Report
Around 70% of Haitians Back International Force to Fight Gangs, Survey Says
(Reuters) - Around seven in 10 people in Haiti back proposed creation of an international force to help the national police fight violence from armed gangs who have expanded their territory since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, according to a survey carried out in January. Some 69% of...
Comments / 0