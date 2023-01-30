ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closures

By Jeremy Tanner
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03P9Cj_0kWnQlHr00

(NEXSTAR) – Bed Bath & Beyond told Nexstar Monday that it will be closing 87 additional stores, an announcement that comes days after the beleaguered home goods chain said it had defaulted on its loans.

The company also plans to close five buybuy BABY stores as well as all of its Harmon beauty locations.

Bed Bath & Beyond to close additional stores: Here’s where

Bed Bath & Beyond said the closures are being done to increase efficiency as the company works with advisors to “consider multiple paths” as the retailer tries to turn the business around.

“This store fleet reduction expands the Company’s ongoing closure program of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores,” a spokesperson told Nexstar. “We will update all stakeholders on our plans as they develop and finalize.”

Impacted store locations were not immediately available Monday.

Last Thursday, Bed Bath & Beyond said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it had defaulted on its loans, which may force it to consider restructuring its debt in bankruptcy court.

The filing included some of the other strategies Bed Bath & Beyond is employing to improve its financial position, such as lowering costs, trimming capital expenditures, trying to rework rental deals with landlords and reducing the footprint of its stores, as well as the caveat that “these measures may not be successful.”

Bed Bath & Beyond warned on Jan. 5 that it was considering options including filing for bankruptcy , saying that there was “substantial doubt” that it could stay in business. A week later, it reported a 33% drop in sales and a widening loss for its fiscal third quarter that ended Nov. 26, compared with the year-ago period. Sales at stores opened at least a year — a key indicator of a company’s health — dropped 32%.

Its recently appointed president and CEO, Sue Gove, blamed the poor holiday performance on inventory constraints and reduced credit limits that resulted in shortages of merchandise on store shelves.

Typically, struggling retailers file for bankruptcy protection after the holiday shopping season because they have a cash cushion coming from the two-month sales period.

Still, turning around Bed Bath & Beyond is expected to be difficult amid increasing competition from discounters. Its struggles come as the economy is weakening, and shoppers are tightening their purse strings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Baby found dead next to railroad tracks in NC, authorities say

EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A newborn baby was found dead next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a call came in around 2 p.m. from a person who stated they had found a baby next to the train tracks between South […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Biscuitville Fresh Southern to open first restaurant in Greenville

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which will be the first in Greenville, N.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The restaurant will serve guests at 202 SW Greenville Boulevard in Greenville, N.C., and willfeature Biscuitville’s fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including their Biscuits Made Fresh Every15 Minutes. “We […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Suspect in Washington County murder arrested in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect wanted in a murder that happened in Washington County last weekend was captured in Greenville, officials said Tuesday. Raven Williams was captured, arrested and taken into custody late Monday by members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Greenville Police Department. She was […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Tyson Foods announces new worker benefits

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods has announced new changes meant to improve team member relationships and workplace culture in the U.S. According to a media release from the Arkansas-based food production and marketing company, the changes to domestic policies and practices will be related to “healthcare and overall wellness.” These moves come in addition to recent compensation benefits that the corporation has already announced.
WNCT

Duplin Co. Animal Shelter to euthanize dogs after Feb. 7

Friends and volunteers of the Duplin County Animal Shelter are reporting an emergency. Duplin Co. Animal Shelter to euthanize dogs after …. Friends and volunteers of the Duplin County Animal Shelter are reporting an emergency. First friday in the new greenville social district. Greenville recently combined the social districts, this...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

When will I get my tax refund?

Tax season is officially open and those filers in line for a refund this year may be wondering when the money will land in their accounts.
WNCT

ENC stores fined for overcharging customers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Carnie Hedgepeth progressing ‘so far beyond’ expectations during recovery

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth is “continuing to progress past what any of the doctors ever imagined him to be” while recovering from serious injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident last June, according to acting Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Chris Newkirk. Hedgepeth returned home in October after receiving treatment at a rehab […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Man arrested on gun charge after incident in Chocowinity

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man was arrested on a gun charge after an altercation with an instructor at the barber academy. Joseph McKinney, 39, of Fowle Drive in Washington, was arrested by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies and charged with one count of possession of a firearm on a school grounds. He was […]
CHOCOWINITY, NC
WNCT

Vanceboro man charged with forcible rape, kidnapping in Beaufort Co.

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro man has been charged with second-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. Michael Lee Jones, 42, of Lary Mills Road, was arrested Wednesday. A magistrate judge set his secured bond at $10,000. During Jones’ first court appearance Thursday, a district court judge increased […]
VANCEBORO, NC
WNCT

WNCT

43K+
Followers
30K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy