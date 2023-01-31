Read full article on original website
Straight Outta Cottonwood: The Story of Northern California’s Outlaw MAGA Militia
Militias have become increasingly active in the last few years, including in Shasta County. Modern United States militias are categorized by the Southern Poverty Law Center under its hate-groups umbrella as extremist organizations that have evolved into a far-right paramilitary wing of the antigovernment movement. Militias’ beliefs are their foundational core.
CHP investigates an apparent crushing death in Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. - At approximately 2:30 p.m., Redding CHP received a call about a vehicle that had potentially fallen from a jack and crushed a man to death. Emergency response personnel arrived at the scene and found a young man dead. CHP says the man was attempting to change the tire on a vehicle in a remote area of Shasta County on Harrison Gulch Road near Platina.
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
Shasta County News In Brief: Concerns About RPD Violence And A Brief History of Shasta County Voting Processes￼
Police Chief Bill Schueller placed an officer on paid leave after a concerning community video surfaced. And Shasta County’s top election official, Cathy Darling Allen, responds to Shasta County Supervisor Patrick Jones on the history of Shasta County Voting.
Five men arrested in the deadly assault of Redding man
REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office has taken five suspects into custody over the past twelve days in connection with the deadly assault of a Redding man last October. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, October 8 at approximately 6:07 a.m., sheriff deputies responded to...
SCSO arrests woman for possible attempted homicide at Win-River Casino parking lot Friday
REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they arrested a woman after receiving a report of an assault with a car at the Win-River Casino at 2100 Redding Rancheria Rd. in Redding on Friday at around 10:01 a.m. Deputies contacted the victim and Britney Matthew, 26....
