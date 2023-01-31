The Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers, 112-111, winning their second game in a row thanks to a huge fourth-quarter comeback. They are now 2-2 on this East Coast road trip. Anthony Davis was crucial in the win. He is fully back, showing why he should have been an All-Star by dominating with 31 points and 14 rebounds, including a crucial bucket to put the Lakers ahead for good and a block to keep them there. LeBron James took a while to ramp up, but was sensational in the fourth and ended the night with 26 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds. It is truly remarkable how the 20-year vet can make an extraordinary performance feel like just another game.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO