Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks

Donovan Mitchell is not happy over what transpired between him and Dillon Brooks on Thursday night, and he wants the NBA to take action. Mitchell was ejected for his part in a scuffle that took place during the third quarter of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks drove to the basket... The post Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors could trade for top defensive player?

They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SACRAMENTO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about 1 star player

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking into making at least one more move ahead of next Thursday’s trade deadline, and Russell Westbrook has reportedly been part of some of those discussions. The Lakers and Utah Jazz have had exploratory trade talks centered on Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. While Westbrook has settled... The post Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about 1 star player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers come back from the dead, beat Pacers on the road

The Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers, 112-111, winning their second game in a row thanks to a huge fourth-quarter comeback. They are now 2-2 on this East Coast road trip. Anthony Davis was crucial in the win. He is fully back, showing why he should have been an All-Star by dominating with 31 points and 14 rebounds, including a crucial bucket to put the Lakers ahead for good and a block to keep them there. LeBron James took a while to ramp up, but was sensational in the fourth and ended the night with 26 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds. It is truly remarkable how the 20-year vet can make an extraordinary performance feel like just another game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thenexthoops.com

Sparks make first free agency signings

The moratorium period for WNBA free agency has officially been lifted and the Los Angeles Sparks wasted no time in announcing a pair of signings. While some free agent agreements had been reported prior to Feb. 1, none had come from the Sparks. They did complete a pair of trades though, to bring in Jasmine Thomas and Dearica Hamby but the Sparks came to terms with a pair of guards in Lexie Brown and Stephanie Talbot.
LOS ANGELES, CA

