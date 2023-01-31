Read full article on original website
The Best Places To Get Bubble Tea In East Texas
Bubble Tea is enjoying a boom right now thanks to a recent resurgence in the marketplace according to the Tea & Coffee trade journal. The treat goes by many other names, so you might know it as Boba Tea. Boba is actually a Taiwanese slang word for breasts. These round...
Up Your Social Game With This Selfie Studio In Nacogdoches, Texas
Selfie studios started popping up all over Texas during the pandemic. People are now regularly paying for time with lights, props, and backgrounds to make their Instagrams pop. Some of the patrons are professional photographers looking for something interesting for their clients’ shoots. Mostly it's just regular people looking for...
Get Ready for Closures, Detours in Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas
If your usual travel plans in Nacogdoches take you near downtown, be prepared to endure some delays and detours. A busy roadway just west of the brick streets of downtown Nacogdoches will be closed for repairs beginning Tuesday, February 7. This project on West Main Street will require lane closures...
Local Doctor Sets Up Benefit for Tessa Aycock at Lufkin Art Walk
In the Spring of 2022, I wrote an article on the artistic talents of Dr. George Fidone. The Lufkin pediatrician discovered only recently that he possesses a superb painting talent. I continue to be amazed at his creations. I'm not necessarily an art connoisseur, but I know enough to recognize...
What You Need To Know: Crumbl Cookie Grand Opening Friday In Lufkin, Texas
We all found out together that there was something yummy coming to the old Which Wich location in the South Loop Crossing Shopping Center back in August. Now just five months later their grand opening is upon us. There is a full day of activities planned during the grand opening...
Popular Classic Movies You Need To See Coming To Lufkin, Texas
Lufkin has always had a love affair with movies. When the Pines Theater in downtown Lufkin opened up in the summer of 1925 it was one of the nicest theaters in this part of the state. Back in the 80s and 90s, you could watch movies at the dollar theater...
Don’t Be Alarmed if You See Elvis or Mona Lisa in Nacogdoches, TX
Saturday, February 4th, if you happen to be in the area of downtown Nacogdoches, don't be surprised if you see Van Gogh or Mona Lisa, or there could be a sighting of Cher, Madonna, Elvis, or maybe even a glimpse of the cast of Gilligan's Island. So, what's going on...
