Texas State

fox7austin.com

Icy roads in Central Texas result in several car crashes

AUSTIN, Texas - Icy road conditions are expected to continue across Central Texas. Conditions that have already resulted in many crashes. Caught on Tuesday morning's Good Day Austin’s newscast, a vehicle driving over State Highway 71 and FM 973 caught sliding on the icy roads and narrowly dodging another, already crashed truck.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas winter weather photos: Ice accumulation causing issues

AUSTIN, Texas - The Winter Storm Warning for all of Central Texas continues until 6 a.m. on Thursday, February 2 which means freezing rain is likely and will last for hours. Ice has accumulated on trees and power lines across the area causing power outages. Below is a look at...
TEXAS STATE
Central Texas weather: Rain in the morning but conditions to improve

AUSTIN, Texas - The weather will finally improve today as the Winter Storm pulls out of the state. The Winter Weather alerts were finally allowed to expire. The Winter Storm Warning that was in effect for all of Central Texas expired at 10 a.m. on February 2. Lingering light rain...
TEXAS STATE
Crazy video shows man darting in between traffic on Arizona freeway

PHOENIX - On Jan. 31, we received a shocking video showing some harrowing moments along the I-10 in the West Valley. The video, which was taken by a dashcam, shows a person darting in between six lanes of traffic on the busy freeway, narrowly missing two semi trucks. The incident...
PHOENIX, AZ
NY state trooper arrested for issuing bogus traffic tickets

NEW YORK - A New York State Police Trooper who patrolled the Sprain Book and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County is charged with issuing dozens of falsified traffic tickets. One of the tickets was allegedly made out against a person who was already dead. The Westchester County District Attorney...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

