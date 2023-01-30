ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Young Kansas sheep, cattle rancher shares stops, starts and success

Building a cattle and sheep herd from scratch, a young Kansas rancher doesn’t take time to compare himself to those who’ve been in the business for decades. Brandon Zenger, 27, who operates Mill Creek Livestock, is having fun learning the ropes with a small commercial Black Angus and SimAngus cattle herd of 20 head and three sheep breeds totaling 120 head on his farm near Narka, Kansas.
Treasurer says over $500 million left unclaimed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Treasurer’s Office says there are millions of dollars left unclaimed. Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Kansas Treasurer Steven Johnson says the state office currently holds more than 500 million in unclaimed property for Kansans. “Our office currently holds more than $500...
Kansas State Treasurer seeks owners of lost military medals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson has reached out to residents to help him find the owners of lost military medals. Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1, that safety deposit boxes are often turned over to his office that contain military medals. In...
BAK coming back to Kansas

Registration for the 49th Biking Across Kansas, the annual celebration of all things cycling and the Sunflower State, opens Sunday, Jan. 29, which is, fittingly, Kansas Day. The riders will pedal the highways and byways June 10-17. The full route from Colorado to Missouri covers 542 miles in the span...
Kansas GOP legislators propose flat tax

The Wichita police officer behind the weekly said the goal is to reduce behaviors that are causing wrecks. The Clearwater Police Department is investigating after a stolen vehicle crashed southeast of town on Monday. Wichita couple among diehard Chiefs fans making trip to Super Bowl LVII. Updated: 23 hours ago.
Kansas might tighten criminal penalties for kids, after loosening them 6 years ago

TOPEKA, Kansas — Christina Smith says her son has threatened to kill her. Smith was recovering from knee surgery when her child threw her against a wall because he didn’t want to go back to a psychiatric ward. She tried to call 911, but her son took her phone. Police have been to her house before, yet Smith said they didn’t do anything meaningful.
Kansas offers $1,000 to help students recover from COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A single-time $1,000 stipend for educational materials for eligible Kansas students has been made available in response to learning deficits from the COVID-19 pandemic. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31, that as students continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has...
KHP announces Condensed Academy for current Kansas LEOs

The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its upcoming Condensed Academy, Class No. 67, which is open for applications from full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. Held at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Class No. 67 will begin on Sept. 19,...
‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family

Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
Flat tax would have catastrophic consequences for Kansans. We’ve already seen it happen.

Even with the damage of Sam Brownback’s failed tax “experiment” visible in the rear-view mirror, the Kansas Chamber and others have begun pushing for a “flat” (one-rate) income tax, significantly benefiting wealthy individuals and large multinational corporations at the expense of working-class Kansans. Perhaps they think people have forgotten that the 2012 Brownback tax experiment […] The post Flat tax would have catastrophic consequences for Kansans. We’ve already seen it happen. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas bikers lobby for safer riding conditions

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments (ABATE) along with the Kansas Confederation of Clubs, Motorcycle Riders Foundation and the American Motorcycles Association, held their annual “Bikers Under the Dome” rally and lobbying efforts Tuesday at the State Capitol. “We are here at the capital every year,” said Tony Railsback, ABATE Kansas Corporate Secretary and […]
Happy Kansas Day! Test your knowledge of the Sunflower State

Happy Kansas Day! Kansas officially became a state of the United States on Jan. 29, 1861. Test your Kansas knowledge with these trivia questions from the Kansas Historical Society. (We'll give you the answers on Monday.) What was Kansas called during the territorial period?. a. Battlefield Kansas. b. Bleeding Kansas.
The History of Home on the Range, Official State Song of Kansas

KPR Kansas Day – Home on the Range cabin. In the fall of 1872, so the story goes, Dr. Brewster Higley stepped outside of his cabin in Smith County, Kansas, sat down on the banks of nearby Beaver Creek, and wrote a poem to express his love for the land he now called home:
Kansas Day activities reveal a Bleeding Kansas History

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On January 29, 1861, Kansas was admitted to the Union as a free state. It was the 34th state to join the Union. “Well it’s Kansas Day. I’m not sure any other state has a day where people all around the state know that is when their state entered the union. I’ve […]
