kcur.org
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
HAYS, Kansas — Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
agupdate.com
Young Kansas sheep, cattle rancher shares stops, starts and success
Building a cattle and sheep herd from scratch, a young Kansas rancher doesn’t take time to compare himself to those who’ve been in the business for decades. Brandon Zenger, 27, who operates Mill Creek Livestock, is having fun learning the ropes with a small commercial Black Angus and SimAngus cattle herd of 20 head and three sheep breeds totaling 120 head on his farm near Narka, Kansas.
KAKE TV
Treasurer says over $500 million left unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Treasurer’s Office says there are millions of dollars left unclaimed. Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Kansas Treasurer Steven Johnson says the state office currently holds more than 500 million in unclaimed property for Kansans. “Our office currently holds more than $500...
WIBW
Kansas State Treasurer seeks owners of lost military medals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson has reached out to residents to help him find the owners of lost military medals. Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1, that safety deposit boxes are often turned over to his office that contain military medals. In...
gardnernews.com
BAK coming back to Kansas
Registration for the 49th Biking Across Kansas, the annual celebration of all things cycling and the Sunflower State, opens Sunday, Jan. 29, which is, fittingly, Kansas Day. The riders will pedal the highways and byways June 10-17. The full route from Colorado to Missouri covers 542 miles in the span...
KWCH.com
Kansas GOP legislators propose flat tax
kcur.org
Kansas might tighten criminal penalties for kids, after loosening them 6 years ago
TOPEKA, Kansas — Christina Smith says her son has threatened to kill her. Smith was recovering from knee surgery when her child threw her against a wall because he didn’t want to go back to a psychiatric ward. She tried to call 911, but her son took her phone. Police have been to her house before, yet Smith said they didn’t do anything meaningful.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska selected for Kansas Capital Project Funds award
WHITE CLOUD - The Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska (ITKN) has been selected as one of nine grant applicants to be awarded funds through the third award phase of the Kansas Capital Project Funds (CPF) Broadband Infrastructure Program. The CPF program is designed to provide funding for the development...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Physician asks Kansas lawmakers to ban racial diversity programs at medical schools, hospitals
Stanley Goldfarb, a physician and founder of Do No Harm, asked the Kansas Senate to approve bills banning medical schools from involvement in diversity, equity and inclusion programs, critical race theory and race-based admissions. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)
KCTV 5
Kansas offers $1,000 to help students recover from COVID-19 pandemic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A single-time $1,000 stipend for educational materials for eligible Kansas students has been made available in response to learning deficits from the COVID-19 pandemic. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31, that as students continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has...
KHP announces Condensed Academy for current Kansas LEOs
The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its upcoming Condensed Academy, Class No. 67, which is open for applications from full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. Held at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Class No. 67 will begin on Sept. 19,...
Wichita Eagle
‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family
Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
Flat tax would have catastrophic consequences for Kansans. We’ve already seen it happen.
Even with the damage of Sam Brownback’s failed tax “experiment” visible in the rear-view mirror, the Kansas Chamber and others have begun pushing for a “flat” (one-rate) income tax, significantly benefiting wealthy individuals and large multinational corporations at the expense of working-class Kansans. Perhaps they think people have forgotten that the 2012 Brownback tax experiment […] The post Flat tax would have catastrophic consequences for Kansans. We’ve already seen it happen. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas bikers lobby for safer riding conditions
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments (ABATE) along with the Kansas Confederation of Clubs, Motorcycle Riders Foundation and the American Motorcycles Association, held their annual “Bikers Under the Dome” rally and lobbying efforts Tuesday at the State Capitol. “We are here at the capital every year,” said Tony Railsback, ABATE Kansas Corporate Secretary and […]
Happy Kansas Day! Test your knowledge of the Sunflower State
Happy Kansas Day! Kansas officially became a state of the United States on Jan. 29, 1861. Test your Kansas knowledge with these trivia questions from the Kansas Historical Society. (We'll give you the answers on Monday.) What was Kansas called during the territorial period?. a. Battlefield Kansas. b. Bleeding Kansas.
Kansas Public Radio
The History of Home on the Range, Official State Song of Kansas
KPR Kansas Day – Home on the Range cabin. In the fall of 1872, so the story goes, Dr. Brewster Higley stepped outside of his cabin in Smith County, Kansas, sat down on the banks of nearby Beaver Creek, and wrote a poem to express his love for the land he now called home:
Wichita man ordered to pay over $14,000 in restitution after Kansas Medicaid fraud
The man’s daughter is also being ordered to pay back money and serve probation for her involvement in the fraud.
Kansas Homeowner Assistance Fund to close soon
The Kansas Homeowner Assistance Fund (KHAF) is almost out of funds.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach plans to sue Biden administration over lesser prairie chicken rule
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach plans to sue President Joe Biden’s administration unless the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removes the lesser prairie chicken’s threatened species status. Kobach sent the administration a written notice announcing his intent.
Kansas Day activities reveal a Bleeding Kansas History
TOPEKA (KSNT) – On January 29, 1861, Kansas was admitted to the Union as a free state. It was the 34th state to join the Union. “Well it’s Kansas Day. I’m not sure any other state has a day where people all around the state know that is when their state entered the union. I’ve […]
