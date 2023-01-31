Read full article on original website
Bobby Hull's grandson responds to critics amid legend's death: 'Makes me want to puke'
The grandson of the late NHL Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, Jude Hull, doesn't appreciate those that have been airing out his grandfather's issues off the ice following his death.
NHL coach arrested for terrible behavior
New Jersey Devils associate coach and former Florida Panthers interim head coach Andrew Brunette is in legal hot water. Broward County (Fl.) authorities arrested Brunnette on Wednesday for suspicion of DUI. Deputies arrested the former coach after he disobeyed a stop sign and then transported Brunette to Broward County Main Jail. Records reported by Local10.com Read more... The post NHL coach arrested for terrible behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
markerzone.com
MITCH MARNER RESPONDS TO BRAD MARCHAND'S RECENT COMMENTS
Athletes chirp one another. It's simply a part of the game. Sometimes it's in good fun, others it can escalate to the point of genuine disdain between combatants. Recently, Brad Marchand chirped Toronto's Mitch Marner, which made for some excellent viewership. During his media tour for the NHL's All-Star festivities,...
Sports World Reacts To Troubling NHL Arrest News
The New Jersey Devils may be without one of their coaches for a while following an arrest on Wednesday. According to David Dwork of WPLG, Devils associate coach Andrew Brunette was arrested in Broward County, Florida on multiple charges including DUI and disobeying of a stop or yield sign ...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND IS ON AN ABSOLUTE RAMPAGE ON TWITTER OVER ALL-STAR BREAK
Now that the All-Star break is upon us, players finally have free time to unwind and take some time away from the game. Certain players are on vacation, others just spending time with family. Brad Marchand has bigger plans, though. The Bruins forward has taken the time to put his...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ Max Domi Garnering Interest from 2 New Teams
Recently, I wrote a piece going over four teams that are currently linked to Max Domi. The Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, and Dallas Stars are all hoping to acquire the 27-year-old forward, and it ultimately makes sense when looking at how well he has been playing this campaign. In 48 games on the year, he has 14 goals to go along with a solid 35 points. As a result of this, he would be a solid addition to each of these clubs’ forward groups if acquired.
Bruins Notes: Boston Reinstalls ‘Winning Culture’ Against Maple Leafs
The Boston Bruins finished off their five-game road trip before the NHL All-Star break in winning fashion Wednesday night. Boston entered the contest losers of three straight, and whenever the Toronto Maple Leafs appeared to rally toward extending that streak, the Bruins put their foot on the gas. Pavel Zacha best exemplified that far-from-satisfied approach when he supplied back-to-back insurance goals in the third period while Boston was already ahead 3-2. Third-period struggles haunted Boston throughout the previous cold stretch, however, Zacha delivered two goals in under three minutes en route to a 5-2 Bruins win against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Linked to 5 Players Heading into 2023 Trade Deadline
The Boston Bruins are currently at the top of the NHL standings, as they sport a truly spectacular 39-7-5 record. As a result of this and many of their core players getting older, they are expected to be active at the 2023 Trade Deadline. Now with it being just one month away, the rumor mill is starting to heat up. Insiders around the league currently have the Bruins linked to five players, so let’s dive into each of them now.
Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho’s epic feat vs. Sabres even Wayne Gretzky never achieved
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the best in the NHL right now. While they will look to add to their roster ahead of the NHL trade deadline, they have a few stars of their own. One of their most clutch stars is Sebastian Aho. Aho has scored a go-ahead goal...
iheart.com
Former Florida Panthers Coach Arrested For DUI
Former Florida Panthers Head Coach Andrew Brunette is facing time in the penalty box. Brunette was arrested this morning in Deerfield Beach on DUI charges. He's also charged with failing to follow a traffic stop/yield sign. The 49-year-old served as interim Head Coach last season after Joel Quenneville left the...
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER REPORTEDLY WORKING ON BIG-TIME TRADE, COULD NET TOP PROSPECT IN RETURN
The Vancouver Canucks are officially selling the bulk of their team for parts. Although it was probably long overdue, better late than never. With the departure of Bo Horvat, it's only a matter of time before everyone not named Elias or Quinn is shipped out. According to Vancouver 'Hockey Nut'...
markerzone.com
AHL HEAD COACH FIRED FOR ALLEGEDLY LEAKING PRE-SCOUTING MATERIAL TO OPPOSING TEAM
The Ottawa Senators announced on Thursday night that AHL head coach Troy Mann was relieved of his duties and subsequently replaced by assistant coach David Bell. According to the reports of several insiders, these changes took NHL GMs by surprise, given the point in the season; Belleville is 29th in the AHL standings, so in a pure hockey sense it can't be that surprising.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks’ Market for Meier Heating Up with 7 Teams Interested
Now that the Vancouver Canucks have traded Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders, the new biggest trade target available is San Jose Sharks star winger Timo Meier. The Sharks have made it known that they are open to trading the 26-year-old as they gear up for a full-on rebuild, and trade rumors surrounding him are starting to increase significantly as we get closer to the deadline. It is quite easy to understand why, too, as he has an impressive 28 goals and 48 points in 51 games this campaign. That is excellent when noting that he does not have the best offensive weapons to work with while playing for the Sharks.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons the Senators Can Still Make the Playoffs
The Ottawa Senators are flying high. They have won four straight contests and scored 18 goals in that time. It’s been an up-and-down season, but the past week showed reasons for hope. Now six points out of a playoff spot, the Senators may be able to ride a hot...
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Maple Leafs’ Alex Kerfoot
Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas is expected to be one of the busiest executives leading up the 2023 NHL trade deadline. The Maple Leafs will try to improve their hockey club to set them up for postseason success as Dubas and his scouting team have been busy these past few weeks evaluating talent across the league.
The Hockey Writers
Capitals News & Rumors: Ovechkin, Edmundson, Roy & Eller
In this All-Star Break edition of the Washington Capitals News & Rumors update, Alex Ovechkin will participate in the breakaway challenge alongside another legend of hockey. Meanwhile, could the team be looking into the possibility of acquiring Joel Edmundson from the Montreal Canadiens, and where does Lars Eller sit going forward?
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Blues, Capitals, Flames, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Kent Hughes says that Josh Anderson is not being moved by the Montreal Canadiens unless a team is willing to overpay. Meanwhile, Vladimir Tarasenko has spoken about the possibility of being traded by the St. Louis Blues. The Washington Capitals have signed Dylan Strome and are open to finding a defenseman, plus the Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for a forward. Has either set their sights on James van Riemsdyk of the Philadelphia Flyers?
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Have Hidden Gem Trade Deadline Target from Coyotes
The Detroit Red Wings have taken a step in the right direction this season, as they have a 21-19-8 record at the time of this writing. However, although they have been more competitive this season, they still trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by seven points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. As a result, they are unlikely to browse the trade market for rentals during this campaign. However, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position where he can look to add players with term if he believes it will benefit the team in the long run.
markerzone.com
ANALYST SAYS LOW RATINGS SHOULD BE WAKE UP CALL FOR NHL TO MAKE SEVERAL CHANGES
There's not really any way to sugar coat it. Rating for the National Hockey League in the United States are down this season, way down. Viewership has dropped 22 percent on average in America, and former player turned analyst Carlo Colaiacovo believes the league only has itself to blame. "I...
