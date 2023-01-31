Read full article on original website
Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon a Lot Harder Than it Seems
High-altitude balloons are "inherently survivable" according to U.S. military research, and controlling a crash may be proving a key sticking point.
Post Register
Wall Street’s rally stalls on hot jobs, cold earnings data
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street's rally is stalling Friday, as a stunningly strong report on the U.S. job market sends investments on another dizzying roller-coaster ride. Stocks opened with sharp losses and then erased them all, before falling back again. The bond market, meanwhile, was more decisive in thinking the strong jobs data may push the Federal Reserve to get firmer on high interest rates, which hurt the economy and markets.
Post Register
US futures fall on tech earns, jobs data
Weaker-than-expected financial performances from some of the country's biggest tech companies dragged U.S. markets lower early Friday and a hot monthly employment report briefly sent futures even lower. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials fell 0.5% while the S&P 500 slipped 1%. Futures for the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 1.8% in...
Post Register
China looking at report of spy balloon over US amid tensions
BEIJING (AP) — China said Friday it was looking into reports that a Chinese spy balloon has been flying in U.S. airspace over sensitive sites — a discovery that further strained already tense relations between Beijing and Washington. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China has “no intention...
Post Register
Blinken postpones China trip following balloon discovery
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a planned high-stakes weekend diplomatic trip to China as the Biden administration weighs a broader response to the discovery of a high-altitude Chinese balloon flying over sensitive sites in the western United States, a U.S. official said Friday. The...
Post Register
Wall Street takes a hit on hot jobs data, cold tech profits
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s rally hit a wall after a surprisingly strong jobs report fueled worries about inflation and higher interest rates. The S&P 500 fell 1% Friday, its first drop in four days, though it took an up-and-down route to get there. The bond market was more decisive in thinking the strong jobs data may push the Federal Reserve to get firmer on high interest rates, which hurt the economy and markets. Treasury yields zoomed higher. Tech stocks also weighed on the market following profit reports that were weaker than expected. The Nasdaq gave back 1.6% and the Dow lost 0.4%.
Post Register
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
From the Pope’s visit to Congo and South Sudan, to the Ski Flying World Cup in Austria and the presentation of Leopard 2 tanks in Germany, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
