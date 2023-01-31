ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Wall Street’s rally stalls on hot jobs, cold earnings data

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street's rally is stalling Friday, as a stunningly strong report on the U.S. job market sends investments on another dizzying roller-coaster ride. Stocks opened with sharp losses and then erased them all, before falling back again. The bond market, meanwhile, was more decisive in thinking the strong jobs data may push the Federal Reserve to get firmer on high interest rates, which hurt the economy and markets.
NEW YORK STATE
Post Register

US futures fall on tech earns, jobs data

Weaker-than-expected financial performances from some of the country's biggest tech companies dragged U.S. markets lower early Friday and a hot monthly employment report briefly sent futures even lower. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials fell 0.5% while the S&P 500 slipped 1%. Futures for the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 1.8% in...
Post Register

China looking at report of spy balloon over US amid tensions

BEIJING (AP) — China said Friday it was looking into reports that a Chinese spy balloon has been flying in U.S. airspace over sensitive sites — a discovery that further strained already tense relations between Beijing and Washington. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China has “no intention...
WASHINGTON STATE
Post Register

Blinken postpones China trip following balloon discovery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a planned high-stakes weekend diplomatic trip to China as the Biden administration weighs a broader response to the discovery of a high-altitude Chinese balloon flying over sensitive sites in the western United States, a U.S. official said Friday. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
Post Register

Wall Street takes a hit on hot jobs data, cold tech profits

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s rally hit a wall after a surprisingly strong jobs report fueled worries about inflation and higher interest rates. The S&P 500 fell 1% Friday, its first drop in four days, though it took an up-and-down route to get there. The bond market was more decisive in thinking the strong jobs data may push the Federal Reserve to get firmer on high interest rates, which hurt the economy and markets. Treasury yields zoomed higher. Tech stocks also weighed on the market following profit reports that were weaker than expected. The Nasdaq gave back 1.6% and the Dow lost 0.4%.
NEW YORK STATE
Post Register

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

From the Pope’s visit to Congo and South Sudan, to the Ski Flying World Cup in Austria and the presentation of Leopard 2 tanks in Germany, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

Comments / 0

Community Policy