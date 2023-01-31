Read full article on original website
hammer of justice 1776
this is just the demorats trying to destroy more private businesses, this has nothing to do about safety and everything about destroying the restaurants and bars.
KOMO News
Proposed bill would increase tax on high-potency cannabis in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new bill proposed in Olympia would put a much higher tax on marijuana sold at dispensaries in Washington state based on how much THC the product contains. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the psychoactive ingredient of marijuana. Public testimony for House Bill 1641 took place Thursday,...
WA bills making it harder to hold your public officials accountable need to die | Opinion
Limiting public records lawsuits in WA state would put a chill on the public’s right to know. | Editorial
‘Eyesore.’ 1st vote on WA bill to stop wind turbine lights from blinking all night
“ ... it is important to us to protect and maintain the beauty of our landscape,” said Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick.
Rep. Roger Goodman: ‘Police actually politicized’ Washington’s restrictive pursuit law
(The Center Square) – State Rep. Roger Goodman, D-Kirkland, chair of the House Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee, said police “politicized” the current law that says police officers in Washington state can’t give chase to suspects in vehicles unless they have probable cause that a violent crime or sex crime has been committed. The law in question is House Bill 1054, passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2021, which upped the police pursuit threshold to probable cause...
Study Defending Current Washington law on Police Pursuits Called Into Question
The thing currently propping up Washington state’s controversial police pursuit law, which makes high-speed chases difficult for police to justify legally, is the belief that it is saving a great number of lives of innocent parties, either bystanders or passengers, who get hurt in such chases. “Rolling back police...
koze.com
Debate Continues on Washington’s New No-Pursuit Law (Listen/Watch)
OLYMPIA, WA – When law enforcement can pursue a vehicle is one of the topics being debated in the Washington State Legislature after a new law, House Bill 1054, took affect in mid-2021. Before they can engage in a pursuit, they must determine if the driver is under suspicion for a violent or sexual crime, or an escape offense. Under the old law, law enforcement could engage in a pursuit under a reasonable suspicion the driver was involved in a crime.
Chronicle
Expired Tab? Bill in Washington Legislature Would Prevent Police From Pulling You Over
OLYMPIA — Traffic stops for a broken taillight or expired tabs would be a thing of the past under a proposal in the Washington Legislature. A bill sponsored by Rep. Chipalo Street, D-Seattle, would further limit reasons law enforcement officers have for pulling over motorists. Officers would no longer stop or detain people for nonmoving violations, such as broken equipment, suspended licenses or misdemeanor warrants, unless it poses an immediate, serious threat to safety. An example of an immediate threat would be a shattered windshield that affects the driver's ability to see. Under the proposal, officers would need to receive written consent before searching a vehicle or a passenger.
Tri-City Herald
WA clergy members could become mandatory reporters of abuse under a bill in the Legislature
Washington state law requires people in a number of professions to report suspected abuse, including law enforcement officials, health care providers and school personnel. The legislature now is considering adding clergy members. Under Senate Bill 5280, clergy in the state would be designated as mandatory reporters, and they would be...
inlander.com
With starkly different abortion laws in Idaho and Washington, and legislators in both states working to enshrine them, providers and patients face legal uncertainty
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, nearly all abortion in Idaho was outlawed, due to a trigger ban recently passed by Republican legislators. Just across the border in Washington, where abortion was legalized before the landmark 1973 decision, access remains legal. The starkly different abortion...
Chronicle
Conservative Advocacy Group Sues to Undo State Transportation Package
A conservative legal advocacy organization is suing to roll back the $17 billion transportation funding bill passed by the Washington Legislature and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee last year. The organization, the Citizen Action Defense Fund, argued in a filing Tuesday that the bill contains multiple subjects that lack "rational...
Tri-City Herald
Inslee wants $4 billion for affordable housing. In WA, it’s a steep price worth paying | Opinion
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee must feel emboldened — and he has every right to. He’s in his third term. Thanks to King County and the aftertaste of Donald Trump, he governs in a state with a bullet-proof statewide majority for Democrats. He wielded expansive emergency powers for more than two years during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — issuing directives from his office that affected the lives of each and every Washingtonian, unchecked — and a majority of lawmakers in Olympia are apparently cool with how the division of power played out.
Did Washington State Really Require Drivers to Make Their Own License Plates?
Did Washington Drivers Once Have To Make Their Own License Plates?. Have you ever heard the story that in the early 1900s, Washington State required drivers to make their own license plates?. It sounds a little far-fetched, but it’s actually true. Let’s look back at this fascinating piece of...
Right Turn at Red Lights Could Soon be Banned at Certain Intersections in Washington State
OLYMPIA – A Washington state Senate committee heard public testimony on Tuesday on House Bill 5514, which would make turning right at red lights in the state illegal in specific areas - within 1,000 feet of the following:. elementary or secondary school. child care center. public park or playground.
KUOW
Surge of federal funding targets 'alarming trend' on Washington state roads
Washington's roadways are the target of fresh federal funding, following a rise in unsafe driving and traffic fatalities in the state. “There were 745 fatalities on roads in the state of Washington in 2022, the most in more than 30 years,” U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell said in a statement. “We must reverse this alarming trend."
'We've literally hit bottom:' Jails across Washington are overwhelmed by mentally ill inmates, sheriff says
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Newly retired Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott, who is also the past-president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, said jails across the state are under extreme pressure with a record number of mentally ill inmates stuck in their facilities without treatment.
‘Too close, too big.’ Strong opposition for huge Tri-Cities wind farm, despite jobs
“They are a blight and an eyesore on our beautiful hills,” said one Tri-Cities native.
KXL
Oregon’s Democrats Once Again Try To Cover Up Their Shady Behavior
When Oregon democrats break state laws and accept an illegal campaign donation would you trust a former Democrat party official to do the investigation?. I’ve sounded the alarm for months about the 500-thousand bucks Oregon Democrats used to finance the election of Tina Kotek . That money came from...
seattlemedium.com
Attorney General Ferguson Recovers Another $9.3M In Stolen Unemployment Money
OLYMPIA — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson recently announced that his office recovered another $9.3 million stolen as part of a massive fraud perpetrated against states across the country. The money had been deposited by fraudsters into Bank of America accounts, and last week a King County Superior Court judge ordered Bank of America to return the stolen funds to Washington state.
KIMA TV
Lawmakers introduce a dozen bills addressing Washington's housing shortage
State lawmakers are addressing the state's housing supply shortage, introducing a dozen bills they say will help reduce barriers to housing of all types. Officials estimate Washington needs 150,000 more units, and in the next 20 years, that will jump to a need for more than 1 million new homes for workers, families, and aging seniors.
Washington ranked ninth worst state in the nation for fines and fees collected per resident
(The Center Square) – Washington is the ninth worst state in the nation in terms of fines and fees collected per capita in 2020, according to a new study released Tuesday by the Reason Foundation. The Los Angeles-based libertarian think tank found that in 2020 Washington collected more than $234.7 million in fines and fees, meaning state and local governments collected $30.47 in fines and fees for every resident of the Evergreen State. ...
