Olympia, WA

hammer of justice 1776
3d ago

this is just the demorats trying to destroy more private businesses, this has nothing to do about safety and everything about destroying the restaurants and bars.

The Center Square

Rep. Roger Goodman: ‘Police actually politicized’ Washington’s restrictive pursuit law

(The Center Square) – State Rep. Roger Goodman, D-Kirkland, chair of the House Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee, said police “politicized” the current law that says police officers in Washington state can’t give chase to suspects in vehicles unless they have probable cause that a violent crime or sex crime has been committed. The law in question is House Bill 1054, passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2021, which upped the police pursuit threshold to probable cause...
WASHINGTON STATE
koze.com

Debate Continues on Washington’s New No-Pursuit Law (Listen/Watch)

OLYMPIA, WA – When law enforcement can pursue a vehicle is one of the topics being debated in the Washington State Legislature after a new law, House Bill 1054, took affect in mid-2021. Before they can engage in a pursuit, they must determine if the driver is under suspicion for a violent or sexual crime, or an escape offense. Under the old law, law enforcement could engage in a pursuit under a reasonable suspicion the driver was involved in a crime.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Expired Tab? Bill in Washington Legislature Would Prevent Police From Pulling You Over

OLYMPIA — Traffic stops for a broken taillight or expired tabs would be a thing of the past under a proposal in the Washington Legislature. A bill sponsored by Rep. Chipalo Street, D-Seattle, would further limit reasons law enforcement officers have for pulling over motorists. Officers would no longer stop or detain people for nonmoving violations, such as broken equipment, suspended licenses or misdemeanor warrants, unless it poses an immediate, serious threat to safety. An example of an immediate threat would be a shattered windshield that affects the driver's ability to see. Under the proposal, officers would need to receive written consent before searching a vehicle or a passenger.
WASHINGTON STATE
inlander.com

With starkly different abortion laws in Idaho and Washington, and legislators in both states working to enshrine them, providers and patients face legal uncertainty

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, nearly all abortion in Idaho was outlawed, due to a trigger ban recently passed by Republican legislators. Just across the border in Washington, where abortion was legalized before the landmark 1973 decision, access remains legal. The starkly different abortion...
IDAHO STATE
Chronicle

Conservative Advocacy Group Sues to Undo State Transportation Package

A conservative legal advocacy organization is suing to roll back the $17 billion transportation funding bill passed by the Washington Legislature and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee last year. The organization, the Citizen Action Defense Fund, argued in a filing Tuesday that the bill contains multiple subjects that lack "rational...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Inslee wants $4 billion for affordable housing. In WA, it’s a steep price worth paying | Opinion

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee must feel emboldened — and he has every right to. He’s in his third term. Thanks to King County and the aftertaste of Donald Trump, he governs in a state with a bullet-proof statewide majority for Democrats. He wielded expansive emergency powers for more than two years during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — issuing directives from his office that affected the lives of each and every Washingtonian, unchecked — and a majority of lawmakers in Olympia are apparently cool with how the division of power played out.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXL

Oregon’s Democrats Once Again Try To Cover Up Their Shady Behavior

When Oregon democrats break state laws and accept an illegal campaign donation would you trust a former Democrat party official to do the investigation?. I’ve sounded the alarm for months about the 500-thousand bucks Oregon Democrats used to finance the election of Tina Kotek . That money came from...
OREGON STATE
seattlemedium.com

Attorney General Ferguson Recovers Another $9.3M In Stolen Unemployment Money

OLYMPIA — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson recently announced that his office recovered another $9.3 million stolen as part of a massive fraud perpetrated against states across the country. The money had been deposited by fraudsters into Bank of America accounts, and last week a King County Superior Court judge ordered Bank of America to return the stolen funds to Washington state.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIMA TV

Lawmakers introduce a dozen bills addressing Washington's housing shortage

State lawmakers are addressing the state's housing supply shortage, introducing a dozen bills they say will help reduce barriers to housing of all types. Officials estimate Washington needs 150,000 more units, and in the next 20 years, that will jump to a need for more than 1 million new homes for workers, families, and aging seniors.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Washington ranked ninth worst state in the nation for fines and fees collected per resident

(The Center Square) – Washington is the ninth worst state in the nation in terms of fines and fees collected per capita in 2020, according to a new study released Tuesday by the Reason Foundation. The Los Angeles-based libertarian think tank found that in 2020 Washington collected more than $234.7 million in fines and fees, meaning state and local governments collected $30.47 in fines and fees for every resident of the Evergreen State. ...
WASHINGTON STATE

