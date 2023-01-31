Read full article on original website
Related
Meet Melissa Sue Anderson’s Children That She Left Hollywood Behind For
The Canadian child actress Melissa Sue Anderson, famous for her role in Little House on the Prairie, first made her relationship and family preferences known as a teenager. “I’d like to have four to six kids – I like big families,” when asked what she looked for in a man? “What do I look for in a man? What everybody else wants, I guess – someone nice and lovable.”
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
ETOnline.com
Ron Howard Mourns 'American Graffiti' Co-Star Cindy Williams' Death (Exclusive)
Ron Howard is remembering his longtime co-star and friend, Cindy Williams. Speaking to ET Monday, Howard said that the news of his American Graffiti co-star's death came as a shock. "It was a shocker to hear of Cindy’s passing. I remember her life spark and her energy," the Thirteen Lives...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
'Days of Our Lives' Actor Quinn Redeker Dead at 86
His family announced the heartbreaking news earlier today.
Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75
Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
Famed Actress Dies
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
The Hollywood Gossip
Mackenzie McKee: PREGNANT By New Boyfriend Khesanio Hall?!
Just a few months after Mackenzie McKee parted ways with husband Josh McKee, both of the exes are in serious relationships. Much has been made of the fact that Josh’s new girlfriend looks just like Mackenzie. But it appears that that controversy is about to take a backseat, thanks...
Beverly D’Angelo Is Mom Of Twins, Anton And Olivia, With Acting Legend Al Pacino
Beverly D’Angelo and Al Pacino had a romantic relationship that led to the birth of their twins, Anton and Olivia. The couple started dating in 1997, two years after D’Angelo’s divorce from her ex-husband, Lorenzo Salviati. However, the celebrity ex-lovers were convinced that they wanted kids with...
Cindy Williams Dies: ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star Who Appeared In ’American Graffiti’ & ‘The Conversation’ Was 75
Cindy Williams, who starred in the smash Happy Days spinoff Laverne & Shirley after appearing in two Best Picture Oscar nominees — George Lucas’ American Graffiti and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation — has died. She was 75. Her family told the Associated Press today that the actress died Wednesday after a brief illness. “The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” reads the statement from her children, Emily and Zak Hudson, relayed through a spokesperson. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one...
Paul Lynde: The Complex Life, Tremendous Talent, and Tragic Death of the "Bewitched" and "Hollywood Squares" Star
He's best known for his unique voice, and for benchmark stand-out performances on TV's Bewitched and The Hollywood Squares. But Paul Lynde was one complicated human being.
Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable in New Photo With Boyfriend Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger fans say she looks unrecognizable in a new photo shared by her boyfriend, Ant Anstead.
Valerie Bertinelli and Wolfgang Van Halen Remember Eddie Van Halen on His 68th Birthday: 'Love and Miss You'
Valerie Bertinelli remembered her ex-husband with a simple white heart, while son Wolfgang Van Halen shared a sweet message Eddie Van Halen's loved ones are paying tribute to the late rocker on what would have been his 68th birthday. The Van Halen guitarist's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, 31, shared a sweet photo with his dad that featured Wolfgang — a musician just like Eddie — holding a guitar with his grinning father's arm around him. "Happy 68th Birthday Pop," he captioned the Instagram post. "Wish I could give you a big hug and...
ETOnline.com
Ryan Reynolds and Daughter James Have Rare Public Outing Together at Wrexham Match
Ryan Reynolds got in some father-daughter time over the weekend. On Sunday, the 46-year-old Deadpool actor was in the stands in Wrexham, Wales, cheering on the Wrexham soccer club, which he co-owns, as they played against Sheffield United. His and wife Blake Lively's 8-year-old daughter, James, was spotted alongside her famous dad at the match.
Bobby Sherman: Former "Here Come The Brides" TV Teen Idol Soon Turns 79
According to Nicole Pomerico and BestLifeOnline.com, "If you were a teenager in the '60s or '70s, you may have had a crush on Bobby Sherman. The teen idol released hit singles including "Little Woman" and "Easy Come, Easy Go," touring the country to play concerts for crowds of his adoring fans. He also made a name for himself as an actor, starring in series including Here Come the Brides and Getting Together, as well as making guest appearances in The Monkees, The Partridge Family, Mod Squad, and many more shows.
Classic '70s Teen Idols to Gather for Special Tribute Dinner
Classic television and film actors Greg Evigan (BJ & the Bear), Kristy McNichol (Family, Apples Way, Empty Nest), Jimmy McNichol (The Fitzpatricks), Christopher Atkins (The Blue Lagoon), and Wesley Eure (Land of the Lost) will gather for a special tribute dinner, Super '70s Teen Idol Event.
Adam Levine Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Wife Behati Prinsloo: Details on the Newborn
Growing family! Behati Prinsloo has given birth to baby No. 3 with her husband, Adam Levine. The couple welcomed their third child on Monday, January 30, according to reports by People. In addition to the family’s latest bundle of joy, Behati, 34, and Adam, 43, also share daughters Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4. The model...
ETOnline.com
Cindy Williams' 'Happy Days' Co-Stars Don Most & Anson Williams Reflect on Their Last Get-Together (Exclusive)
Cindy Williams' Happy Days co-stars, Don Most and Anson Williams, are remembering their friend and colleague after her shocking death. ET spoke with the pair, where they reflected on their last meeting with the late actress. "The last time -- she and Anson Williams, who played Potsie, and myself, we...
Abigail Breslin Marries Longtime Boyfriend and "Bestest Friend" Ira Kunyansky
Congratulations are in order for Abigail Breslin and businessman Ira Kunyansky. On Jan. 29, the 26-year-old "Little Miss Sunshine" actor broke the news on her Instagram. "ya girl got married y'all," she captioned a photo of her left hand, which featured a wedding band in addition to her engagement ring. Reps for Breslin declined to comment further on the announcement.
Comments / 0