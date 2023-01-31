ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Emory Wheel

How an old church was converted to Atlanta’s most coveted live music venue

I am sure you know the feeling: the mixture of anticipation and excitement before walking into a concert venue. The long line before security, the chaotic mixture of chatter and the occasional burst of laughter as you creep closer and closer to the venue’s entrance. Next, your bags will get cleared by security and you will be asked to show a QR code from your phone. With an audible sigh of relief and with a growing sense of excitement, you are finally permitted entrance.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

20 Black Women-Owned Businesses In Atlanta That You Need To Know

Sarah Pierre is the owner and managing partner of 3 Parks Wine Shop on Atlanta’s east side. Sarah knows her stuff and can show you the best wine for the occasion. Dr. Tunisia Cornelius, MD, FAAD runs a premier full-service skincare center at The Beacon development in Atlanta’s Grant Park neighborhood. Check it out at 1039 Grant St SE suite a-11, Atlanta, GA 30315.
ATLANTA, GA
justshortofcrazy.com

5 Reasons Why Woodstock, GA Is An Unexpected Must-See City Near Atlanta

Woodstock, GA is the perfect place to stay that’s close to Atlanta but with outdoor activities, great dining and plenty to do. Just thirty-five minutes north of Atlanta on I-75/575, it offers a surprising array of sophisticated and entertaining amenities with a welcoming, small-town feel. Woodstock, Georgia, has established...
WOODSTOCK, GA
11Alive

With growing Black representation in gymnastics, this Sandy Springs gym hopes it doesn't have to close

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Cincinnati native Gina White fell in love with flips early in life. The 13-year gymnast went to Spelman College and now coaches kids in the Hammond Park gymnasium in Sandy Springs. White started leasing the space, which was previously city-run, in August 2019 and has nearly 300 kids take gymnastics classes and participate on competitive teams at Phoenix Gymnastics.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
atlantafi.com

Whataburger Opens In Woodstock

What a year 2023 is shaping up to be for Whataburger. The burger chain continues its aggressive expansion plans in metro Atlanta with the recent opening of its Woodstock location during the last week of January. When Whataburger opened its Kennesaw location earlier this winter, the place had long lines...
WOODSTOCK, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

“Bo Legs” film tells the tale of one of Atlanta’s unsung heroes, Marvin Arrington, Sr.

There are many Black men and women responsible for Atlanta’s growth from post-Civil War southern outpost to the major American city that it is today. From Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to Atlanta’s first Black mayor, Maynard Jackson, to modern day pioneers like Atlanta Mayor, Ambassador Andrew Young and the city’s first female mayor, Shirley […] The post “Bo Legs” film tells the tale of one of Atlanta’s unsung heroes, Marvin Arrington, Sr. appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
insideradio.com

Ramona De Breaux

Ramona De Breaux, the longtime midday host at Audacy urban contemporary “V-103” WVEE Atlanta, has exited. De Breaux has been with the station since 2007. “Parting is such sweet sorrow. The time has come that when to continue on my journey I must change course. For that reason, I have decided that it’s time for me to leave V-103,” De Breaux posted on Instagram. “As many of you know it’s been my home for many years, and I’ve been blessed to spend a great deal of time with the people of Atlanta who have become my family. While I’m not a native I’ve been here since my teen years and Atlanta has become my home like it has for so many of us.”
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Experience Black Excellence At The New Black Wall Street

It’s Black History Month and living in Atlanta it’s not hard to find different black businesses and organizations to support. Black entrepreneurship and spaces continue to expand and grow as the city does and witnessing all the growth is enough to encourage any one to keep pursuing their dreams. One the biggest achievements to come to the black community in Atlanta is The New Black Wall Street located in Stonecrest, GA.
ATLANTA, GA

