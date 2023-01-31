ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, MS

mississippiscoreboard.com

CALLAWAY HIGH ALUMNUS AND OLE MISS SOPHOMORE POINT GUARD DAESHUN RUFFIN STEPS AWAY FROM TEAM TO FOCUS ON PHYSICAL, MENTAL HEALTH – BY ROBERT WILSON

Callaway High alumnus and Ole Miss sophomore point guard Daeshun Ruffin – the first Mississippi Player of the Year to play for the Rebels in 23 years – announced in a statement Tuesday night that he is stepping away from the team “in hopes of regaining 100 percent mental and physical health.”
OXFORD, MS
biloxinewsevents.com

Enjoy A Meal At This Lakefront Restaurant In Mississippi

Located just north of Jackson, Madison, Mississippi is one of the state’s most charming towns. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say it’s one of the best cities in America! When you find yourself exploring this town, be sure to swing by The Mermaid Cafe, a down-to-earth lakefront restaurant in Mississippi that will win you over with a delicious menu…
MADISON, MS
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss Football: February Signing Day Updates

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss enters Wednesday’s February 1 National Signing Day ready to add to the players who signed in the early signing period in December and to those who have transferred in. Here is a list of the December signees and transfers who have signed:. AJ...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Groundbreaking for Chipotle to be held in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony for Chipotle Mexican Grill will be held on Wednesday, February 15 at 11:00 a.m. in Madison. The restaurant will be located at 164 Grandview Boulevard, which is south of Zaxby’s. Chipotle is an American chain of fast casual restaurants specializing in bowls, tacos and burritos made to order […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Will Smith appears at Tougaloo College for “Will Smith Day”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College hosted Academy Award-winning actor Will Smith at its campus on Tuesday, January 31 for “Will Smith Day.” The Jackson college is preparing to launch a new film academy in Fall 2023. Tougaloo leaders said Smith’s visit inspired students within the School of Humanities and the Department of Mass Communication. […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Chipotle Mexican Grill to break ground in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love burritos, quesadillas, and tacos, keep reading. Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to break ground in Madison, February 15. The city broke the news on its official Facebook page. Currently, there are three Chipotle locations in the state, one each in Oxford, Southaven, and...
MADISON, MS
WAPT

Jackson home to oldest Black-owned bookstore in the nation

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is home to the oldest Black-owned bookstore in North America. Marshall’s Music and Book Store in the heart of downtown Jackson is a family business that opened in 1938. “We’ve been able to make it through Jim Crow, World War II, the Korean War,...
JACKSON, MS
Radio Business Report

An Oxford Deal Hands Fuss A Silent FM

Matthew Wesolowski recently made headlines for successfully selling the Class B AM and its associated FM translator bringing BIN: Black Information Network to Jackson, Miss. Now, he’s making headlines for selling another property in Mississippi. This time, iHeartMedia isn’t the buyer … it is Larry Fuss.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time.  “I’m always […]
JACKSON, MS
leisuregrouptravel.com

Where to Eat in Ridgeland

The world is your oyster — and fried catfish, fresh shrimp, blackened chicken and more — at Ridgeland’s restaurants. “Good food brings people together. Come share memories around the table in Ridgeland.” –Ridgeland Tourism Commission’s Director of Sales & Events Kelly Durrett. From a...
RIDGELAND, MS
wtva.com

$50K lottery ticket purchased in Tupelo

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $50,000 in Tupelo. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the following on Wednesday, Feb. 1:. “A $50,000 Powerball® winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #38 on West Main Street in Tupelo from the Monday, Jan. 30, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The player did not purchase the Power Play option for an additional $1, or they would have won $100,000.”
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Popular restaurant chain bringing its made-to-order burritos, bowls and tacos to fourth Mississippi location

A chain of fast-casual restaurants will soon be serving its made-to-order burritos, tacos and bowls to a fourth location in Mississippi. The City of Madison announced on social media the groundbreaking for a new Chipotle Mexican Grill, one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant chains with more than 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg police provide statement on Michael Ouzts case

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are continuing their investigation into the abduction of Michael Ouzts from his home in January 2023. Police said the following suspects have been arrested in connection to this case: Police said this case spans from Vicksburg to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to Gonzales, Louisiana. These individuals face charges within […]
VICKSBURG, MS

