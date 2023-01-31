Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?Ted RiversMississippi State
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Related
mississippiscoreboard.com
CALLAWAY HIGH ALUMNUS AND OLE MISS SOPHOMORE POINT GUARD DAESHUN RUFFIN STEPS AWAY FROM TEAM TO FOCUS ON PHYSICAL, MENTAL HEALTH – BY ROBERT WILSON
Callaway High alumnus and Ole Miss sophomore point guard Daeshun Ruffin – the first Mississippi Player of the Year to play for the Rebels in 23 years – announced in a statement Tuesday night that he is stepping away from the team “in hopes of regaining 100 percent mental and physical health.”
WLBT
Multiple Central Mississippi high school football players sign to play college football
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 2023 National Signing Day period on Wednesday saw a numerous amount of local Mississippi high school football talent sign their national letter of intent to play collegiate football in the upcoming 2023 season. Below is a list of graduating high school seniors recorded by WLBT...
impact601.com
Four Bulldogs part ways to head to the next level after historic high school careers
After being a part of Jasper County history by winning back-to-back State Championships, four Bay Springs Bulldogs signed scholarships to play at the next level and further their athletic and academic careers. “When I got here nine years ago, these guys were babies,” said Bay Springs head coach Dan Brady...
Commercial Dispatch
Jake Gibbs loved his time with Ole Miss football but never left his first love
OXFORD — Jake Gibbs thought he was alone. But it’s hard for college football all-Americans and New York Yankees catchers to really be alone. Like it is now, anonymity was elusive for some in the 1960s. Gibbs sat on the hill overlooking the Ole Miss football practice field...
DeeJay Holmes, Who Led High School Football in Sacks, Signs With Ole Miss
Ole Miss inks record-setting south Florida pass rusher on National Signing Day
biloxinewsevents.com
Enjoy A Meal At This Lakefront Restaurant In Mississippi
Located just north of Jackson, Madison, Mississippi is one of the state’s most charming towns. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say it’s one of the best cities in America! When you find yourself exploring this town, be sure to swing by The Mermaid Cafe, a down-to-earth lakefront restaurant in Mississippi that will win you over with a delicious menu…
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss Football: February Signing Day Updates
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss enters Wednesday’s February 1 National Signing Day ready to add to the players who signed in the early signing period in December and to those who have transferred in. Here is a list of the December signees and transfers who have signed:. AJ...
Groundbreaking for Chipotle to be held in Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony for Chipotle Mexican Grill will be held on Wednesday, February 15 at 11:00 a.m. in Madison. The restaurant will be located at 164 Grandview Boulevard, which is south of Zaxby’s. Chipotle is an American chain of fast casual restaurants specializing in bowls, tacos and burritos made to order […]
WLBT
Mississippi’s first black senator since reconstruction honored for Black History Month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had all the odds stacked against him during a time in Mississippi when a lot of opportunities were not afforded to people of color. Yet, Tate made history in 1979 when he was elected the first...
Will Smith appears at Tougaloo College for “Will Smith Day”
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College hosted Academy Award-winning actor Will Smith at its campus on Tuesday, January 31 for “Will Smith Day.” The Jackson college is preparing to launch a new film academy in Fall 2023. Tougaloo leaders said Smith’s visit inspired students within the School of Humanities and the Department of Mass Communication. […]
WLBT
Chipotle Mexican Grill to break ground in Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love burritos, quesadillas, and tacos, keep reading. Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to break ground in Madison, February 15. The city broke the news on its official Facebook page. Currently, there are three Chipotle locations in the state, one each in Oxford, Southaven, and...
WAPT
Jackson home to oldest Black-owned bookstore in the nation
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is home to the oldest Black-owned bookstore in North America. Marshall’s Music and Book Store in the heart of downtown Jackson is a family business that opened in 1938. “We’ve been able to make it through Jim Crow, World War II, the Korean War,...
Radio Business Report
An Oxford Deal Hands Fuss A Silent FM
Matthew Wesolowski recently made headlines for successfully selling the Class B AM and its associated FM translator bringing BIN: Black Information Network to Jackson, Miss. Now, he’s making headlines for selling another property in Mississippi. This time, iHeartMedia isn’t the buyer … it is Larry Fuss.
Fans of Mississippi hard rock band mourn death of bass player who died after medical emergency on stage
Fans of a Mississippi hard rock and alternative rock band are in mourning after the band’s bass player had a medical emergency on stage and died after being attended to by emergency medical personnel. Members of the band Seeking 7 from Tupelo expressed their grief and shock after bass...
Mississippi man sentenced for hitting father-in-law with baseball bat
A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for hitting his father-in-law with a baseball bat. John Garran Saxton was sentenced by Judge Bradley Mills after he was convicted in October 2022 on one count of aggravated assault. The last two years of the 20-year sentence were...
Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time. “I’m always […]
leisuregrouptravel.com
Where to Eat in Ridgeland
The world is your oyster — and fried catfish, fresh shrimp, blackened chicken and more — at Ridgeland’s restaurants. “Good food brings people together. Come share memories around the table in Ridgeland.” –Ridgeland Tourism Commission’s Director of Sales & Events Kelly Durrett. From a...
wtva.com
$50K lottery ticket purchased in Tupelo
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $50,000 in Tupelo. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the following on Wednesday, Feb. 1:. “A $50,000 Powerball® winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #38 on West Main Street in Tupelo from the Monday, Jan. 30, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The player did not purchase the Power Play option for an additional $1, or they would have won $100,000.”
Popular restaurant chain bringing its made-to-order burritos, bowls and tacos to fourth Mississippi location
A chain of fast-casual restaurants will soon be serving its made-to-order burritos, tacos and bowls to a fourth location in Mississippi. The City of Madison announced on social media the groundbreaking for a new Chipotle Mexican Grill, one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant chains with more than 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
Vicksburg police provide statement on Michael Ouzts case
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are continuing their investigation into the abduction of Michael Ouzts from his home in January 2023. Police said the following suspects have been arrested in connection to this case: Police said this case spans from Vicksburg to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to Gonzales, Louisiana. These individuals face charges within […]
Comments / 0