Outside of a blip on the road against Kentucky, Texas A&M men’s basketball had been cruising to the tune of a 7-1 record through the start of its conference season. Next up for A&M was a matchup against the talented Arkansas Razorbacks. Arkansas came into the season with high expectations and an 11-2 start in nonconference play, but has struggled in the SEC with a 4-5 record.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO