Battalion Texas AM
FIRE names A&M on list of 'worst-of-the-worst' colleges for free speech
On Thursday, Feb. 2, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, or FIRE, published its annual “10 Worst Colleges for Free Speech,” highlighting “the worst-of-the-worst in campus censorship.” Among this year’s selections was Texas A&M. In the article, the FIRE staff references three active cases...
Top Class: What classes Aggies are most excited about this semester
SCSC 310 — Soil Morphology and Interpretations. This class covers the basics of identifying different Texan soils and their uses. The course description explains the course will cover the “field study of morphological features of soil profiles.”. Environmental geosciences senior Amy Crook said the class focuses on identifying...
Winter weather freezes classes
Earlier this week, Aggies had a surprise following Texas A&M announcing a campus-wide cancellation for Wednesday’s classes. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, a CODE Maroon alert was issued, stating that A&M canceled classes and all non-essential operations would be closed at the College Station campus for Wednesday, Feb. 1. Prior...
Let's Get Rowdy
Rowdy Merch Co. is an Aggie owned and operated online boutique created with the college girl in mind. From sorority merchandise to game day attire, Rowdy has a wide selection of apparel and accessories to choose from. Business marketing senior Chloe McWilliams opened up shop in September 2021. Since then,...
Texas A&M cancels classes due to weather
Editor's note: This story has been updated on Jan. 31 at 6:25 p.m. to include additional updates. Texas A&M canceled classes for Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to poor weather conditions. A Code Maroon was sent out around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 informing students and staff of the cancellation. Buses...
Opinion: Michelangelo wishes he were an Aggie
Delve into any architecture or art history book and you’ll observe the works of the greats: Bernini’s St. Peter’s Basilica, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel, Brunelleschi's Duomo of Florence … Revolutionary creations, characterized by breathtaking detail, intricate filigree and golden opulence. Angels garbed in white cloth watch from vaulted ceilings, warm light filters through stained glass windows and pillars of stone reach for the heavens — truly beautiful testaments to man’s craftsmanship on this Earth.
Ainias Smith to return for fifth year in 2023
Early in the afternoon on Thursday, Feb. 2, senior wide receiver Ainias Smith announced on Twitter that he will return to play for the Texas A&M football team in the 2023 season. “I will be returning to school for one more year,” Smith tweeted. “Aggie nation, let’s run it back!”...
Aggies take home the Thunderbird Trophy
This 7072-yard course is considered one of the most competitive courses to courses in the State of Arizona. However, it seemed like a practice course to the Texas A&M men’s golf team. On Monday, Jan. 30, the Aggies traveled to Tucson, Ariz., to compete in the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate....
A&M falls on the road at Arkansas
Outside of a blip on the road against Kentucky, Texas A&M men’s basketball had been cruising to the tune of a 7-1 record through the start of its conference season. Next up for A&M was a matchup against the talented Arkansas Razorbacks. Arkansas came into the season with high expectations and an 11-2 start in nonconference play, but has struggled in the SEC with a 4-5 record.
Aggie women’s basketball takes on the Gators
Following its loss to Vanderbilt earlier this week, Texas A&M women’s basketball team will travel to Florida on Thursday, Feb. 2, hoping to claim its second conference win of the season. The Aggies, who have been struggling against their SEC competitors, have faced off against the No. 2 Gators...
