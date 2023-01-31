ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Large amount of drugs, guns seized by police in South Fulton

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Fulton Narcotics & Gang Unit seized a large number of drugs and guns Feb. 2 after executing a search warrant. The unit found several pounds of drugs, 11 firearms and three vehicles. The following were seized:. 11 firearms, including four rifles, a...
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

MPD Reports: Suspect picked up on homicide by vehicle and other warrants while illegally looking for pallets; nervous driver runs into her own mailbox while officer is behind her

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 19 – 26, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Person –...
accesswdun.com

Toccoa man killed in Franklin Co. wreck; four others hospitalized

A single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County left one person dead and four others injured on Wednesday afternoon. Toccoa resident Jimmy Tate, 73, was identified as the person killed in the accident, which occurred on GA 59 near One Mile Lane just before 3 p.m. "A white 2013 Chevrolet Express van...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson

A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
JEFFERSON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman injured in shooting at shopping center in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital after being shot at overnight in DeKalb County. It happened at the Rockmore Shopping Plaza near Memorial Drive and Rock Bridge Road in Stone Mountain. DeKalb Dispatch says the call came in Tuesday around 2:37 a.m. The...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Oconee Co. deputies searching for two missing teens

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teen girls who were last seen Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Jaley Kimbrell and 13-year-old Alyssa Nicole Wheeler left a house on Shiloh Road and were last seen at 3 a.m. by a family member.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy