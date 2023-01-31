Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cumming parks director to retire; new director announcedJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
How to run for a Cumming City Council position in 2023Justine LookenottCumming, GA
Cumming City Center development gets another tenantJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
FoCo man accused of setting fire to house after domestic disputeJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Related
Man shot, killed by police while breaking into store, authorities say
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Calhoun Police officers shot and killed a man Thursday morning after he pointed a rifle at them, according to Chief Tony Pyle. He said that an officer was driving past the Battlefield Building Supply on Highway 41 north when he noticed the store's glass had been busted out.
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Multiple items taken during entering auto sprees, including guns and wallets
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Sunday, Jan. 15 – Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Sunday, January 15, 2023. ZONE 1. Arrest – 54-year-old Snellville man was arrested in...
Gwinnett County Police helicopter takes laser strike, technology leads officers to suspect within seconds
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police released video from their aviation unit that shows the moment the cockpit of their helicopter took a laser strike on a recent night patrol operation. It happened on Saturday night as the chopper was up over Duluth near I-85. At first, the...
WGAU
Police search for NE Ga robbery suspect
The theft happened Wednesday at the North Georgia Premium Outlet Mall.
WGAU
NE Ga police blotter: Stephens Co man dies in Franklin Co crash, woman hit by train in Gainesville
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is warning about scam telephone calls.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Large amount of drugs, guns seized by police in South Fulton
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Fulton Narcotics & Gang Unit seized a large number of drugs and guns Feb. 2 after executing a search warrant. The unit found several pounds of drugs, 11 firearms and three vehicles. The following were seized:. 11 firearms, including four rifles, a...
1 woman shoots another during physical fight in Atlanta
Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in Atlanta that injured a woman.
Forsyth County Blotter: Burglary, battery, domestic dispute headline January arrests
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. Arrests have been made in an October burglary case. On Oct. 29, a deputy reported to 9005 Waldrip Road about a burglary that had already occurred.
WXIA 11 Alive
1 dead after double shooting near Atlanta's Vine City neighborhood
Atlanta Police said it happened along Sunset Ave NW, which is not far from Rodney Cook Sr. Park off Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Suspect picked up on homicide by vehicle and other warrants while illegally looking for pallets; nervous driver runs into her own mailbox while officer is behind her
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 19 – 26, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Person –...
Man killed in shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex near golf course
A man was shot to death in a southwest Atlanta apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon.
Gainesville man on the run after shooting 2 at shopping center, cops say
A man has been charged in a double shooting at a Gainesville shopping center Monday evening, police said....
accesswdun.com
Toccoa man killed in Franklin Co. wreck; four others hospitalized
A single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County left one person dead and four others injured on Wednesday afternoon. Toccoa resident Jimmy Tate, 73, was identified as the person killed in the accident, which occurred on GA 59 near One Mile Lane just before 3 p.m. "A white 2013 Chevrolet Express van...
accesswdun.com
Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson
A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
Woman shot in her car at Stone Mountain shopping center
A woman was injured early Tuesday morning when an unknown suspect opened fire on her car in the parking lot of a Stone Mountain shopping center, authorities said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman injured in shooting at shopping center in DeKalb County
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital after being shot at overnight in DeKalb County. It happened at the Rockmore Shopping Plaza near Memorial Drive and Rock Bridge Road in Stone Mountain. DeKalb Dispatch says the call came in Tuesday around 2:37 a.m. The...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Driver caught on video speeding off after hitting Gwinnett County cyclist
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A terrifying incident was caught on camera when a car hit a Gwinnett County cyclist and kept driving. It happened near North Price Road and Woodward Mill Road in Suwanee on Saturday. Ben Milcarek, who was wearing a camera, was riding with the North...
Metro Atlanta 9th grader charged with battery after teacher assault
A ninth grader at Heritage High School was charged with aggravated battery after an attack on a teacher left the educato...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Terroristic threats; battery; stolen vehicle; theft and slew of alerts
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Sunday, Jan. 8 – Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Sunday, January 8, 2023. ZONE 3. Arrest – 55-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at...
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. deputies searching for two missing teens
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teen girls who were last seen Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Jaley Kimbrell and 13-year-old Alyssa Nicole Wheeler left a house on Shiloh Road and were last seen at 3 a.m. by a family member.
Comments / 0