Oklahoma State

Savannah Aylin

Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body

Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
Upworthy

Toddler chasing bubbles finds elderly woman who had been missing for four days

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 19, 2022. It has since been updated. A toddler in Coweta County, Georgia, unwittingly helped find an elderly woman who had been missing for four days. Nina Lipscomb, 82, has Alzheimer's and her family became worried after she went missing for a few days. Then 1 1/2-year-old Ethan found her. Brittany Moore and her toddler, Ethan, were playing with bubbles in their backyard. As the bubbles flew toward the fence line of the property, Ethan excitedly chased them, along with the family dogs. The boy spotted something in the woods and stopped. Moore knew something had caught his eye and was a little concerned. She decided to walk over to check with him, reported WDSU.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Anita Durairaj

"Feeling judged": A 24-year-old black woman marries an 85-year-old white man who is 13 years older than her grandpa

A married couple from Starkville, Mississippi has been receiving media attention due to their unusual relationship. The interracial couple, Charles and Miracle Pogue met at a laundromat in Starkville in 2019. Charles is a retired real-estate agent while Miracle is a nurse. They were friends first and then their relationship became romantic.
STARKVILLE, MS
People

Bodies Believed to Belong to Rappers Missing Since Canceled Gig Found: 'They Didn't Deserve This'

Nearly two weeks after the Michigan men went missing, the search led authorities to three bodies inside an abandoned apartment complex The search for three aspiring rappers ended Thursday in Detroit when bodies believed to be theirs were discovered in an abandoned Highland Park apartment complex. Almost two weeks after the Michigan men went missing on the night of their canceled Jan. 21 performance at Lounge 31, police believe they have located Armani "Marley Whoop" Kelly, 38, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante "B12" Wicker, 31, according to WJBK. The Detroit Police Department did...
DETROIT, MI
KOKI FOX 23

OHP rescues dog at side of highway

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — This morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) rescued at dog on the side of the highway, according to OHP. Around 11:00 a.m., OHP responded to a report of a dog hit near I-40 and Peebly Road, about 19 miles south east of Oklahoma City. OHP...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

