Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Minnesota woman, 50, pleads guilty to leaving her newborn baby boy to die on shore of lake in 2003
Jennifer Matter, 50, was arrested on May 10, 2022, and pleaded guilty on Wednesday for the death of her baby boy in 2003. She faces 27 years in prison if convicted.
Hero pastor and wife die trying to save their son from drowning during trip to beach in Brazil
Pastor Felisberto Sampaio and his wife Inalda Sampaio died while attempting to rescue their 13-year-son at Camaçari Beach in Paraíba, Brazil, on Sunday.
Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body
Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
Upworthy
Toddler chasing bubbles finds elderly woman who had been missing for four days
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 19, 2022. It has since been updated. A toddler in Coweta County, Georgia, unwittingly helped find an elderly woman who had been missing for four days. Nina Lipscomb, 82, has Alzheimer's and her family became worried after she went missing for a few days. Then 1 1/2-year-old Ethan found her. Brittany Moore and her toddler, Ethan, were playing with bubbles in their backyard. As the bubbles flew toward the fence line of the property, Ethan excitedly chased them, along with the family dogs. The boy spotted something in the woods and stopped. Moore knew something had caught his eye and was a little concerned. She decided to walk over to check with him, reported WDSU.
Florida man told police he was ill the day toddler walked outside with a handgun
(CNN) — The purported father of a toddler seen in the entryway of an Indiana apartment complex waving a handgun said he was ill and unaware the boy had left the residence. Shane Osborne “explained that he had been ill all day and did not know (the toddler had) left the apartment,” an officer said in a probable cause affidavit.
Wife of doctor accused of driving his Tesla off a cliff with his family inside shouted to rescuers 'he intentionally drove the car over' edge, DA alleges
The San Mateo County district attorney told reporters it was a "miracle" the family of four survived the 250-foot plunge in Northern California.
"Feeling judged": A 24-year-old black woman marries an 85-year-old white man who is 13 years older than her grandpa
A married couple from Starkville, Mississippi has been receiving media attention due to their unusual relationship. The interracial couple, Charles and Miracle Pogue met at a laundromat in Starkville in 2019. Charles is a retired real-estate agent while Miracle is a nurse. They were friends first and then their relationship became romantic.
Bodies Believed to Belong to Rappers Missing Since Canceled Gig Found: 'They Didn't Deserve This'
Nearly two weeks after the Michigan men went missing, the search led authorities to three bodies inside an abandoned apartment complex The search for three aspiring rappers ended Thursday in Detroit when bodies believed to be theirs were discovered in an abandoned Highland Park apartment complex. Almost two weeks after the Michigan men went missing on the night of their canceled Jan. 21 performance at Lounge 31, police believe they have located Armani "Marley Whoop" Kelly, 38, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante "B12" Wicker, 31, according to WJBK. The Detroit Police Department did...
Mother Lost 3 Children in Devastating Car Accident and Miraculously Becomes Pregnant with Triplets 6 Months Later
Chris and Lori Coble's lives were irrevocably altered by a tragic collision on a Californian freeway in May 2007. Lori was traveling home in their minivan with their three children, Kyle, 5, Katie, 2, and 4-year-old Emma, when their vehicle was struck by a big-rig truck carrying 40,000 pounds traveling at high speed.
Oklahoma Jailed Women Who Couldn’t Stop Their Abusers. Will a New Law Help?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2015, Kerry King was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, because she failed to stop her abusive boyfriend from beating her and her young daughter. That’s a slight simplification (read more about her case...
KOKI FOX 23
OHP rescues dog at side of highway
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — This morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) rescued at dog on the side of the highway, according to OHP. Around 11:00 a.m., OHP responded to a report of a dog hit near I-40 and Peebly Road, about 19 miles south east of Oklahoma City. OHP...
Dad's Way of Stopping Toddler's Tantrum at the Airport Is Genius
Kids get so entertained by the little things.
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadway
An Oklahoma witness at Choctaw reported watching a silent, hovering, triangle-shaped object over a roadway at 7:09 p.m. on November 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Miracle Baby Born 107 Days After Brain Dead Mother Kept Alive to Save Unborn Child's Life
In a miraculous turn of events, a baby boy named Lourenco Salvador Faria was born at a hospital in Lisbon after spending 107 days in the womb of his brain-dead mother, Sandra Pedro.
Baby boy allegedly attacked by his midwife mother has died
Authorities have confirmed that a baby boy who was seriously injured by his midwife mother has died.
Newborn baby girl with umbilical cord still attached is abandoned outside Florida trailer park
Magdalena Gregorio Ordonez (top right) found the newborn baby with her 12-year-old daughter (bottom right) after she was left for dead near their trailer park home just an hour after being born.
Moore Public Schools coach let go after allegations of inappropriate student relationship
Moore Public Schools says one of its coaches has been released from duty after learning of an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.
