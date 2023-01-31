ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Super Bowl 2023: Fun things to do, including concerts, parties and more

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46PjaV_0kWnCWM400

The wait is almost over! The 2023 Super Bowl is happening on February 12 and many events are taking place during the weekend, promising to bring all the fun to fans of the big game.

From concerts to exclusive parties and sports experiences, there is never a dull moment in preparation for the highly anticipated final playoff game, that will bring Rihanna to the stage during an incredible halftime show.

Check out all the special events here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BexCK_0kWnCWM400

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Taking place Thursday Feb. 9 to Saturday, Feb. 11. Imagine Dragons, Paramore, Dave Matthews Band, Bleachers, and more, will be performing at the Footprint Center in Downtown Phoenix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1424ed_0kWnCWM400

Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s

This family-friendly event is happening at the Phoenix Convention Center and is set to start on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. A spokesperson for the NFL said that Arizona Cardinals players will also be there for the fans, encouraging everyone “to come down to celebrate.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VpBtO_0kWnCWM400

Fanatics Super Bowl Party

A star-studded event is happening on Saturday, Feb. 11. Filled with celebrities and A-List stars, many performers have already been confirmed, including Travis Scott, J Balvin, Lil Baby and The Chainsmokers, however the location has yet to be revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bex8n_0kWnCWM400

Tao x Maxim Big Game Party

The Tao x Maxim Big Game Party is an annual celebration that brings athletes and stars together right before the Super Bowl. It has been reported that Zedd is one of the performers at the event, taking place at the new Southwest Jet Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GlqWD_0kWnCWM400

Sports Illustrated’s Super Bowl LVII Party

Another concert is set to take place in Scottsdale on Saturday, Feb. 11, with Machine Gun Kelly and The Chainsmokers as headliners. Tickets are already on sale for Sports Illustrated’s Super Bowl LVII Party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vYMTj_0kWnCWM400

The h.wood Group’s Homecoming bash

Another exclusive party with many special guests, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber, and more, is happening at the fabulous private jet complex Scottsdale Hangar One. Drake will be performing for the attendees on Friday, Feb. 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fmklo_0kWnCWM400

Gronk Beach

With musical performances from 21 Savage, Diplo and Lil Jon, this pool party promises to bring all the fun on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Scottsdale’s Talking Stick Resort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GQIWA_0kWnCWM400

Shaq’s Fun House

The annual Shaq’s Fun House is being organized at the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, with a carnival theme, hosted by none other than Shaquille O’Neal, with special performances from noop Dogg, Diplo, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mbg1l_0kWnCWM400

Rolling Stone Live

Rolling Stone brings the party for fans of the Super bowl on Friday, Feb. 10, starting at 9 p.m. and finishing at 2 a.m, with many celebrities appearances and musical numbers at The Clayton House in Scottsdale.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

‘80 for Brady’ Is Truly the Super Bowl of Ridiculous, Embarrassing Fun

We’re finally just hours away from the biggest day in American entertainment. For months, millions of people around the country have been hyping themselves up after closely following the careers of their favorite players. They held watch parties every week; they tracked the stats online; they placed thousands of dollars worth of bets. And it all comes down to one inescapable, monolithic event in February: the theatrical release of 80 for Brady.If you thought for a second that I might’ve been talking about the Super Bowl, you just haven’t been paying attention (or, you somehow got here without reading the...
TEXAS STATE
foodgressing.com

Super Bowl Los Angeles 2023: Watch Parties, Game Day Eats

Here is a roundup of Super Bowl Los Angeles 2023 watch parties and game day eats. Game on!. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant/business that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bustle

Watch The Sweet Moment Adele Stopped Her Vegas Concert To Kiss Her Son

Since November 2022, fan favourite musician Adele has been wowing audiences with her Las Vegas residency. Following a short break for the Christmas season, the London-born singer is now back singing at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace on the weekends through to March 2023. During a recent show, the British singer entertained a very special guest in the crowd, as her son Angelo, 10, made an appearance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Footwear News

Rob Gronkowski Pairs Navy Suit With His Favorite Shoe Brand on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Rob Gronkowski suited up as he visited “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night. The football player talked about his decision to not play this season and predicted that the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super Bowl LVII. Before the interview, Gronk played the Random Object Challenge with Fallon backstage. The TV Host and the football player took turns throwing different objects at each other, while they were blindfolded. Gronk guessed all the objects correctly, including a pair of white Crocs. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight) For his interview, the NFL tight end wore...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
15K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy