Super Bowl 2023: Fun things to do, including concerts, parties and more

The wait is almost over! The 2023 Super Bowl is happening on February 12 and many events are taking place during the weekend, promising to bring all the fun to fans of the big game.

From concerts to exclusive parties and sports experiences, there is never a dull moment in preparation for the highly anticipated final playoff game, that will bring Rihanna to the stage during an incredible halftime show.

Check out all the special events here.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Taking place Thursday Feb. 9 to Saturday, Feb. 11. Imagine Dragons, Paramore, Dave Matthews Band, Bleachers, and more, will be performing at the Footprint Center in Downtown Phoenix.

Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s This family-friendly event is happening at the Phoenix Convention Center and is set to start on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. A spokesperson for the NFL said that Arizona Cardinals players will also be there for the fans, encouraging everyone “to come down to celebrate.”

Fanatics Super Bowl Party A star-studded event is happening on Saturday, Feb. 11. Filled with celebrities and A-List stars, many performers have already been confirmed, including Travis Scott, J Balvin, Lil Baby and The Chainsmokers, however the location has yet to be revealed.

Tao x Maxim Big Game Party The Tao x Maxim Big Game Party is an annual celebration that brings athletes and stars together right before the Super Bowl. It has been reported that Zedd is one of the performers at the event, taking place at the new Southwest Jet Center.

Sports Illustrated’s Super Bowl LVII Party Another concert is set to take place in Scottsdale on Saturday, Feb. 11, with Machine Gun Kelly and The Chainsmokers as headliners. Tickets are already on sale for Sports Illustrated’s Super Bowl LVII Party.

The h.wood Group’s Homecoming bash Another exclusive party with many special guests, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber, and more, is happening at the fabulous private jet complex Scottsdale Hangar One. Drake will be performing for the attendees on Friday, Feb. 10

Gronk Beach With musical performances from 21 Savage, Diplo and Lil Jon, this pool party promises to bring all the fun on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Scottsdale’s Talking Stick Resort.

Shaq’s Fun House The annual Shaq’s Fun House is being organized at the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, with a carnival theme, hosted by none other than Shaquille O’Neal, with special performances from noop Dogg, Diplo, and more.